TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: World Wide Technology Raceway / Portland International Raceway

For the first time this season, a tripleheader weekend for NASCAR’s three national series will be contested at two different venues. The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) will pair up for the journey to World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR), where Chevrolet returns to the track as the reigning winner in both series. The NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will make its longest trek of the season to Portland International Raceway for the second road course race of the series’ 33-race schedule.

Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series at World Wide Technology Raceway:

World Wide Technology Raceway earned a spot on the NASCAR Cup Series’ schedule for the first time in 2022, making the 1.25-mile oval one of the newest additions to the circuit. In just the series’ second appearance at WWTR (2023), Chevrolet earned its first trip to victory lane in NASCAR’s top division at the track, courtesy of a victory by Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch.

Chevrolet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at World Wide Technology Raceway:

Contrary to the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has a much longer history at WWTR with Saturday’s Toyota 200 marking the series’ 24th race at the track. The 1.25-mile oval nestled in Madison, Illinois, first played host for the NCTS in 1998 – an event that saw Rick Carelli take the victory behind the wheel of a Chevrolet. Since then, Chevrolet has become the winningest manufacturer in series’ history at WWTR with 12 victories, with six of those triumphs coming in the series’ last seven races at the track. Grant Enfinger was the most recent Team Chevy driver to claim a NCTS victory at WWTR (2023) – a monumental victory that earned GMS Racing the title as the winningest Chevrolet team in NCTS’ history.

Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Portland International Raceway:

Saturday’s Pacific Office Automation 147 will mark the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ third-ever appearance at Portland International Raceway. In the series’ debut at the 1.97-mile, 12-turn road course circuit in 2022, road course ringer AJ Allmendinger took Chevrolet to victory lane. The triumph in the series’ inaugural event was celebrated by a sweep of the top six finishing positions – recorded by drivers from four different Chevrolet teams. One year ago, the Bowtie brand came just one spot short of defending its race winning title, but still grabbed four of the top five positions in the final running order.

BUSCH BOASTS SERIES-LEADING STATS AT WWTR

While seeking his first win of NASCAR Cup Series season, Team Chevy’s Kyle Busch is heading to a track that fares statistically well for the two-time champion. The 39-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada, native has earned the series’ best average finish of 1.500 at World Wide Technology Raceway – recording a runner-up finish in 2022 and, most recently, a victory in 2023. Busch has tallied the most laps led in each of the series’ two appearances at the 1.25-mile oval – logging 66 laps led in 2022 and 121 laps led in 2023. Proving to be a contender in each event, Busch has also earned a series-best average running position of 3.024 heading into the series’ third consecutive trip to the track.

SANCHEZ ADDS TO SILVERADO’S INTERMEDIATE STRENGTH

This weekend’s trip to World Wide Technology Raceway will mark the five-race countdown to the end of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ regular-season. Last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Rev Racing’s Nick Sanchez became the series’ third repeat winner of the season – delivering Chevrolet its series-leading eighth victory in 11 NCTS races.

Among its victories this season, intermediate-style ovals have proven to be a strong suit for the Bowtie brand. In five races on non-drafting, intermediate-style ovals, the Silverado RST has picked up four victories – each earned by a different Team Chevy driver (Rajah Caruth – Las Vegas Motor Speedway; Kyle Busch – Texas Motor Speedway; Ross Chastain – Darlington Raceway; and Nick Sanchez – Charlotte Motor Speedway). In addition, each of those victories saw the Bowtie brand earn at least 50 percent of the top-10 finishing positions.

Perez Set for NCTS Debut

Rev Racing’s Andres Perez will make the jump into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this weekend for the first time in his young career. The 19-year-old Mexico City, Mexico, native will make his series’ debut behind the wheel of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Silverado RST. Perez, who is a part of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program, currently competes full-time behind the wheel of a Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series. The 2024 season marks just his second full-time season competing at the national level. In six ARCA Menards Series races this season, the Team Chevy driver sits as the series’ points leader with two top-fives and five top-10s.

ALLMENDINGER, MAYER HIGHLIGHT NXS’ ROAD COURSE RINGERS

Returning to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time this season, Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger will return to Portland International Raceway for the first time since his victory in the series’ inaugural event at the circuit. The 42-year-old Los Gatos, California, native has earned an impressive 13 career road course victories at the NASCAR national level – 11 of which have come in the NXS, making Allmendinger the only driver in series’ history to earn a double-digit win count on road courses.

JR Motorsports’ Sam Mayer became a first-time winner in the NXS last season at his home track of Road America. The 20-year-old Franklin, Wisconsin, native quickly became a series frontrunner on road courses when the Team Chevy driver took his No. 1 Camaro SS to three-straight road course triumphs with wins at Watkins Glen International and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Camaro SS

Inaugural NXS Race Win at Portland

June 4, 2022

Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Camaro SS

First Career NXS Win – Road America

July 29, 2023

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· With 38 races complete across NASCAR’s three national series this season, Chevrolet has a winning percentage of 57.9% with 22 victories (NASCAR Cup Series – seven wins; NASCAR Xfinity Series – seven wins; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – eight wins).

· In eight tripleheader weekends this season, Chevrolet is the only manufacturer to earn a weekend sweep – accomplishing the feat three times (Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway).

· Victories by active Chevrolet drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series at World Wide Technology Raceway:

Kyle Busch – one win (2023)

· In 86 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 44 victories – a winning percentage of 51.2%.

· Team Chevy’s William Byron is the only driver to have a double-digit win record in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Next Gen era – with his victory at Martinsville Speedway marking his 11th all-time victory in the Next Gen Camaro ZL1.

· With its 42 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 858 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 511

Toyota: 510 (-1)

Ford: 473 (-38)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 450

Toyota: 425 (-25)

Ford: 375 (-75)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 423

Toyota: 385 (-38)

Ford: 351 (-72)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 Busch Light CAMARO ZL1

How challenging is track like Gateway that has completely opposite corners?

“It’s exactly that. You get to one end and drive it completely different at the other end. Long straightaways, tight corners, really flat turns 3 and 4, a little more banking and a unique line in turns 1 and 2. It’s a one of one track. There’s nowhere else like Gateway. I’ve been there in the truck series before. I remember watching truck races way back in the day, Xfinity Series races way back in the day. Gateway was a staple of those series and for some reason I really remember that track. Everything about it makes it a one of one.”

How do you find speed at Gateway?

“If I knew that, I would be in victory lane every time. I don’t know. You can’t drive a slow car fast. You want your car to be turning well. I’m a simple man. I want the car to turn. I want it to do what I ask it to do and not have to manipulate it so much inside. It needs to do something similar in both ends. You can’t get in turns 1 and 2 with the extra banking doing one thing and then getting down to the other end and it be another.”

Can you take me back to your first time driving at Gateway?

“My first time driving at Gateway was in a truck for Jay Robinson. The Xfinity Series was off and he asked me if I wanted to go drive a truck and run it until it’s out of gas, get laps on the track. We actually made second round of qualifying back then. It was a crazy memory to have that and then come back the next year and win the race in the No. 45 truck.”

Why does it seem to race much more like a short track than an intermediate?

“The straightaways are longer and the corners are shorter than intermediates. It’s more like a paperclip versus a tri-oval or quad-oval that we run on the intermediate.”

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 REBEL BOURBON CAMARO ZL1

How different is World Wide Technology Raceway versus other superspeedways?

“I feel like the racetrack lends itself to a different challenge than what we’re accustomed to. A lot of times you run these racetracks and both ends of the track are very similar. You have to drive World Wide Technology Raceway differently than other places we go. As a driver, that’s fun and gives you a different challenge. It’s also unique because it’s not quite a short track but it’s not quite a superspeedway. It’s egg-shaped and drives like a short track. There’s a big, heavy braking moment getting into Turn 1, a really tight corner in 1 and 2, and then a long, sweeping, and much faster corner in 3 and 4. We’ve been fast the last couple of years and we want to make sure we do it again this weekend.”

You have performed well in both Cup races at World Wide Technology Raceway and enter this weekend at the defending race winner of the Enjoy Illinois 300.

“The last couple of years there have been great. Last year we started up front and we were able to make the most of that and score the win. We had a couple of delays in that one so it went a little later in the night and we finished under the lights. I hope we can go there with the same speed that we had last year and we can go after a win again. World Wide Technology Raceway is the home track for my crew chief, Randall Burnett, so It was really cool to have a special weekend for him last year and to be able to score that win.”

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 31 POPPY BANK CAMARO ZL1

“I haven’t been to Gateway since 2016, so I’ve never run on the repave. I’ve had a chance to do a little bit of simulation to get used to shifting as much as you do there. I’m pretty fired up to get there and hopefully have a solid race after showing the speed we did in Charlotte.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 CHOICE PRIVILEGES CAMARO ZL1

Can you repeat last year’s performance in St. Louis?

“Last year the entire weekend was very solid for us. We barely missed the second round in qualifying and really, we missed it because of me and not because of the car. The car was capable of advancing. In the race, the car was strong right away. I hope we are as strong again this weekend.”

What are your thoughts preparing for the playoffs in September?

“This is what I told my team: We have two months to figure it out. Two months to figure it out, and I say two months because I would like to have one month before the playoffs, to have the mentality of playoffs. Because if we think that we’re going to go into the playoffs and flip a switch and just be great, that won’t happen. No matter who it is, that doesn’t exist. So we have to just be ready when the time comes.”

BAYLEY CURREY, NO. 41 DQS SILVERADO RST

Do you use shifting to your advantage here as an offensive or defensive move?

“I think shifting is just something that you have to do here, really. You slow down so much in turns one and two that you can use that option. Depending on where you downshift, you can change the balance of what your truck’s doing. If you’re tight, you can downshift earlier to get the rotation through the center. If you’re on a long run like how we had last year, you can shift in turns three and four as well. It’s a good tool for the drivers to use.”

MATT MILLS, NO. 42 HAMLIN & ASSOCIATES SILVERADO RST

With it being a home race for your sponsors, how much emphasis do you put on running well at Gateway specifically?

“Gateway is definitely a big race for us. J.F. Electric is on our truck all year, but this is a race that they go all-out with on the hospitality aspect. All the men and women that are their employees really want to see their truck run well in their backyard, so we’ve been putting a lot of time in the sim to prepare for it. For us, it’s one of the biggest races of the year.”

CONNOR MOSACK, NO. 45 CHEVY ACCESSORIES SILVERADO RST

What are some of the benefits and challenges of racing for two different teams in the Truck Series?

“I think the challenges come from the fact that once you’re getting into the rhythm of how one team operates, that stops, and you have to give yourself a restart with the other team. You feel like you still have the momentum in the series with the trucks, but each team does things a little differently. The communication changes and some of the small details make a difference. I think full-time drivers have the advantage of gaining speed by keeping in that rhythm with everybody. The crew chief knows exactly what they’re asking for and vise-versa. Some of the benefits are learning what each team does that the other team doesn’t do. You can apply the differences whether that be through prep or debrief after the race, so there’s definitely some benefits as well.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2023): 42

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2021): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2024 STATISTICS:

Wins: 7

Poles: 5

Laps Led: 1,384

Top-five finishes: 27

Top-10 finishes: 54

Stage wins: 10

· Chase Elliott: 1

· Kyle Larson: 7

· Ross Chastain: 1

· William Byron: 1

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 858 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 748

Laps led to date: 250,559

Top-five finishes to date: 4,325

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,914

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,192 Chevrolet: 858 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 829 Ford: 729 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 186





