Gateway Up Next For Burton, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are headed to one of the more unique tracks on the Cup Series circuit – the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Ill., which is hosting Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300.

The track is egg-shaped like Darlington, and also like Darlington, has two different corners – with Turns One and Two akin to New Hampshire Speedway and Turns Three and Four like Phoenix Raceway.

Jeremy Bullins, crew chief of the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang Dark Horse is a fan of the track’s layout.

“I still call it Gateway, but WWT Raceway is such a great track,” he said, referring to the track’s former name of Gateway International Raceway. “It races like a really big short track, and with the two ends being different it makes it challenging to get your car perfect.”

Like any other track on the circuit, qualifying at WWT is a challenge but Bullins doesn’t expect to be at as much of a disadvantage as the team has been at other tracks in recent weeks.

“We go out early in qualifying again, but qualifying is early in the morning so I don’t think that will be a huge penalty like some weeks,” he said. “Hopefully we can get a good starting spot as this week is a bit of a short race and you won’t have many pit stops.

“It’s much easier to be up front early and try to stay there than to try to come from the back. If you get a penalty of any kind it makes it hard to recover.”

Practice for the Enjoy Illinois 300 is set for Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (9:30 Eastern) to be followed by qualifying at 9:15 (10:15 Eastern).

Sunday’s 240-lap race is set to get the green flag just after 2:30 (3:30 Eastern) with Stage breaks at Laps 45 and 140.

FOX Sports 1 will carry the TV coverage all weekend.

About Motorcraft®

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Quick Lane® Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change and maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator and electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension and steering, wheel alignment, belts and hoses, lamps and bulbs and wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.”

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 177,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

About Ford Performance

Ford Performance is based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for Ford’s performance vehicle development and major racing operations globally, including NASCAR, IMSA, SRO British GT, FIA World Rally Championship, Supercars Championship, World of Outlaws, Ultra4, SCORE-International, FIA Rally-Raid, Formula Drift, NHRA, Rebelle Rally, Thailand Super Series and our latest commitment in Formula 1 with RedBull Ford Powertrains. Ford Performance also maintains a constantly evolving fleet of electric performance demonstrators to showcase the limits of electrification technology. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford’s racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing’s activities, please visit Performance.Ford.com or follow @FordPerformance on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, TikTok and YouTube.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.