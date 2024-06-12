Toyota Racing Weekly Preview 06.12.24

This Week in Motorsports: June 10 – 16, 2024

· NCS/NXS/ARCA: Iowa Speedway – June 14-16

PLANO, Texas (June 12, 2024) – This weekend marks the highly-anticipated debut of the NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa Speedway, joined by the Xfinity Series making their first start in the Hawkeye State since 2019. The ARCA Menards Series will also be at the 7/8-mile short oval, hosting their seventh race of the season.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Toyota looks to extend short track domination … The short track prowess of the Toyota Camry XSE has been on display so far in 2024, with Toyota drivers winning three of the first four short oval races this season. Christopher Bell won at Phoenix in March, followed by Denny Hamlin claiming victories at Bristol and Richmond. The 7/8-mile Iowa Speedway offers another chance for Toyota drivers to flex their short track muscles.

Bell returns to favorable Iowa … Though the Cup Series debuts at Iowa Speedway this weekend, Bell is no stranger to the short track, nor having success there. The Oklahoma native captured victory twice in Iowa in the Xfinity Series (2018 and 2019), along with two pole positions (2017 and 2019). Another triumph by Bell would be his third of the 2024 season, and he also enters the weekend with three consecutive top-10 finishes, and four in the last five races.

Moffitt comes home … Grimes, Iowa, native, Brett Moffitt, is back at Iowa Speedway, piloting the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) this weekend in the Xfinity Series race. Moffitt has raced at his home track 11 times previously, winning the two most recent Truck Series races there in 2018 and 2019, along with an ARCA triumph in 2011. This will be Moffitt’s first Xfinity Series start of the 2024 season.

Heim back in a GR Supra … Toyota Development Driver, Corey Heim, returns to the Xfinity Series and Sam Hunt Racing this weekend in the No. 26 GR Supra. This is Heim’s seventh Xfinity Series start of the season and his first since Dover. The Georgia native claimed a fourth-place finish at Richmond back in March. He comes into the weekend with momentum after winning the Truck Series race at Gateway two weekends ago.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series

Balcaen in thick of ARCA title fight … Canadian, Amber Balcaen, continues to keep herself in the hunt for the ARCA Menards Series championship. The 32-year-old sits in third place, just 33 points back of the championship lead heading to Iowa this weekend. Balcaen will make her second start at Iowa Speedway, where she finished 10th in her debut in 2022.

