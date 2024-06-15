Herbst Finishes Runner-Up in Iowa Xfinity Series Race

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series

HyVee Perks 250 | Saturday, June 15, 2024

Ford Performance Results:

2nd – Riley Herbst

6th – Cole Custer

7th – Matt DiBenedetto

12th – Ryan Sieg

19th – Kyle Sieg

25th – Hailie Deegan

35th – Blaine Perkins

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse – DESCRIBE THE LAST FEW LAPS AND PROCESS YOU WENT THROUGH TO TRY AND GET THE WIN. “I have mixed frustrations, for sure. I’m happy to be back on an oval. I mean, the last two weeks on a road course was utterly embarrassing. It was an unacceptable performance from my end and everybody on the 98, so I’m happy to be back on an oval. I felt like we had an up and down day. I mean, it was a clean restart. It was fun. I like racing Sam, but Stage 1 or 2 he just absolutely brooms me. We were racing clean for fourth and takes us back to 10th and then doors me down the back straightaway before the green-white-checker. It’s just frustrating the way he wants to do that, but, all in all, it was fun. I’m happy to be back on ovals. The speed is back in the 98.”

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I just needed some short run speed. I felt like our car was pretty solid all day. I was able to run right around the top five all day, just went back and forth on the balance trying to find out what our problems were, but at the end we just struggled with short run speed on those short runs. I’m still proud of our team for building that consistency, but we just need that little bit more.”

MATT DIBENEDETTO, No. 38 Rema Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It was a good run, a good car. It was fast all week and we knew in practice that the old Recycle Materials Association Mustang had some good ponies under the hood from the get-go. We had really good speed. The car felt good and the engines are always good thanks to Roush Yates and Ford. Right from the get-go in practice I was like, ‘Man, this thing has speed,’ and it really drove good and then in the race it handled good. We were good on long runs. We kind of played the long game, where I’d have to sacrifice on the short run and be free, and then to be good in the long run and we really didn’t want to blow a right-front, so that played into our favor. Then we did have to pit under green once and lost two laps, but came back from that and my spotter, Doug, did a good job. My crew chief, Kevin, did a good job tightening it up when we took tires so we could take off faster in the short run, which we knew we’d need at the end there for the restart and then, sure enough, we made the most of those and drove by a bunch of them and were really aggressive and ended up seventh.”