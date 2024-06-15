Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Iowa Speedway; June 15, 2024

Track; Iowa Speedway – Oval (0.785-Miles)

Race: HyVee Perks 250; 250 Laps –75/75/100; 218.76 Miles

Date/Broadcast: June 15, 2024 3:30 PM/ET

TV: USA Network (USA), and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Burton and Retzlaff Put Down Top-Ten Speed in Iowa Speedway Practice

Jeb Burton – No. 27 State Water Heaters/ Fly Alliance

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Iowa Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; After clearing NASCAR safety inspection on Friday afternoon, Jeb Burton would take his State Water Heaters/ Fly Alliance Chevrolet onto the Iowa Speedway for the very first time in his career with a scheduled 50-minute practice session. Burton would record a fast lap of 22.990 at an average of 137.016 mph on Lap-38 of his 38-lap session placing the No. 27 3rd of the 38 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) return to Iowa Speedway (2019).

– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of Friday’s 50-minute practice session, NXS teams were given 2-hours to prepare for NXS technical inspection prior to NXS HyVee Perks 250 qualifying Saturday morning at 11:05 PM CT (12:05 PM ET). In 2024, short-track qualifying would consist of one round of single-car qualifying for two laps to determine the starting order for Saturday afternoons HyVee Perks 250. With 38 cars entered, no cars will miss the race. Burton is scheduled to go out on track 9th for his scheduled two-laps. Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on USA Network (USA) starting at 11:00 AM CT (12:00 PM ET).

– Iowa Speedway Stats; Saturday afternoons NXS HyVee Perks 250 will mark Burton’s first career NXS start at Iowa Speedway. Burton holds three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at Iowa, earning an average finish of 14.7.1 with a 99.5% lap completion rate completing 609 laps of the possible 612. Burton has one Top-10 finish with an eighth-place finish coming in September of 2013.

Featured Partner

State Water Heaters; State Water Heaters is a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters. For more than 60 years, State Water Heaters has built dependable, long-lasting water heaters for commercial and residential applications. State remains fixed on manufacturing durable products that last longer. For more information, visit StateWaterHeaters.com or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Fly Alliance; Fly Alliance specializes in private jet charter, Jet Card Membership and aircraft sales/management. Setting a new standard when it comes to private jet travel, the difference is in the employees. With a combined experience including hundreds of thousands of flight hours dispatched, thousands of Jet Card members serviced and hundreds of aircraft transactions, Fly Alliance has a solution for each one of its customers. The mission of Fly Alliance is to provide its customers with safe, high-quality services, on each and every flight from take-off to landing. Learn more about the services Fly Alliance has to offer at FlyAlliance.com.

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FVP / EasyCare

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Iowa Speedway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram

Practice; After going thru a soft NASCAR inspection for safety on Friday afternoon, Parker Retzlaff would drive his FVP/ EasyCare Chevrolet onto the Iowa Speedway surface for the very first time in his career during a scheduled 50-minute practice session. Retzlaff would record a best lap of 23.059 at 136.606 mph on Lap-35 of his 35-lap session placing the No. 31 6th of the 38 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) HyVee Perks 250.

– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of Friday afternoon’s 50-minute practice session, NXS teams were given 2-hours to prepare for NXS technical inspection prior to NXS HyVee Perks 250 qualifying Saturday morning at 11:05 PM CT (12:05 PM ET). In 2024, short-track qualifying would consist of one round of single-car qualifying for two laps to determine the starting order for Saturday afternoons HyVee Perks 250. With 38 cars entered, no cars will miss the race. Retzlaff is scheduled to go out on track 26th in the qualifying order for his scheduled two-laps. Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on USA Network (USA) starting at 11:00 AM CT (12:00 PM ET).

Iowa Speedway Stats; The HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway on Saturday will mark Retzlaff’s debut at the 7/8-mile Iowa oval.

Featured Partners

FVP; Launched in 2005, FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price.

The FVP brand started with competitively priced OEM quality batteries, filters, and radiators for cars, trucks and specialty vehicles. FVP now proudly offers a full line of batteries for all of your automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs. FVP also offers a wide array of condensers, hub assemblies, motor oil, oil filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, transmission filters, antifreeze, DEF, and chemicals. At FVP, customer service representatives are part-smart and they understand exactly what your customers need. REACH FOR WHAT WORKS.

For more information on the FVP, visit them online at FVPParts.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

EasyCare; Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, dealer wealth building, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings family of brands, which has protected over 23 million customers, paid over $3.7 billion in claims, supports over 8,000 dealers, and has over $1B in dealer wealth under management. For more information about EasyCare, please visit Easycare.com.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.