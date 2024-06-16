Cadillac at Le Mans: Fight to the finish

No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R starts, finishes seventh in the endurance classic

LE MANS, France (June 16, 2024) – In what had been a cruel FIA World Endurance Championship season to date, the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R team discovered rays of sunshine and promise through the rain clouds at Circuit de la Sarthe.

WEC full-season teammates Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, complemented by two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou, fought eight other Hypercar manufacturers on a slick 8.47-mile asphalt battleground to place seventh in the 92nd 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Briggs Cunningham would be proud.

The entrepreneur entered the first Cadillacs – a pair of Series 61 coupes, including the low-slung “Le Monstre” – at Le Mans in 1950. Though the cars did not earn a podium finish, efforts by the drivers and entire team won over the French faithful.

Individuals involved in motorsports, whether intricately or peripherally, understand the magnitude, the romance and the history of certain global events. The 24 Hours of Le Mans, with a legacy of iconic sports cars and legendary drivers, sits atop the endurance race list.

It’s a reason why Cadillac, an iconic brand itself, decided to enter FIA WEC competition. Third- and fourth-place finishes in 2023 in Cadillac’s return to Circuit de la Sarthe after a 21-year absence offered promise for the ultimate prize this year. The objective was not realized in a race dampened by overnight and afternoon rain and multiple on-track incidents that dispatched the Safety Car for more than five hours.

But in an exhibition of performance, strategy and teamwork on the 8.47-mile (13.629 kilometers) circuit, Cadillac Racing continued to make a statement of strength in the field of 23 Hypercars. The No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R started seventh in the race that totaled 311 laps and led 61.

“We led the race for long periods of time. Ultimately, didn’t swing in our favor with the weather at the end. But that’s sort of Le Mans and racing,” Bamber said. “We can be proud as a program about what we’ve achieved, how much we’ve gone forward. Now we just need a result to show for it. Other than that, I think we’ve made big leaps and bounds forward.”

Cadillac Racing’s second WEC season began with a fourth-place finish at Qatar that was nullified because of an unintentional technical infringement. After a sub-par race result at Imola, the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R was competing for a podium spot at Spa-Francorchamps in May when contact with two other cars that caused a lengthy red flag not only produced a DNF but a five-spot grid penalty that FIA stewards enforced at Le Mans.

The No. 50 Ferrari AF Corse won the race.

The No. 311 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R, the reigning IMSA Grand Touring Prototype team champion, was running in and out of the top 10 until Pipo Derani lost control of the car in the Indianapolis Curve and made contact with the tire barrier with 5 hours, 24 minutes left. He was able to limp the car back to pit lane, where the Action Express Racing team immediately began assessing what would be needed to get back out and finish the race. Derani was uninjured in the incident.

The team systematically completed repairs and returned to the track with 3 hours, 14 minutes left. The No. 311 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R, with Derani, Jack Aitken and 2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich making his Le Mans debut co-driving, finished 29th overall and 15th in class.

Five among the 23 Hypercars did not finish, including the No. 3 Cadillac V-Series.R, with IMSA teammates Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande complemented by six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon. They were running in the top 10 most of the race before the discovery of an oil tank puncture with 5 hours, 45 minutes left that caused the entry to retire.

GM said in a statement: With nearly six hours left in the race, a puncture of the oil tank was discovered on the No. 3 Cadillac V-Series.R sustained during the Safety Car period. As a result, the racecar had to retire. We will regroup to understand what caused the issue and be ready to race again.

The No. 3 Cadillac V-Series.R started on the front row for Cadillac Racing’s highest position for the green flag since its initial venture to Sarthe in 1950.

Cadillac Racing will be pointing to the 2025 event scheduled for June 14-15.

Bourdais, van der Zande, Derani and Aitken are back in action June 21-23 at Watkins Glen International for the Sahlen’s 6 Hours of The Glen, which is the third of five races in the Michelin IMSA Endurance Cup and sixth race in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

The next FIA WEC race for Bamber and Lynn is July 12-13 at Interlagos in Brazil.

What they’re saying

No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R

Earl Bamber: “We definitely came here much more prepared than last year. We ticked all the boxes that we wanted to improve on. We led the race for long periods of time. Ultimately, didn’t swing in our favor with the weather at the end. But that’s sort of Le Mans and racing. We can be proud as a program about what we’ve achieved, how much we’ve gone forward. Now we just need a result to show for it. Other than that, I think we’ve made big leaps and bounds forward.”

Alex Lynn: “We absolutely gave it our everything all week. It’s been a close fight, led a lot of laps and Ferrari and Toyota coming out just a little better than us similar to last year. We’ll regroup and go again. I’m proud of the efforts of everybody at Cadillac, Chip Ganassi Racing and those who support us.”

Alex Palou: “It was a lot of fun till the end just because of that hope of trying to get the win but failing at the end. It was a great experience the first time doing Le Mans with Cadillac. I learned a lot and looking forward to the next one. (night stint) It was actually the first time I drove in the rain at night. It was a first time for many things this year.”

No. 3 Cadillac V-Series.R

Sebastien Bourdais: “It’s a shame we’ve had DNFs in the two biggest races of the year, but it’s part of racing. We tried to fight as much as we could and did the best we could. Now we’re going to go back to the States and tackle the six hours (Watkins Glen) – another tough event. We have work to do because we weren’t very good there last year and we didn’t have the luxury to go testing with the tight schedule. We hopefully made some good progress on the hard tire and the set-up for Watkins and we’ll keep pushing. We’re second in the championship so we’ll try to maximize the results.”

Renger van der Zande: “I think we would have been up there at the end. We lost all the time with the rain tires in the first two hours. Then we stayed in there and kept the gap to the leaders the same for almost 15 hours and then we finally got the break with the Safety Car with the merge and that’s when the issue arose with the car. It’s a lot of hard work from everyone at Cadillac, GM, Chip Ganassi Racing, the drivers and everybody involved and an amazing experience to do Le Mans with this group, but it’s really a shame we had to end it this way.”

Scott Dixon: “It was definitely an eventful race. I think conditions alone created a lot of strange things. The sad part is we were back in it on the lead lap. We had the Safety Car pack-up and were going to restart seventh or eighth. All would had been on for a decent finish. That’s how racing goes. It was a lot of fun to be here again with Cadillac.”

No. 311 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R

Pipo Derani: “Unfortunately, we don’t know if it was water running across the track from the cars that went by before me or debris, but I did lose the car suddenly and had no time to react. I had a big impact but fortunately everything is OK with me. It’s a shame because we were trying to fight our way back onto the lead lap. Racing at Le Mans sometimes can be cruel, you live and learn and try to be better next time.”

Jack Aitken: “It was another tough Le Mans similar to last year with really difficult weather conditions for everybody. Everyone made a few mistakes in terms of putting on the right tire at the right time. We were fighting to stay on the lead lap but it was slightly on the back foot for a lot of the race. Then, unfortunately, we had an accident this morning but amazingly got the car running and back out. It was a great job by the crew and we managed to finish with two Caddys. Encouraging but ultimately a frustrating experience for everyone. That’s Le Mans, it’s tough.”

Felipe Drugovich: “It’s been an amazing experience. We got here 10 days ago and it started with a festival. I really enjoyed every activity we got to do. The race was complicated since the beginning. We started already on the back foot with the track position, trying to move forward with the rain didn’t work out. It didn’t go our way, but from my side I’m really happy and thankful as well to Cadillac and all the GM people.”

Cadillac au Mans: Un résultat sur lequel on peut construire

LE MANS, France (le 16 juin 2024) – Dans ce qui a été une saison difficile en Championnat du Monde d’Endurance de la FIA, le team de la Cadillac V-Series.R n°2 a découvert des rayons de soleil et des promesses à travers les nuages de pluie sur le Circuit de la Sarthe.

Les coéquipiers de la saison du WEC, Earl Bamber et Alex Lynn, ainsi que le double champion d’IndyCar Alex Palou, se sont battus contre huit autres constructeurs en hypercars.

Les personnes impliquées dans le sport automobile, de près ou de loin, comprennent l’ampleur, le romantisme et l’histoire de certains événements mondiaux. Les 24 heures du Mans, avec leur lot de voitures de sport emblématiques et de pilotes légendaires, figurent en tête de liste des courses d’endurance.

C’est la raison pour laquelle Cadillac, elle-même une marque emblématique, a décidé de participer au WEC de la FIA. Les troisième et quatrième places obtenues en 2023 lors du retour de Cadillac sur le circuit de la Sarthe après 21 ans d’absence laissaient présager le prix ultime cette année. L’objectif n’a pas été atteint lors d’une course perturbée par la pluie de la nuit et de l’après-midi et par de multiples incidents sur la piste qui ont entraîné le recours à la voiture de sécurité pendant plus de cinq heures.

Mais dans une démonstration de performance, de stratégie et de travail d’équipe, le Cadillac Racing a continué d’affirmer sa force dans le peloton des 23 Hypercars. La deuxième saison de Cadillac Racing a commencé par une quatrième place au Qatar, annulée en raison d’une infraction technique involontaire. Après un résultat médiocre à Imola, la Cadillac V-Series.R n°2 était en lice pour une place sur le podium à Spa-Francorchamps en mai lorsqu’un contact avec deux autres voitures, qui a provoqué un long drapeau rouge, a entraîné non seulement un DNF mais aussi une pénalité de cinq places sur la grille que les commissaires de la FIA ont appliquée au Mans.

“Nous avons mené la course pendant de longues périodes. En fin de compte, la météo n’a pas joué en notre faveur à la fin. Mais c’est le propre du Mans et de la course”, a déclaré Bamber. “Nous pouvons être fiers, en tant que programme, de ce que nous avons accompli, de ce que nous avons fait pour progresser. Il ne nous reste plus qu’à obtenir un résultat. A part cela, je pense que nous avons fait de grands pas en avant”.

La Ferrari AF Corse n°50 a remporté la course.

La Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R n°311, championne en titre de l’IMSA Grand Touring Prototype, faisait des allers-retours dans le top 10 jusqu’à ce que Pipo Derani perde le contrôle de la voiture dans le virage d’Indianapolis et entre en contact avec la barrière de pneus à 5 heures et 24 minutes de la fin de la course. Il a pu ramener la voiture aux stands, où l’équipe d’Action Express Racing a immédiatement commencé à évaluer ce qu’il fallait faire pour repartir et terminer la course. Derani n’a pas été blessé dans l’incident.

L’équipe a systématiquement effectué les réparations et est revenue sur la piste à 3 heures et 14 minutes de la fin de la course. La Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R n° 311, copilotée par Derani, Jack Aitken et Felipe Drugovich, champion de F2 en 2022, qui faisait ses débuts au Mans, a terminé 29e au classement général et 15e dans sa catégorie.

Cadillac V-Series.R n°2

Earl Bamber: “Nous sommes arrivés ici beaucoup mieux préparés que l’année dernière. Nous avons coché toutes les cases que nous voulions améliorer. Nous avons mené la course pendant de longues périodes. En fin de compte, la météo n’a pas joué en notre faveur. Mais c’est un peu le Mans et la course. Nous pouvons être fiers, en tant que programme, de ce que nous avons accompli, des progrès que nous avons réalisés. Il ne nous reste plus qu’à obtenir un résultat. Pour le reste, je pense que nous avons fait de grands pas en avant.”

Alex Lynn: “Nous avons tout donné toute la semaine. La lutte a été serrée, nous avons mené beaucoup de tours et Ferrari et Toyota ont été un peu meilleurs que nous, comme l’an dernier. Nous allons nous regrouper et repartir. Je suis fier des efforts de tout le monde chez Cadillac, Chip Ganassi Racing et de ceux qui nous soutiennent.”

Alex Palou: “C’était très amusant jusqu’à la fin, simplement parce qu’il y avait l’espoir d’essayer d’obtenir la victoire mais en échouant à la fin. C’était une grande expérience, la première fois que je participais au Mans avec Cadillac. J’ai beaucoup appris et j’attends avec impatience la prochaine édition.

(relais de nuit) C’était la première fois que je conduisais sous la pluie, de nuit. C’était la première fois pour beaucoup de choses cette année.

Cadillac V-Series.R n°3

Sébastien Bourdais: “C’est dommage que nous ayons eu des DNF dans les deux plus grandes courses de l’année, mais cela fait partie de la course. Nous avons essayé de nous battre autant que possible et nous avons fait de notre mieux. Maintenant, nous allons retourner aux États-Unis et nous attaquer aux six heures (Watkins Glen), une autre épreuve difficile.Nous avons du travail à faire car nous n’étions pas très bons l’année dernière et nous n’avons pas eu le luxe de faire des essais avec un calendrier serré. Nous espérons avoir fait de bons progrès sur le pneu dur et les réglages pour Watkins Glen et nous allons continuer à pousser. Nous sommes deuxièmes au championnat, nous allons donc essayer de maximiser les résultats.

Renger van der Zande: “Je pense que nous aurions pu être là à la fin. Nous avons perdu du temps avec les pneus pluie dans les deux premières heures. Ensuite, nous sommes restés dans la course et nous avons maintenu l’écart avec les leaders pendant près de 15 heures, puis nous avons finalement obtenu une pause avec la voiture de sécurité lors de la fusion et c’est là que le problème est apparu avec la voiture. C’est un énorme travail de la part de Cadillac, GM, le Chip Ganassi Racing, des pilotes et de toutes les personnes impliquées. C’est une expérience incroyable de faire Le Mans avec ce groupe, mais c’est vraiment dommage que nous ayons dû finir de cette façon.

Scott Dixon: “C’était vraiment une course mouvementée. Je pense que les conditions à elles seules ont créé beaucoup de choses étranges. Ce qui est triste, c’est que nous étions de retour dans le tour de tête. La voiture de sécurité s’est arrêtée et nous devions repartir en septième ou huitième position. Tout aurait été possible pour une bonne fin de course. C’est ainsi que se déroulent les courses. C’était très amusant d’être à nouveau ici avec Cadillac.”

Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R n°311

Pipo Derani: “Malheureusement, nous ne savons pas si c’est de l’eau qui a coulé sur la piste depuis les voitures qui sont passées avant moi ou des débris, mais j’ai perdu la voiture soudainement et je n’ai pas eu le temps de réagir. J’ai eu un gros impact mais heureusement tout va bien pour moi.C’est dommage parce que nous essayions de nous battre pour revenir dans le tour de tête. La course au Mans peut parfois être cruelle, vous vivez et apprenez et vous essayez d’être meilleur la prochaine fois.”

Jack Aitken : “Le Mans a été une nouvelle fois difficile, comme l’année dernière, avec des conditions météorologiques très difficiles pour tout le monde. Tout le monde a commis quelques erreurs en ce qui concerne le montage du bon pneu au bon moment. Nous nous sommes battus pour rester dans le tour de tête, mais nous avons été légèrement en retrait pendant une bonne partie de la course. Malheureusement, nous avons eu un accident ce matin, mais nous avons réussi à faire rouler la voiture et à la faire repartir.L’équipe a fait du bon travail et nous avons réussi à terminer avec deux Cadillac.

C’est encourageant, mais c’est une expérience frustrante pour tout le monde. C’est ça Le Mans, c’est difficile.

Felipe Drugovich: ” Ça a été une expérience extraordinaire. Nous sommes arrivés il y a dix jours et tout a commencé par un festival. J’ai vraiment apprécié toutes les activités que nous avons pu faire. La course a été compliquée dès le début. Nous avons commencé en étant déjà en retrait avec notre position sur la piste, en essayant de progresser sous la pluie, mais cela n’a pas fonctionné. Cela ne s’est pas passé comme nous le souhaitions, mais de mon côté, je suis vraiment heureux et reconnaissant envers Cadillac et toute l’équipe de GM.”