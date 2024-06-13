Cadillac at Le Mans: Front-row qualifier

Cadillac V-Series.Rs make statement with second, third spots in Hyperpole

LE MANS, France (June 13, 2024) – Cadillac Racing make another strong statement in its second season of FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) Hypercar competition by qualifying second and third for the 92nd 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Alex Lynn recorded a lap of 3 minutes, 24.782 seconds in the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R to place second in the 30-minute Hyperpole session and Sebastien Bourdais posted a best lap of 3:24.816 in the No. 3 Cadillac V-Series.R on the 8.47-mile (13.629 kilometers) Circuit de la Sarthe to claim third in the seven-car session.

It is the highest starting position for Cadillac, which made its maiden trip to Le Mans in 1950 with two entries by privateers.

For a brief time, both Cadillac Racing entries occupied the provisional front row for the iconic endurance race. Lynn’s effort was pipped on the 10th and final lap by the No. 6 Porsche Penske 963 by .148 of a second.

“I’m so proud of everyone tonight. Qualifying at Le Mans is a big moment because it’s a true test of pure speed,” Lynn said. “I think Cadillac with second and third position was a great night for the whole team and I’m proud that I had the privilege to drive with everyone’s efforts behind me.”

Lynn will co-drive in the June 15-16 race with WEC teammate Earl Bamber and two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou. Bourdais will share seat time with regular IMSA teammate Renger van der Zande and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon.

Hyperpole, a qualifying format introduced in 2020 at Circuit de la Sarthe, follows the previous night’s 60-minute qualifying practice that determines the cars in each of the three classes that fill the top eight positions on the grid based on lap time. The No. 311 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R, with teammates Pipo Derani, Jack Aitken and Felipe Drugovich, qualified a provisional 18th among the 23 Hypercars in that session.

The No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R will receive a five-place penalty when the official grid is released that was handed down by FIA stewards following the TotalEnergies 8 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in May. Stewards determined the No. 2 entry responsible for an on-track incident that prompted a prolonged red flag.

Last year, the nascent three-car program turned heads with strong qualifying efforts and third-, fourth- and 17th-place overall finishes in Cadillac Racing’s return to Sarthe after a 21-year absence.

All three Cadillac Racing Hypercar entries ranked in the top seven of the three-hour free practice preceding Hyperpole as the No. 311 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R displayed the pace the Action Express Racing-run team expected.

“We’ve definitely made steps forward, which is great because this was the last opportunity to improve the car before the race,” Aitken said. “We started a bit on the back foot, but we’re feeling a lot more comfortable with it now. We’re clearly much more in the ballpark and now it’s a matter of fine-tuning.”

MotorTrend’s live race coverage for U.S. viewers begins at 9 a.m. EDT Saturday and streaming on the Max app. Canadian viewers can watch the race on Discovery’s Velocity channel. The WEC’s app will also provide streaming coverage. RadioLeMans.com will broadcast the race in its entirety in English.

No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R

Alex Lynn: “”I’m proud of the entire team and Cadillac for the work they’ve done to prepare for qualifying and the Hyperpole. It was a strong effort and we proved that we have fast cars. We’re starting from a good spot, so we’ll continue to fine-tune and get ready for the race.”

No. 3 Cadillac V-Series.R

Sebastien Bourdais: “It was a really solid lap. You always leave something on the table at a track like this. But at the end of the day, I’m really happy where we ended up. The car hasn’t felt great for most of the test, but when we hit the track for qualifying, the car was amazing. This time I didn’t get any traffic. The first prep lap I just pushed through because I knew it was a throw-away lap. That’s why when they told me I was only going to get one lap, I was thinking there was no way and that I couldn’t get the tires up to temp. We probably were going to be too low on fuel to do 3 and 2. It is what it is. At the end of the day, I was super happy that we could jam that thing in. It’s amazing and awesome for Cadillac. I’m really happy. The thing has four wheels on it and we didn’t put a foot wrong. We can go racing now.”

Cadillac au Mans : départ en première ligne

LE MANS, France (le 13 juin 2024) – Le Cadillac Racing a confirmé son excellente performance lors de sa deuxième saison dans le Championnat du Monde d’Endurance de la FIA (WEC) en se qualifiant deuxième et troisième aux 24 Heures du Mans.

Alex Lynn a réalisé un tour en 3m24s782 secondes au volant de la Cadillac V-Series.R n°2 pour se classer deuxième lors de la séance Hyperpole de 30 minutes et Sébastien Bourdais a réalisé un meilleur tour en 3m24s816 au volant de la Cadillac V-Series.R n°3 pour se classer troisième de la séance.

Pendant une courte période, les deux voitures du Cadillac Racing ont occupé la première ligne provisoire de la course d’endurance emblématique. Lynn a été devancé au 10e et dernier tour par la Porsche Penske 963 n°6 pour 0,148 seconde.

L’Hyperpole, un format de qualification introduit en 2020 sur le Circuit de la Sarthe, fait suite à la séance d’essais qualificatifs de 60 minutes de la nuit précédente qui détermine les voitures de chacune des trois classes à avancer en fonction du temps au tour. La Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R n° 311, de Pipo Derani, Jack Aitken et Felipe Drugovich, s’était qualifiée en 18e position provisoire parmi les 23 Hypercars de cette séance.

La Cadillac V-Series.R n°2 recevra une pénalité de cinq places quand la grille officielle sera publiée. Cette pénalité a été infligée par les commissaires de la FIA après les 8 Heures TotalEnergies de Spa-Francorchamps au mois de mai. Les commissaires ont déterminé que l’équipe n°2 était responsable d’un incident en piste qui a provoqué un drapeau rouge prolongé.

Les trois Cadillac V-Series R sont classées parmi les sept premières lors des trois heures d’essais libres qui ont précédé l’Hyperpole. La Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R n°311 a affiché le rythme attendu par l’équipe dirigée par Action Express Racing.

« Nous avons définitivement progressé, ce qui est très bien car c’était la dernière occasion d’améliorer la voiture avant la course », a déclaré Aitken. « Nous avons commencé un peu en retrait, mais nous nous sentons beaucoup plus à l’aise avec la voiture maintenant. Nous sommes clairement plus dans le coup et il s’agit maintenant de peaufiner. »

Sébastien Bourdais: « C’était un tour très solide. On laisse toujours quelque chose sur la table sur un circuit comme celui-ci. Mais à la fin de la journée, je suis vraiment content de ce que nous avons fait. La voiture ne s’est pas sentie très bien pendant la majeure partie des essais, mais lorsque nous avons pris la piste pour les qualifications, la voiture était incroyable. Cette fois, je n’ai pas eu de trafic. Lors du premier tour de préparation, j’ai poussé jusqu’au bout parce que je savais que c’était un tour perdu. C’est pourquoi, lorsqu’ils m’ont dit que je n’aurais qu’un tour, j’ai pensé que c’était impossible et que je n’arriverais pas à monter les pneus en température. Nous allions probablement manquer d’essence pour faire 3 et 2 tours. C’est comme ça. A la fin de la journée, j’étais super content que nous ayons pu faire ça. C’est incroyable et génial pour Cadillac. Je suis vraiment heureux. Nous pouvons maintenant faire de la course. »

Alex Lynn : « Je suis fier de toute l’équipe et de Cadillac pour le travail accompli en vue des qualifications et de l’Hyperpole. Nous avons fait un gros effort et nous avons prouvé que nous avions des voitures rapides. Nous partons d’une bonne place, nous allons donc continuer à peaufiner et à nous préparer pour la course. »