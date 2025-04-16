RCR Race Preview: Rockingham Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Rockingham Speedway… Richard Childress Racing’s best finish at Rockingham Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is second, achieved by Kevin Harvick in 1999 (fall). Although the team is still looking to find Victory Lane at the track for the first time, the Welcome, N.C.-based team has earned three top-five finishes and seven top-10s in their pursuit of the checkered flag. This weekend marks the first Xfinity Series race at The Rock since 2004.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Rockingham Speedway… In 81 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Rockingham Speedway, drivers competing in Richard Childress Racing-prepared Chevrolets have earned three wins, all by Dale Earnhardt. The driver of the famed No. 3 claimed the checkered flag in 1987 (spring) and both races in 1994. Additionally, the team owns 1 pole, 13 top-five and 35 top-10 finishes, completed 93.1% of the laps contested (33,494 of 35,991), and have led 1,512 laps there. Childress, a former driver in NASCAR’s top division, made 18 NASCAR Cup Series starts with one top-five and seven top-10 finishes at Rockingham between 1972-1981.

In the History Books… In February 2001, Harvick assumed the driving duties of the newly renumbered No. 29 Goodwrench Chevrolet a week after the untimely passing of Dale Earnhardt, marking his NASCAR Cup Series debut and helping to establish the future of RCR. Two weeks later, at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Harvick earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series win, the first of 23 Cup wins Harvick earned in the Cup Series while racing under the RCR banner.

Fun Fact … RCR Executive Vice President Mike Dillon made 12 starts at Rockingham in the NASCAR Xfinity Series under the RCR banner, earning a pair of top-10 finishes in 1998.

Three Times the Fun … RCR will field three NASCAR Xfinity Series teams this weekend at Rockingham Speedway, showcasing a strong team presence and competitive depth on the historic track. The weekend will mark Kasey Kahne’s return to NASCAR since his last race in 2018 and his first NASCAR start for RCR. Kahne has eight NASCAR Xfinity Series wins and won the NASCAR Truck Series race at The Rock in 2012.

Reunion with Kahne… Keith Rodden, current vice president of competition for RCR, spent the majority of three seasons as Kahne’s crew chief at Hendrick Motorsports and another decade as a race engineer for the Washington native. The duo spent nearly 15 years working together at the highest level of the sport.

Follow Sunday’s Action at Darlington… The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway will be televised live Saturday, April 19, beginning at 4 p.m. ET on The CW. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Rockingham Speedway… Jesse Love will make his first career start at Rockingham Speedway in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The Menlo Park, California native participated in the Series’ test session in January, completing his first laps at the North Carolina speedway.

Holding Third… With nine races complete, Love currently holds the third position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings – 26 points behind second-place Sam Mayer.

Strong Start… Following a sixth-place result at Bristol Motor Speedway, Love and the No. 2 team continue to post strong results on a consistent basis. Through nine events, Love has one win, one pole, two top-five, and six top-10 finishes. The young gun has led a total of 53 laps and collected a 9.0 average starting position and 10.6 average finishing position.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Meet Love… On Saturday, April 19, fans will have two opportunities to meet Love. At 10 a.m. ET, Love is scheduled to join his Xfinity Series competitors for an autograph session in the Fan Midway at Rockingham Speedway. Following qualifying at 1:05 p.m. ET, the 20-year-old and his RCR teammate, Austin Hill, are scheduled to sign autographs and meet fans at the NASCAR Merchandise Hauler.

JESSE LOVE QUOTES:

You participated in the NASCAR Xfinity Series test at Rockingham Speedway in January. What did you take away from that session?

“We showed a lot of speed and were one of the best cars, if not the best, at the test. That test in January set our No. 2 team up to have momentum heading into the start of this season, and we have carried that momentum pretty well through the first nine races. We are taking a setup similar to what we had at the test. Just making a few small adjustments for the weather and the track taking rubber, but what we hit on at the test should work again this coming weekend.”

What were your initial thoughts of Rockingham Speedway?

“Rockingham is a track that fits my driving style. It’s right up my alley and fits how I like to drive a racetrack. It’s pretty similar to one of my favorite tracks in Dover, so I’m looking forward to going back there this weekend and having a shot at the win. It would be good to get up to second in points and hopefully leave with more Playoff points.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet at Rockingham Speedway… Austin Hill will make his first career start at Rockingham Speedway in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The 30-year-old took part in the Series’ test session in January, marking his first laps at the historic racetrack.

Points Check… Through nine races, Hill currently sits in the fourth position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings – only six points behind third-place Jesse Love.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies provides industry-leading logistics solutions that help businesses thrive. Whether you need specialized trucking, warehousing, 3PL, exporting, importing, or crane services, Bennett has the expertise to handle your most complex and time-sensitive freight. From LTL to over-dimensional truckloads, Bennett ensures safe, reliable, and on-time deliveries around the world. With a legacy of excellence since 1974, their family and woman-owned company is dedicated to providing personalized, flexible solutions that meet your unique business needs. Trust Bennett to deliver when it matters most – discover how we can help your business grow at www.bennettig.com. Together we can move anything.

Manufactured Homes & Modular Buildings… Bennett Truck Transport is the unrivaled leader in transporting manufactured and modular buildings, backed by industry-leading expertise and a strong focus on customer satisfaction. With an unwavering commitment to safety, Bennett has been the preferred choice for over 45 years, delivering exceptional service and completing projects on-time and within budget. Their RoadMasters division further expands hauling capacity in key markets across North America. When needing efficient, reliable, and safe transportation of manufactured and modular buildings, call Bennett Truck Transport.

Meet Hill… On Saturday, April 19, fans will have two opportunities to meet Hill. At 10 a.m. ET, the Winston, Georgia native is scheduled to join his Xfinity Series competitors for an autograph session in the Fan Midway at Rockingham Speedway. Following qualifying at 1:05 p.m. ET, Hill and his RCR teammate, Jesse Love, are scheduled to sign autographs and meet fans at the NASCAR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Midway at Rockingham Speedway.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:

NASCAR is going back to Rockingham Speedway for the first time in almost a decade, and you are making your first start there. Talk about the test session in January and your thoughts on the track.

“I had only been to Rockingham one other time outside of the test, for a Legends Car and Bandolero race out back. I haven’t seen or really watched any past races there. It was a lot different than what I expected, with the new repave though. It is extremely fast. Faster than what I expected. I thought the pace would be up, because with the Xfinity car, you are not off the throttle for long – especially when your car is driving well. The biggest thing I’m questioning is how it is going to race. Part of me thinks whoever gets out front in clean air is going to be the guy who wins the race. Passing is going to be at a premium. I hope we get the second lane in. I started to run it during the test, before Jesse Love jumped in the car. There is a little moveability in Turns 1 and 2. But in Turns 3 and 4, you need to run the bottom, drive in super deep, and barely touch the brake. If you do touch the brake in that end of the track, it’s just to set the car real quick.”

Are you looking forward to racing at a track like Rockingham Speedway?

“I’m excited to go there and race at a place with so much history. I just wish it was the old asphalt, but that’s not something we can go back and change now. We have what we have. I personally love racetracks that you can slip and slide around on, like Darlington a few weeks ago. If the actual package is anything like the test showed, it’s going to be a really good race.”

Kasey Kahne and the No. 33 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet at Rockingham Speedway… Kasey Kahne has made one NASCAR Cup Series start at Rockingham Speedway, starting from third-place and finishing in the runner up position, in only the second start of his premier series career. The Enumclaw, Washington native has also competed in five NASCAR Xfinity Series races (best finish of 16th) and one NASCAR Truck Series event (win in 2012).

Welcome Back… For the first time in over six years, Kahne will climb behind the steering wheel of a NASCAR stock car vehicle to compete in one of the top three national series. Kahne’s most recent race came at Darlington Raceway in September 2018, driving the No. 95 Chevrolet in the Cup Series. Since then, the now 45-year-old has been racing on dirt and is currently a full-time driver and owner in the High Limit Racing Series.

First RCR Start… With making his first start for Richard Childress Racing, Kahne adds another NASCAR Hall of Famer – Richard Childress – to an impressive list of team owners to whom he has driven for. Other Hall of Fame team owners include Ray Evernham, Richard Petty, Rick Hendrick, and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Test, Test, Test… Kahne participated in the Xfinity Series test at Rockingham Speedway at the end of January. This two-day test marked the veteran racer’s first time back inside a stock car in over six years and first time working with the No. 33 RCR team, led by crew chief Andy Street.

About HendrickCars.com… HENDRICKCARS.COM is the online home for everything Hendrick Automotive Group. Visitors can shop more than 30,000 thousand new or pre-owned vehicles, locate centers for service and collision repair, receive a value to sell or trade their car, chat online with customer service, discover career opportunities, learn more about vehicle protection programs, and explore how the company gives back to the community.

Meet Kahne… On Saturday, April 19 at 1:20 p.m. ET, Kahne is scheduled to sign autographs at the NASCAR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Midway at Rockingham Speedway. A limited-edition t-shirt is available for purchase to commemorate Kahne’s return to The Rock. Wristbands are required, with 100 being distributed prior to the autograph signing.

KASEY KAHNE QUOTES:

The test at Rockingham Speedway was your first time back in a stock car in years. Describe how that test went and how you felt during it.

“It had been six and a half years. It was really nice to be back in a car. I didn’t know exactly how it would feel and if I would have to refigure out how to drive in a way, but truthfully once I got to Turn 3 coming to the start of practice and the car loaded into the corner, I instantly felt right at home and felt like I had been doing it for a while. From there on, it was a solid practice for the next four or five hours.”

Did you have any nerves before making those first laps at the test?

“There were definitely a little bit of nerves with wondering how I would pick it up and how the car would feel. It felt very similar to what it did six years ago. On the Xfinity side, it doesn’t feel like those cars have changed a lot, but I still saw and felt it the same way I did in the past. I was happy with that.”

Are there specific things that are on your mind heading into your first race back?

“There are a few key things that I’ve thought about. Doing live pit stops again. Getting the balance of the car to a point where I can run throughout the entire race without getting too tight or too loose for my driving style. Working with spotters and understanding where other cars are around you. I haven’t had a spotter in so long. You just race in sprint cars, but spotters are great. Getting on the same page for that to take advantage of situations instead of getting used up. Restarts will be important. Overall, I just want to make sure that I’m prepared as I can be to put together a solid day.”

What are you looking forward to the most?

“I’m looking forward to the race the most. Driving, racing, competing. Trying to win or run top-five, top-10; be in the hunt and part of the mix. That’s why I’m doing this. To have a good time and get all that we can.”