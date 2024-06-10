RCR NCS Race Recap: Sonoma Raceway

Top-10 Run For Austin Dillon and The No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Slowed By On-Track Incident at Sonoma Raceway

Finish: 36th

Start: 16th

Points: 31st

“Our RCR team brought a fast Get Bioethanol Chevrolet to Sonoma Raceway today. We had a solid strategy playing out in Stage 2 and we may have been able to outlast the leaders on fuel. We planned to run to the end, come to pit road, take tires and fuel, and restart the final stage inside the top 10. We didn’t get a chance to show what we were capable of. We were racing in the ninth position when we were caught up in the mess. The No. 60 car got me into the No. 23 car going into turn 10, causing us to be three-wide going into Turn 11. The No. 4 and No. 43 cars collided going into Turn 11, and that caused a chain reaction with a few cars. Our team did a great job on pit road trying to repair it, but the damage was too severe, and we had to take it to the garage. We will move on and head to Iowa Speedway next weekend.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch And The zone Chevrolet Team Credited With 12th-Place Finish after Last Lap Spin at Sonoma Raceway

Finish: 12th

Start: 29th

Points: 15th

“Randall Burnett and all the guys on the zone Chevrolet team came up with a great strategy today that put us in position to score a top-five finish. Early in the race I thought I broke something on the right-front but we had a damaged wheel. We lost track position but our strategy kept us in the game. A couple of guys there at the end of the race had better tires than we did but we were going to have a good day. Unfortunately, one of those guys got into us on the last lap and ruined our day. It’s frustrating to not get the finish that we deserved.” -Kyle Busch

Will Brown Makes First Career NASCAR Cup Series Start in the No. 33 MobileX / Shaw and Partners Chevrolet at Sonoma Raceway

Finish: 31st

Start: 24th

Points: N/A

“It was a great experience to make my first NASCAR Cup Series start in the No. 33 MobileX / Shaw and Partners Chevrolet. I really enjoyed the racing and to be honest, it was very similar to our racing back home in SuperCars. It was a disappointing result for sure. I think we were running quite well at the start and able to make up ground. I started to smell an electrical fire inside the car before the end of Stage 1. I wasn’t sure if it was my car and then I started to see fumes behind the dash. I was hoping it would last, but it was obviously something similar to the issue yesterday in qualifying. I shut off everything and unfortunately with the way the race played out, there weren’t any cautions at the end to get our laps back. It’s disappointing but that is racing at the end of the day.” -Will Brown