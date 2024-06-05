Burton, DEX Imaging Team Getting Ready For Repaved Sonoma

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team are set to take on the newly repaved Sonoma Raceway.

It’s the first repave of the entire track in 23 years, and that has teams like Burton and the DEX Imaging crew looking for higher speeds on the 10-turn, 1.99-mile layout.

“This will be an interesting week with Sonoma having been repaved,” said crew chief Jeremy Bullins. “It’s always been a hot, slick weekend, but now the track will have a lot of grip.

“Based on the testing that’s happened the lap times will be a lot faster.”

The weekend schedule has been crafted to allow teams and drivers extra time to adapt to the new surface.

“It will be nice to get a practice this weekend and be able to try some changes we don’t normally get to make and keep working on our race cars,” Bullins said. “The repave will also probably impact the race strategy as we will see a lot less fall off [of speeds during a run] than your typical Sonoma race.”

A 50-minute practice session is set for Friday at 2:05 p.m. local time (5:05 Eastern Time) with TV coverage on FOX Sports 1.

Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. (6 p.m. Eastern) with FOX Sports 2 carrying the TV coverage.

Sunday’s 110-lap, 218.9-mile race is expected to get the green flag just after 12:30 p.m. (3:30 Eastern) with TV coverage on FOX.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 25 and 55.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.