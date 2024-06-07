Turn 3 Motorsport On Track at Road America for USF Pro 2000 Season Midpoint

Team goes into Rounds 10/11/12 at the fan favorite course as championship contenders

Elkhart Lake, Wis. (June 7, 2024) – Turn 3 Motorsport is back on track at the 4.014-mile, 14-turn road course of Road America this weekend for Rounds 10/11/12 of the USF Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Continental Tire. Along with the USF Pro 2000 series, the fan favorite Grand Prix of Road America will be headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and will also feature the USF2000 Championship, INDYNXT, and Radical Cup North America series for a packed weekend of racing.

Turn 3 Motorsport had an excellent weekend at Road America last year, topping every test and official practice session and earning a pole position, race win, and additional podium with current INDYNXT drivers Michael d’Orlando and Jonathan Browne, setting the bar high for the three race weekend this year.

The team goes into the race weekend just one point away from the championship lead with driver Lochie Hughes and is looking to score some valuable points to increase the tally during the triple header round.

3 Danny Dyszelski // USF Pro 2000

Vera Guitars / Formula Imports / Charlotte Mechanical

“I am ready to go racing at Road America this weekend,” said Dyszelski. “I always really enjoy racing at this track, so I’ve been looking forward to this event on the calendar. We have been strong in testing here as well, so I expect myself to perform and hopefully bring home another podium for myself and the team.”

33 Tyke Durst // USF Pro 2000

FHI / Relay Payments / Drive Toward a Cure

“I am just happy to reset my season and have some fun at our home race at Road America this weekend,” said Durst. “Elkhart Lake is such a fantastic venue with great fans and even better food. Our plan this weekend is simply to learn as much as we can and build some momentum for the rest of the year.”

44 Lochie Hughes // USF Pro 2000

The McGinley Group / Private Wealth Planning / Grip Auto Timepieces

“I’m really excited to be racing at Road America this weekend,” said Hughes. “It’s probably my favorite track on the calendar, and we’ve been quick here in testing ahead of the event. I can’t wait to get racing and hopefully score a lot more championship points this weekend.”

68 Ethan Ho // USF Pro 2000

Fubon Bank / Triple S / KRC / Molecule / JiuZhou

“I am looking forward to racing this weekend at Road America,” said Ho. “After a tough run at the last round, I am looking to rebound and turn our luck around going into the midway point of the season. I was really happy with the testing we did here before this weekend, so my goal is to keep learning and improving and hopefully come away with some strong results.”

This weekend’s events kicked off yesterday for the USF Pro 2000 series with pre-event testing where Lochie Hughes ended up the quickest driver of the day. On track activity will continue today with an official practice and two qualifying sessions followed by two races tomorrow and one race on Sunday.

Live video coverage will be available on the USF Pro Championships app and YouTube channels throughout the weekend.

Friday, June 7

8:40-9:10am – USF Pro 2000 Practice

10:45-11:15am – USF Pro 2000 Qualifying 1

1:00-1:30pm – USF Pro 2000 Qualifying 2

Saturday, June 8

8:00-8:40am – USF Pro 2000 Race 1

4:10-4:50pm – USF Pro 2000 Race 2

Sunday, June 9

10:00-10:50am – USF Pro 2000 Race 3

All times CST.

About Turn 3 Motorsport: Turn 3 Motorsport is a full-service operation specializing in racecar preparation, engineering, and driver development. Founded and managed by racecar driver and coach Peter Dempsey, T3M is focused on professional service, team member growth, and high-level performance across multiple racing series.

In 2019, the team secured the Blue Marble Cocktails Radical Cup North America championship titles in the 1340cc, 1500cc, and overall classes. Later that year, Peter and Turn 3 Motorsport achieved a record-breaking win at the NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill endurance race, piloting the #10 Eastern Racing / Turn 3 Motorsport Radical SR3 RSX 1340 to a dominating win, leading 638 out of 672 laps, and becoming the first car under two liters to achieve the overall win.

In the team’s rookie season, Turn 3 Motorsport attracted attention out of the gate by winning the season opener of the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires in a sweeping performance with Singaporean driver Danial Frost. Frost and the team went on to achieve a pole position, six podium finishes, and third overall in the championship in 2020.

In 2021, T3M expanded its presence in the Road to Indy by introducing a two-car program into the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship alongside its Indy Pro 2000 Championship campaign. In its debut USF2000 season, the team found victory at the season finale with American driver Josh Green as well as earning an additional podium and fifth overall in the championship. The team earned further accolades in the Indy Pro 2000 series with a race win at the season finale by Irish driver James Roe as well as a pole position at World Wide Technology Raceway and seventh overall in the championship.

In 2022, T3M showed its strength and teamwork by achieving a podium, win, and/or pole at 7 of the 9 events on the Road to Indy calendar with rookie drivers Josh Green, Jonathan Browne, and Christian Weir each earning the aforementioned results across two different series (USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000).

In 2023, T3M tied for the most amount of wins in the USF Pro 2000 season with drivers Michael d’Orlando and Christian Brooks earning a total of five wins for the team. The team also earned seven pole positions, the most of any other team, and finished second overall in the Team Championship.