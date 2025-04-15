Flying Lizard Motorsports Scores Podium at Long Beach Grand Prix

LONG BEACH, Calif. (April 15, 2025) – Flying Lizard Motorsports brought home another trophy from the streets of Long Beach this weekend, with driver Elias Sabo earning a third-place finish in Race Two of the GT America powered by AWS doubleheader. Racing the No. 80 5.11 Tactical BMW M4 GT3 EVO, Sabo rebounded from a challenging first race to finish the weekend on the podium at one of the most iconic street circuits in North America.

“Racing on a street circuit is always a unique challenge,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “One mistake can have big consequences. Not only did Elais have great pace this past weekend, but he also kept the car clean and again showed his potential. It is nice to have another podium finish, and we are in great shape to head to the next event at COTA next week.”

Saturday’s Race One saw Sabo start from sixth on the grid. He had strong place and had worked his way up to fifth position while closing in on the lead group. While pushing to gain the next position, he got into the brake zone for turn one a little deep and had to use the escape road. Sabo avoided any incident and kept the car clean and rejoined the race. The tight layout left little room to recover lost ground, and he ultimately crossed the line in ninth.

Starting eighth for Race Two, Sabo took full advantage of early-race drama ahead. On the opening lap, the No. 24 of Gray Newell made contact with the No. 70 Corvette of Mirco Schultis, allowing Sabo to thread through the chaos and climb to sixth. He then came under heavy pressure from George Kurtz in the No. 04 Mercedes-AMG GT3, defending his position while closing in on Schultis ahead. A mechanical issue for Schultis with 30 minutes remaining moved Sabo up another spot.

With clear track ahead, Sabo chased down the No. 11 of Blake McDonald, aided by timely encounters with lapped traffic. As the closing minutes ticked down, McDonald made an aggressive move on James Sofronas in the No. 14, resulting in a penalty that promoted Sabo to third, earning his second podium of the season.

Flying Lizard Motorsports will carry that momentum into the next rounds of GT America powered by AWS at Circuit of the Americas, April 25–27.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

