BKT and Feld Motor Sports Celebrate Ten Years of Monster Jam Partnership and Extend Commitment until 2031

Since 2014, the leading Off-Highway tire company has been the Official and Exclusive Tire Manufacturer of Monster Jam, the most unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world

Seregno, June 4th, 2024 – BKT and Feld Motor Sports, partners in this world of motorsports, are celebrating their first decade of Monster Jam partnership, undoubtedly one of the most spectacular events in motorsports. Since 2014, BKT has played a key role in supporting the extraordinary performance of the Monster Jam trucks, which captivate spectators worldwide, by providing high-quality tires specifically designed to meet the exhilarating challenges of all stunts and racing competitions. Recently, the two powerhouse companies reconfirmed their commitment to the partnership until 2031.

During this ten-year-long cooperation with Feld Motor Sports in Monster Jam, BKT has developed a series of competition-specific tires, pursuing a path of ongoing evolution. Since the onset of this exciting partnership, each tire model has been continuously enhanced and optimized, culminating in the FL 354 pattern. This is the fourth tire generation specifically designed for Monster Jam, marking the topmost result based on years of experience, feedback from Feld Entertainment and drivers, and an ongoing commitment to innovation. All development stages have focused on particular tire features, which have been further enhanced during the latest changes and improvements. So, let us find out how. The tire width has been reduced by about 60 mm to make sure that there is enough space to avoid any contact with vehicle parts or any damages to the shock absorbers when the truck touches the ground after a stunt, taking into account the increased deflection at the moment of the ground impact. To ensure better rolling, the tire shape has been more ‘rounded’ while maintaining the same overall tire diameter. The tread depth has been increased in the central area for improved traction and durability. Further tire development has involved a decrease of the tread depth in the shoulder area to reduce sinking into the ground, especially while cornering. In the current tire version for Monster Jam, extra blocks have been added to the pattern in the support zone under the shoulder area. The purpose of this addition is to provide enhanced traction after the truck lands in tilted condition, or even on two wheels on one side, enabling it to rapidly regain the position.

Designed to cope with intense mechanical stress and impacts by ever more extreme stunts during the competitions, FL 354 embodies BKT’s commitment to providing cutting-edge, and highly performing technologies. BKT’s goal has always been to balance advanced performance with safety. This balance has been achieved by means of a rigorous feedback cycle, testing, and ongoing finetuning, supported by thorough research and development activities. Each new iteration has been a step forward in BKT’s mission to pushing the limits and provide Monster Jam drivers with the best possible experience, even while facing the most extreme stunts that constantly force the limits of tires.

Monster Jam trucks are currently fitted with BKT tires that are nearly 1.7 meters high and weigh 211 kilograms. These tires are kept at an inflation pressure of about 1.6 bar to ensure a number of abilities and benefits, such as shock absorbing when landing after jumps and stunts as well as increasing the footprint to improve traction and reduce slippage.

These innovative solutions, which have been originally designed for Monster Jam trucks to enhance their performance, can now be successfully transferred to optimize the performance of agricultural and industrial vehicles. This shift from the extreme competition arena to practical fields such as agriculture, OTR, and industrial sector not only demonstrates the versatility of BKT’s technologies, but also their positive impact on both efficiency and productivity. What has been designed to meet the extreme challenges of Monster Jam competitions can now be adapted to improve tires that are used daily in all Off-Highway applications, thus bringing tangible benefits to operators.

Mr. Dilip Vaidya, BKT President and Director Technology: “I am proud to say that our relentless commitment to research and development enables us to conceive and produce cutting-edge tires that are specifically designed for Monster Jam and also able to successfully tackle any challenge off the road. At BKT, it is a top priority making sure that our customers receive outstanding products of excellence. We constantly strive to exceed all expectations, providing tires that stand out for performance and reliability on any type of terrain and in any condition.”

Mr. Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director of BKT: “We are excited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our partnership with Feld Motor Sports and Monster Jam! For us, Monster Jam represents much more than just an event; it is an exciting adventure in the world of motorsports, where BKT is by the side of fans in every corner of the world. We know that many of our customers love Monster Jam, and we share the same passion for adrenaline and fun. This partnership is our way of being close to them even during their leisure moments, letting them experience unforgettable thrills along with their families. We will continue to set our sights higher and higher, by innovating and inspiring on this extraordinary motorsport journey!”

The 10-year partnership with Feld Motor Sports has enabled BKT to consolidate its presence and visibility in the world of off-road sports, thus adding to promote the brand internationally.

Ms. Juliette Feld Grossman, Chief Operating Officer, Feld Entertainment: “We’ve worked really closely with BKT to create optimal tires for Monster Jam so that we can deliver the absolute best performance for our fans worldwide,” said Juliette Feld Grossman, Chief Operating Officer, Feld Entertainment. “There are probably more BKT tires in the world than any other tire because those BKT tires are on the millions of diecast trucks owned by fans around the globe.”

Mr. Bill Easterly, Vice President of Fleet Operations /Development, Monster Jam: “For more than a decade and growing, BKT and Monster Jam have partnered to produce the most technologically advanced Monster Jam truck tire specifically designed to withstand the grueling punishment of the tremendous forces applied during our competition. With the unprecedented extension of our partnership, we will continue to advance our leadership in the global monster truck industry together. BKT and the Monster Jam development team will continue to develop new tire technology to ensure the safety and well-being of our drivers while advancing the performance of Monster Jam.”

Ten years of shared success and shared challenges – a long-lasting and fruitful partnership that is set to keep going towards the horizon of the future. BKT and Feld Motor Sports have recently reconfirmed their commitment till 2031, thereby consolidating their strong and deep bond. This decision had been inspired by the achievements over the years and the shared clear vision of innovation and progress. The goal is plain: rising above expectations, challenging the boundaries of the exceptional, and taking this competition to ever-new heights.