JR Motorsports — NXS Sonoma Preview

JR Motorsports Team Preview

TRACK – Sonoma Raceway (1.99 mile road-course)

NXS RACE – Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 (79 laps / 156.95 miles)

TUNE IN – FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 8:00 p.m. (ET)

Sam Mayer

No. 1 MyRTIC Personalization Chevrolet

Mayer 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 13

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 5

Top 10s: 6

Laps Led: 62

Avg. Finish: 18.2

Points: 12th

Sam Mayer heads to Sonoma Raceway looking for his fourth career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory on a record course.

The young driver will be making only his second start at the 1.99-mile road course as he is coming off a 10th-place finish in this event last season.

The Franklin, Wis. native earned his first NXS Pole Award of the 2024 season at Portland last Saturday and was running in the top-three late in the event before suffering a flat left-ear tire.

The No. 1 MyRTIC Personalization Chevrolet will carry the RTIC Outdoors Father’s Day Sweepstakes winner, Steve Wolfe, above the passenger-side door for Saturday’s event.

Sam Mayer

“I am eager to get back to Sonoma and top our 10th-place effort from last season with yet another road-course victory. This No. 1 JR Motorsports team has given me absolute rocket ships this season and I know with all the hard work and time these guys have put in we will get back in Victory Lane very soon. Really excited to have our friends at RTIC back on board with a brand-new MyRTIC Personalization paint scheme.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Proud BRANDT Partners Chevrolet

Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 13

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s: 6

Laps Led: 473

Avg. Finish: 15.2

Points: 4th

Justin Allgaier finished seventh in last season’s inaugural NXS event at Sonoma.

Overall, in his NXS career on road courses, Allgaier has scored a combined three wins, 19 top-fives and 33 top-10’s in 55 starts.

Last weekend at the road course in Portland, Allgaier swept both stages en route to a runner-up finish.

This weekend, Allgaier’s familiar No. 7 Chevrolet will feature the brands of BRANDT Professional Agriculture, TradeMark Nitrogen, Rev1 Energy and Precision Build.

Justin Allgaier

“We were really strong last weekend in Portland and I feel extremely confident that we will be just as quick in Sonoma. We were in position for a solid top-five here last year before we had some power steering issues, and I know that we will be just as capable of running even better when we get to the track on Friday. This group is ready to go and hopefully we can put on a great show for everyone at BRANDT Professional Agriculture, TradeMark Nitrogen, Rev1 Energy and Precision Build.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

Smith 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 13

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 2

Top 10s: 8

Laps Led: 50

Avg. Finish: 15.7

Points: 10th

Sammy Smith heads to Sonoma for the second time coming off a third-place finish at Portland last weekend.

In 12 career starts in the NXS on road courses, Smith has scored three top-fives and five top-10’s.

Smith finished ninth at Sonoma in 2023 for his first time on the 1.99-mile road-course.

Pilot Flying J will share the TV panel with Cheema Freightlines LLC, a trucking company originating in Lathrop, CA who is dedicated to delivering excellence for their customers.

Sammy Smith

“Having two third-place finishes in a row is a great confidence boost for this No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet team. We’ve been running well but to finally break into the top-five is a great feeling as we head back to the West Coast for our second consecutive road course. We hope to get Pilot Flying J where they belong in Victory Lane.”

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / JELD-WEN Chevrolet

Jones 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 13

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 5

Laps Led: 20

Avg. Finish: 17.8

Points: 13th

Brandon Jones has made 42 starts on road courses in the NXS and has accumulated five top-five and 12 top-10 finishes. His best finish of second came at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course during the 2020 season.

After qualifying on the pole last weekend in the ARCA Menards Series at Portland, the 27-year-old Georgia native will be making his sixth road-course start this weekend.

JELD-WEN, a global manufacturer of interior and exterior building products, will be making a repeat appearance on the hood of Jones’ No. 9 Chevrolet this weekend. The company was previously featured earlier this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Brandon Jones

“After the tough time we had at Portland I am looking forward to going back to Sonoma this weekend. I know this No. 9 team is putting in the work this week to give me another fast car and Phillip (Bell, crew chief) and I have been working on our strategy, so I am hoping for a good race and to be in contention for the win at the end.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Sonoma Raceway: JR Motorsports has competed at Sonoma Raceway a combined four times with the NXS since its first trip there in 2023. In those starts at the 1.99-mile road course, the organization has recorded two top-10s, with an average finish of 17.8.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / Legacy MC souvenir rig on Saturday, June 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT.