Gin E-Bikes Unveils the Revolutionary GIN X Full Suspension E-Bike at only £1499

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

London, 4th June 2024 – Gin E-Bikes, a leading innovator in electric bike technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated GIN X Full Suspension E-Bike. This cutting-edge e-bike is designed to provide unparalleled comfort, performance, and style, setting a new standard in the electric bike industry. 

The GIN X Full Suspension E-Bike is engineered for both trail enthusiasts and urban commuters, offering a versatile solution that excels in various terrains. With its advanced full suspension system, powerful motor, and long-lasting battery, the GIN X promises a smooth and effortless riding experience. 

Key Features of the GIN X Full Suspension E-Bike: 

● Advanced Full Suspension: Designed to absorb shocks and vibrations, ensuring a smooth ride on any surface. 
● Powerful Bafang Motor 250W: Provides effortless cycling, even on steep inclines. 
● Long-Lasting Battery (666 WH): Delivers an extended range, allowing for longer adventures without the need for frequent recharging.
● Stylish Design: Combines functionality with aesthetics, making the GIN X a head-turner on the road. 

GIN X Full Suspension E-Bike Highlights: 

● 250W Brushless BAFANG Motor 
● 666WH, 52V 21700 TESLA Grade Battery 
● SHIMANO ALTUS Derailleur 
● 27.5″ X 2.1″ All Terrain Tyres (anti-puncture) 
● 7 Shimano Gears 
● 5 Pedal Assist Boost Modes 
● KMC Rust Free Chain 
● Integrated Lights 
● 75+ Miles Range 
● Aluminum Alloy 6061 Frame 
● IP66 Protection 
● Top Speed: 15.5 miles/hr (in UK/EU legal mode) 
● Weight: 21 Kgs (43 lbs) without battery & accessories 
● Magnetic Sensors 
● Powerful Suspensions (pre-load & adjust) 
● Hydraulic Brakes by ZOOM 
● Rider Height: 5ft 1″ to 6ft 6″ 
● Rider Weight: 130 Kgs (286 lbs) 
● 15 Days Money Back Guarantee 
● 3 Years Parts Replacement Warranty 

“We are excited to bring the GIN X Full Suspension E-Bike to the market,” said Rahul Pushp, co-founder at Gin E-Bikes. “Our goal is to provide our customers with a high-performance e-bike that offers premium features at a budget-friendly price. The GIN X is a testament to our commitment to innovation and quality.” 

Unbeatable Price: 

The GIN X Full Suspension E-Bike is available at an incredible price of only £1499, which is far cheaper than the industry average of £3000. This makes high-end performance accessible to more riders without compromising on quality. 

Special Launch Offer:

To celebrate the launch, Gin E-Bikes is offering a limited-time discount of £100 off the pre-sale price. Customers can use the promo code SUSPENSION100 at checkout to take advantage of this exclusive offer. 

Limited Stock Available: 

Gin E-Bikes has a limited stock of the GIN X Full Suspension E-Bike, with delivery available in just 2-3 business days. Customers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their bike and take advantage of the special launch offer. 

About Gin E-Bikes:

Gin E-Bikes is dedicated to revolutionizing the way people commute and explore the outdoors. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Gin E-Bikes offers a range of electric bikes designed to meet the diverse needs of modern riders. 

For more information about the GIN X Full Suspension E-Bike and to place an order, please visit https://www.ginebikes.com/full-suspension 

Unboxing video: 

