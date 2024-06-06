CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT ROAD AMERICA: Team Chevy Race Advance

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

DETROIT (June 6, 2024) – Heading north to the Wisconsin countryside for the seventh round of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, Team Chevy looks to the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America to build on their year so far.

Since 2016, Chevrolet has captured a win on the legendary four-mile, 14-turn road course three times, as well as the NTT P1 Pole Award six times. With 13 podiums and leading 293 laps, the Bowtie brand looks to add to the three wins captured so far in six races of 2024 and 114 overall in the 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 era since 2012.

“The Chevrolet INDYCAR teams are heading into the final leg of an intensive run of races. From the Indianapolis Road Course, to the Indy 500 on the famed oval, to the Streets of Detroit, and now the longest and fastest natural road course we run – Road America. Each presents its own unique set of circumstances for the Chevrolet engineers and our teams, said Rob Buckner, Chevrolet INDYCAR Program Manager. “The track requires optimum engine performance to obtain the speed needed around the four-plus mile course while maintaining the necessary handling needed through the 14 turns. The Wisconsin weather can always add another consideration in the preparation. We are prepared for the challenge and ready for the weekend.”

The 55-lap, 220.55-mile XPEL Grand Prix at Road America kicks off with the first practice on Friday, June 7 at 4 p.m. ET. Saturday sees the second practice at 11:10 a.m. ET and qualifying and the Firestone Fast Six at 3:25 p.m. ET. Race day starts with a warm-up at 12:15 p.m. ET, and the race takes the green flag at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC. All practice and qualifying sessions are broadcast with Peacock, INDYCAR Radio, and SiriusXM Channel 218.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (Quotes):

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“We had a really good attempt last year (at Road America). We didn’t have a great race, but I’ve had fantastic races there in the past. Also, just the track’s layout, it’s one of my favorite road courses. It’s just a lot of fun. It’s a great track. It’s got a lot of high-speed corners, very flow-ey. It’s one of the few tracks that we go to that I think has a little bit of everything. And it also races really well. So I’m a big fan of that.”

“I think if we just have a clean weekend, kind of like we did in Detroit. We actually had a pretty clean weekend there, we didn’t have any issues. We got all our running in and it was rather successful. I think if we do the same thing in Road America we can fight for a top 10 and hopefully a top five.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“We have had really good pace at the last two events and I don’t see that changing for Road America. There’s a lot to love about the track as well. Great passing opportunities and a great circuit make for good racing. It is one of my favorite races on the calendar. The weather is usually amazing and the facility is beautiful.”

“It is a very long track so it is difficult to string a full lap together at times without making a mistake. This allows consistency from lap to lap I feel like, but to get ultimate lap pace over the course of one lap is difficult.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Since this track was repaved, Road America has become one of my absolute favorite tracks. It’s a track that’s able to show everything that an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car is capable of, and the racing always seems to be great here. I can’t wait to get up there with our Arrow McLaren Chevrolet team.”

Théo Pourchaire, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I can’t wait to race at Road America. It looks like an amazing high-speed track with with a lot of straight line and hard-braking zones. It’s a lot different compared to Detroit, where I thought we had a good weekend. We were almost advanced to the Firestone Fast Six and we fought hard in the race. If we keep pushing like this, I’m sure we’ll get better and better results. I’m focused on this weekend and I can’t wait to give my best for the onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevy team.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I’m pretty pumped to be heading to one of my favorite tracks on the calendar to finish off this triple-header stretch. The team has been doing an amazing job lately and I hope I can reward all of the hard work with some trophies this weekend.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal at Arrow McLaren:

“We roll into this weekend’s race at Road America with some positive momentum after a couple weekends where we executed well across all our cars. Putting together consistent, clean results is how you compete for championships, and with both Pato (O’Ward) and Alexander (Rossi) in the top five in the standings, we enter the summer with a bit of ground to make up but in the fight. Théo (Pourcharie) showed great pace and daring racecraft in Detroit as he continues to quickly get to grips with NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing. We’ve generally had great pace at Road America, and that iconic track and awesome fan base makes this weekend a highlight of the year.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“I’m excited about the progression we’ve made every weekend. I am ready to carry that into Road America where hopefully we can catch a break and have a good result!”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“Road America, my favorite track! It is also the home of Direct Supply, which I am very proud to have on my car! It should be a good weekend; we were strong last year and I have a lot of trust in our road course package. I have always loved Road America, it’s so much fun to drive and has such great racing. I would love to make it back to the podium, especially at my favorite track!”

Chevrolet in Road America

Wins at Road America: 3

2016: Will Power

2018: Josef Newgarden

2022: Josef Newgarden

Earned Pole Awards at Road America: 6

2016: Will Power

2017: Helio Castroneves

2018: Josef Newgarden

2020 (Race 1): Josef Newgarden

2020 (Race 2): Pato O’Ward

2021: Josef Newgarden

Number of Team Chevy Podiums at Road America (V6 era since 2012): 13

Number of laps led by Team Chevy at Road America (V6 era since 2012): 293

2024 CHEVROLET BY THE NUMBERS:

205: NTT INDYCAR Series races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

114: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR Series since 2012.

130: Earned poles since 2012. Chevrolet holds 135 pole awards in total, with five recorded based on points for weather.

8: Manufacturer Championships since 2012.

7: Driver/entrant champions since 2012.

13: Indianapolis 500 victories by Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

6: Indianapolis 500 wins by Chevrolet since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era.

32: Number of times Chevrolet has swept the podium in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era. In total, a manufacturer has swept the podium 50 times since 2012 in the V6 era.

26: Wins by Will Power since 2012 – all with Chevrolet power – most of any driver with the same manufacturer.

9: Wins from the pole by Will Power with Chevrolet power since 2012, most by any driver.

46: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver.

*Will Power’s career total of 70 poles makes him the all-time pole winner in INDYCAR.

