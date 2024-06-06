AM Racing | Hailie Deegan Sonoma Raceway Xfinity Series Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway | Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250

Fast Facts

No. 15 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Hailie Deegan

Primary Partner(s): Viva Tequila Seltzer

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Matt Lucas

Spotter: Michael Fisher

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. X-929

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

Sophomore Journey: After a successful rookie campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season with driver Brett Moffitt, AM Racing will embark on its sophomore journey in 2024 with driver Hailie Deegan for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

The Statesville, N.C.-based team hopes to expand its footprint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series by running two cars throughout the season with its partial No. 25 AM Racing entry.

Future Focused: Last October, AM Racing announced that Hailie Deegan joined the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in a multiyear agreement.

Deegan, a native of Temecula, Calif. has been a staple in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for the past three seasons but will embrace her rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as part of the Ford Performance program.

Deegan grew up racing off-road and on dirt but transitioned to competing on asphalt in 2016 to pursue a career in stock car racing. She began that transition in 2018 in the ARCA Menards Series West (previously NASCAR K&N Pro Series West). She became the first female driver to win races in the West Series, doing so in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, respectively.

Deegan, 22, arrives at AM Racing after a stint driving for ThorSport Racing in 2023.

Welcome Aboard: For the first time this season, AM Racing and Deegan welcome Viva Tequila Seltzer as the primary marketing partner for the team’s No. 15 Ford Mustang for the third road course race of the season.

Sonoma debuts the new partnership between Viva Tequila Seltzer and the family-owned AM Racing team that will include several primary partnerships in Viva’s inaugural Motorsports journey.

Founded in July 2020 by three former college athletes in Boston, Massachusetts, Viva Tequila Seltzer redefines indulgence with its creation of a healthier tequila-based seltzer. Rooted in health and wellness, Viva offers flavors like Huckleberry, Elderberry, Watermelon and Grapefruit.

Each can is just 88 calories, zero carbs, and zero sugar, while being gluten-free, keto-friendly, vegan, paleo, non-GMO, and kosher.

Stemming from a shared passion of athletics, the founders desired a drink that fit their active lifestyles without compromising taste.

The result is a premium product that doesn’t make you sacrifice your diet while being awesomely refreshing.

Come See Me: Hailie Deegan will attend two Viva Tequila Seltzer appearances near Sonoma, Calif. promoting their first race with AM Racing this season in Wine Country.

On Thursday, June 6, Deegan will visit Total Wine & More Santa Rosa (2705 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95407) from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT.

The next morning on Friday, June 7, she’ll appear at Broadway Market (20511 Broadway, Sonoma, CA 95476) from 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT.

Giving You Peace of Air: For the 14th time in 2024, AirBox will serve in a major partnership role on

Deegan’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

In 2017, AirBox was established to focus on building the world’s best air purifiers for indoor occupied spaces. This coincided with people starting to wake up to issues with indoor air quality. With new challenges to air cleanliness, such as COVID-19 and wildfire smoke, people are looking for effective and proven solutions to ensure they receive cleaner air, at last.

Their history in delivering clean air systems and services gives them an expertise that is unmatched. AirBox uses some of the most effective air filtration technologies that exist with Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorption. Coupled with their Indoor Air Quality Assessment, AirBox is the total solution for all indoor air quality needs, ensuring their customers meet and exceed current and future ventilation standards.

Today, AirBox filtration systems are used across the country, purifying the air and capturing harmful irritants to create healthier, safer spaces. They’ve become the trusted choice for hospitals, educational centers, offices, warehouses, construction zones, public assembly, sports facilities, and more.

They’re proud to build all products to the highest standards in the USA at their North Carolina production facility. Every day, AirBox is working hard to give the American people the safer learning, working, and living environments they deserve—helping people breathe easy and live better.

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Sonoma Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 will mark Deegan’s inaugural Xfinity Series start at the 1.99-mile road course, nestled in the southern Sonoma Mountains of Sonoma County, California.

Deegan, however, does own two prior ARCA Menards Series West starts at the famed northern California race track from 2018 – 2019, respectively.

Her track-best result occurred in her debut during the 2018 Carneros 200, where she steered to a seventh-place finish after starting third for Bill McAnally Racing.

She returned to the 10-turn road course during the 2019 season, where she netted one of her five career ARCA West poles before finishing eighth at the checkered flag.

Most recently, Deegan competed in the lone NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Sonoma in 2022, where she qualified ninth but finished 32nd during the Door Dash 250 for David Gilliland Racing (now TRICON Garage).

This weekend’s third Xfinity Series road course of the season will also mark Deegan’s third career road course start.

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Deegan has a career-best 12th-place finish after starting 31st for AM Racing at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April 2024.

In addition to her 12 Xfinity Series starts, she has achieved 70 ARCA Menards Series starts, including three wins and 69 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to her credit.

Thanks For Your Support: With 39 percent of the 2024 Xfinity Series season complete, AM Racing and Hailie Deegan would like to thank their marketing partners for their support: AirBox, Flying Circle, Klutch Vodka, Mechanix Wear, Monster Energy Drink, Mobil 1, Viva Tequila Seltzer and WIX Filters.

Portland International Raceway | Pacific Automation 147 Race Recap: The 13th race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicked off in Portland, Oregon on Saturday, June 1.

Flying the AirBox colors for the eighth consecutive weekend, Deegan started her No. 15 AirBox Ford Mustang from the 38th position.

Despite starting the second Xfinity Series road course race deep in the field, she was quickly able to maneuver forward, but her progress would be short-lived.

Before the end of Stage 1, Deegan experienced issues under the hood of her race car. After losing a lap initially, the AM Racing team diagnosed a spark plug issue. Despite several efforts to combat the issue that prevented additional horsepower to be applied, Deegan would fight through the adversity and finish the race in the 33rd position at the checkered flag.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Matt Lucas is Hailie Deegan’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 106th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his first at Sonoma Raceway.

In his previous 105 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected two wins, 22 top-five and 39 top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Hailie Deegan, please visit hailiedeegan.com, like her Facebook page (HailieDeegan4), or follow her on Instagram (@hailiedeegan), YouTube and X | Twitter (@hailiedeegan).

Hailie Deegan Quoteboard:

On Sonoma Raceway: “It’s an important weekend for our AM Racing team in the Viva Tequila Seltzer colors. I am hoping that my previous experience at Sonoma both in the ARCA Menards Series West and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will provide some benefit for us this weekend.

“Portland definitely did not go as planned and after our solid finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway a couple of weeks ago, we need that momentum back to carry us to the races on the horizon.”

Race Information:

The Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 (79 laps | 156.95 miles) is the 14th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. An extended practice begins on Friday, June 7, 2024 from 1:05 – 1:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Saturday, June 8 from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. with the 38-car field set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 5:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Pacific).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.

﻿The team has named Hailie Deegan, Christian Rose, and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2024 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series, and Dirt Modified seasons, respectively.