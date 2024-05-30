Young’s Motorsports Gateway | Portland Truck | Xfinity Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

World Wide Technology (Ill.) Raceway at Gateway | Toyota 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Mason Massey

Primary Partner(s): BRUNT Workwear | Anderson Power Services

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: 23rd

2024 Owner Points Position: 26th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

Settled In: In February, Young’s Motorsports announced that Mason Massey will compete full-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series this season aboard the team’s flagship, No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST, which will continue with Saturday afternoon’s Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology (Ill.) Raceway at Gateway.

Massey arrived at Young’s Motorsports after running a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule last season for SS-GreenLight Racing, including a top-10 performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The Douglasville, Ga. native started his 2023 Truck Series season with Reaume Brothers Racing and competed in seven races with a season-high 11th place finish at Texas Motor Speedway, but later shifted his presence to Xfinity for five races throughout the 33-race season.

About Mason: Massey has over 20 years of experience behind the wheel, launching his racing career at age five. Since then, he has garnered over 200 feature wins, 11 championships, and 10 track records across multiple series, including the U.S. Legends Pro National Championship.

Amongst the many Late Model victories to Massey’s credit during his tenure in the Bill Elliott Racing Development Program is the 2012 triumph in the Alabama 200. He eventually graduated to NASCAR in 2019, competing in the Truck Series before advancing to the Xfinity Series in 2020.

After part-time Xfinity stints in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the Georgian captured the attention of many with an impressive sixth-place finish in the spring 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series contest at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in front of the hometown crowd.

With 43 more NASCAR starts to his resume since his first career NASCAR top-10 effort, Massey has landed with Young’s Motorsports, a longtime fixture in the Truck Series, hoping to impress and land the organization back in Victory Lane this season.

All-Aboard!: For the 12th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, BRUNT Workwear returns to serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 160-lap race on Saturday.

BRUNT is a brand here to redefine everyday work gear for blue-collar workers and everyday guys that have never had the convenience, pricing, or quality available to them from traditional brands.

Founded by Eric Girouard, BRUNT aims to support the American workers through their work day by delivering the tools you wear to get the job done.

Longtime Massey supporter Anderson Power Systems will also serve as an associate partner for the series’ lone trip to The Prairie State.

Anderson Power Services specializes in supplying, installing, repairing, and replacing residential and commercial generators all throughout Georgia, Florida, Alabama and South Carolina.

Mason Massey Truck Series World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Toyota 200 will mark Massey’s first Truck Series start at the iconic 1.25-mile Illinois oval.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is crossing the halfway point of its 2024 season with a stop in the Midwest. There, they will join the NASCAR Cup Series for their lone trip to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway this year.

During his short Truck Series career, Massey’s average finish is 21.2 in 12 speedway races with tracks measuring one to two miles in length.

Mason Massey Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Gateway, Massey has 25 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit. He has earned a career-best 11th-place finish twice, most recently at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway after starting 29th in the Long John Silver’s 200 for Young’s Motorsports.

Massey also finished 11th at Texas Motor Speedway after starting 27th in the 2023 edition of the SpeedyCash.com 250 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Since 2019, he has carried an average finish of 23.8.

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway | North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Recap: In the 11th race of the 2024 Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Massey searched for another solid finish at the famed Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

In the lone Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway, Massey was able to hustle forward from his 29th place qualifying effort. While wrestling with the handling of his No. 02 Young’s Building System’s Chevrolet Silverado RST, the constant adjustments from the crew chief allowed the truck to come to life when it counted most.

In the third and final stage, Massey was able to conservatively climb the leaderboard and utilized a late-race restart to his advantage – climbing to 18th at the checkered flag.

The finish allowed Massey to maintain a spot inside the top 25 in the championship standings in 23rd with 12 races remaining.

In 2024, Massey has delivered two top-15, five top-20s, seven top-21 finishes and eight top-22 efforts, highlighted by a career-best outing at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, where he steered the team’s flagship truck to an 11th-place finish.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 21st NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

The organization posted a team-best 11th-place finish at the track on June 23, 2018, with Xfinity Series winner Austin Hill at the wheel in the 2018 Villa Lighting Delivers the Eaton 200.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finish of 19.8 in 20 World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 488 starts from 63 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.0 and an average finishing position of 22.0.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Mason Massey, please visit masonmassey.com, like him on Facebook (Mason Massey Racing), and follow him on Instagram (@mason_massey) and X |Twitter (@mason_massey).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Mason Massey Pre-Race Quote:

On World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway: “We’re pretty excited about going to Gateway this weekend. I’ve never been there, but it looks like a fun, challenging race track.

“There are a lot of unique qualities about the race track, like shifting and both corners being different from each other. We have Brunt Workwear back on the truck this weekend, so hopefully, we can give them a solid day!”

Race Information:

The Toyota 200 (160 laps | 200 miles) is the 12th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2024 schedule. The two-day show begins with practice on Friday, May 31 from 5:05 p.m. to 5:25 p.m. Qualifying kicks off immediately following practice at 5:35 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag on Saturday, June 1, shortly after 12:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Central).

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Portland International Raceway | Pacific Office Automation 147

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 21st

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: 23rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Movin’ on Up!: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced it would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the 13th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco will partner with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partners on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 75-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed. Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure

that each and every one of your needs are met.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Portland International Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Pacific Office Automation 147 will mark Honeyman’s second Xfinity Series start at the 1.967-mile road course, nestled just outside Portland, Oregon.

In his previous Portland effort, Honeyman finished a track-best 28th after starting 22nd in the 2023 edition of the Pacific Office Automation 147 for Alpha Prime Racing.

This weekend’s second Xfinity Series road course of the season will mark Honeyman’s fifth career road course start.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Career Stats: Entering Portland, Honeyman has 20 career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting 33rd in the Ag-Pro 300 for Young’s Motorsports in April 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 23.2.

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway | BetMGM 300 Race Recap: In the 12th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Honeyman searched for another solid finish in the team’s backyard at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Qualifying on time in the 25th position on Friday afternoon, Honeyman battled inside the top 25 for the majority of the 200-lap race. Continuing to adjust his No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet throughout the race, the team was able to fight through a green flag pit stop cycle and a late race reset in Stage 3 to earn a respirable 23rd place finish at the checkered flag.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 110th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 109 races, he has four top-five and 12 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 13th race will be his first tango in the Rose City as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Portland International Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Portland International Raceway.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the Mooresville, N.C. – based organization has logged 12 starts and maintains an average starting position of 27.1 and an average finish of 21.7.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and X |Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

﻿Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On Portland International Raceway: “I’m thrilled to be racing at Portland International Raceway this weekend. The track is always a challenge, but it’s also incredibly rewarding. The fans here are awesome, and I can’t wait to put on a great show for them.

“I am ready to make some unforgettable memories on this track with my Young’s Motorsports team!”

Race Information:

The Pacific Automation 147 (75 laps | 147.75 miles) is the 13th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. – 8:50 a.m. Qualifying immediately follows at 9:05 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 1:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Pacific).