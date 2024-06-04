Gin E-Bikes Unveils the Revolutionary GIN X Full Suspension E-Bike at only £1499

London, 4th June 2024 – Gin E-Bikes, a leading innovator in electric bike technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated GIN X Full Suspension E-Bike. This cutting-edge e-bike is designed to provide unparalleled comfort, performance, and style, setting a new standard in the electric bike industry.

The GIN X Full Suspension E-Bike is engineered for both trail enthusiasts and urban commuters, offering a versatile solution that excels in various terrains. With its advanced full suspension system, powerful motor, and long-lasting battery, the GIN X promises a smooth and effortless riding experience.

Key Features of the GIN X Full Suspension E-Bike:

● Advanced Full Suspension: Designed to absorb shocks and vibrations, ensuring a smooth ride on any surface.

● Powerful Bafang Motor 250W: Provides effortless cycling, even on steep inclines.

● Long-Lasting Battery (666 WH): Delivers an extended range, allowing for longer adventures without the need for frequent recharging.

● Stylish Design: Combines functionality with aesthetics, making the GIN X a head-turner on the road.

GIN X Full Suspension E-Bike Highlights:

● 250W Brushless BAFANG Motor

● 666WH, 52V 21700 TESLA Grade Battery

● SHIMANO ALTUS Derailleur

● 27.5″ X 2.1″ All Terrain Tyres (anti-puncture)

● 7 Shimano Gears

● 5 Pedal Assist Boost Modes

● KMC Rust Free Chain

● Integrated Lights

● 75+ Miles Range

● Aluminum Alloy 6061 Frame

● IP66 Protection

● Top Speed: 15.5 miles/hr (in UK/EU legal mode)

● Weight: 21 Kgs (43 lbs) without battery & accessories

● Magnetic Sensors

● Powerful Suspensions (pre-load & adjust)

● Hydraulic Brakes by ZOOM

● Rider Height: 5ft 1″ to 6ft 6″

● Rider Weight: 130 Kgs (286 lbs)

● 15 Days Money Back Guarantee

● 3 Years Parts Replacement Warranty

“We are excited to bring the GIN X Full Suspension E-Bike to the market,” said Rahul Pushp, co-founder at Gin E-Bikes. “Our goal is to provide our customers with a high-performance e-bike that offers premium features at a budget-friendly price. The GIN X is a testament to our commitment to innovation and quality.”

Unbeatable Price:

The GIN X Full Suspension E-Bike is available at an incredible price of only £1499, which is far cheaper than the industry average of £3000. This makes high-end performance accessible to more riders without compromising on quality.

Special Launch Offer:

To celebrate the launch, Gin E-Bikes is offering a limited-time discount of £100 off the pre-sale price. Customers can use the promo code SUSPENSION100 at checkout to take advantage of this exclusive offer.

Limited Stock Available:

Gin E-Bikes has a limited stock of the GIN X Full Suspension E-Bike, with delivery available in just 2-3 business days. Customers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their bike and take advantage of the special launch offer.

About Gin E-Bikes:

Gin E-Bikes is dedicated to revolutionizing the way people commute and explore the outdoors. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Gin E-Bikes offers a range of electric bikes designed to meet the diverse needs of modern riders.

For more information about the GIN X Full Suspension E-Bike and to place an order, please visit https://www.ginebikes.com/full-suspension

Unboxing video: