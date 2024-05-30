NHRA AT EPPING: Team Chevy Race Advance | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 NHRA NEW ENGLAND NATIONALS

NEW ENGLAND DRAGWAY

EPPING, NEW HAMPSHIRE

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE | NOTES & QUOTES

MAY 31-JUNE 2, 2024

CHEVROLET HEADS NORTHEAST WITH JOHN FORCE RACING FOR THE NHRA NEW ENGLAND NATIONALS AT NEW ENGLAND DRAGWAY

Notes:

Team Chevy heads to the 2024 NHRA New England Nationals May 31-June 2 at New England Dragway, the seventh round of the season.

Entering the weekend, Austin Prock, driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car sits second behind Matt Hagan, trailing by four points after the Route 66 NHRA Nationals.

John Force, driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, currently sits third entering this weekend’s event at New England Dragway, trailing teammate Austin Prock (second) by 38 points and competitor Matt Hagan (first) by 42 points.

Looking to turn her momentum in a positive direction, Brittany Force eyes Epping this weekend and the NHRA Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series Winners Circle to capture a victory at a track she has both won at previously and holds the national speed record of 334.90 mph (2018).

Last competing in 2022 at New England Dragway, Pro Stock returns with Erica Enders looking to repeat her last victory at Epping, defeating Aaron Stanfield with a pass of 6.547 seconds E.T. to his 6.553 seconds E.T.

Quotes:

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE MONSTER ENERGY CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER:

“This weekend will be a pivotal time for our Monster Energy Chevrolet team. We are coming out of one of the toughest, most heartbreaking weekends of my career, the toughest since not qualifying for the Finals in 2014. But, moving forward from Chicago has taught everyone on this David Grubnic-run team to dig even deeper and stay positive. I know we will get back on top. We won Epping in 2017, so we have some good history, and it’s a market with fans that I love. I’m really excited about the prospect of getting back on track, literally and figuratively.”

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE AAA CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“I’m looking forward to Epping and being back with our AAA family again. It’s an honor to sport the colors of the car that I cheered on for so many years of my life. We slipped back a few points from the lead in Chicago, but we’re all up for the challenge to get it back this weekend.”

JOHN FORCE, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE & COOLANT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“I’m always excited going back to Epping. I’ve been there a lot of years and have won the race a couple times. It’s got a great market where we draw fans from Boston, Canada, and everywhere, but it’s a tricky racetrack, depending on whether it’s hot or cool. The crew chiefs really have their jobs cut out for them. Right now, my car is running very consistently. (Austin) Prock’s car, with AAA, is doing the same. So, we’re both in the hunt for the championship. We’ve got our work cut out for us and it’s going to be tough, but for this PEAK team, it also feels nice to be coming off of a runner-up finish two weeks ago.”

How to Watch:

The 2024 NHRA New England Nationals from New England Dragway kick off Friday, May 30 with qualifying, airing at 7:30 p.m. ET. Saturday’s qualifying airs at 7 p.m. ET, as well as the Mission Foods NHRA #2Fast2Tasty Challenge airing at 8 p.m. ET. Round 1 of Finals air Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, with the remaining rounds airing at 7 p.m. ET. All sessions from Epping, New Hampshire air with NHRA on FOX on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS:

1,453: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time).

626: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 629.

167: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time).

161: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967.

84: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time). Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel) is fifth with 88.

81: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro SS body.

47: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force.

28: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. This is the seventh consecutive award and ninth in 11 seasons. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

25: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car.

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA.

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force.

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships.

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships.

