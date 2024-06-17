Toyota Racing NCS Post-Race Recap – Iowa 06.16.24

BELL TAKES BACKUP CAR TO FOURTH-PLACE FINISH AT IOWA

Earns fourth consecutive top-10 finish; fifth in the last six races

NEWTON, Iowa (June 16, 2024) – In a backup car, and starting in the rear of the field, Christopher Bell earned a hard-fought fourth-place finish in the inaugural Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. The Oklahoma native and his Joe Gibbs Racing team overcame adversity all weekend and race long on the way to their fifth top-five of the season and fourth consecutive top-10.

Bell had a strong No. 20 Toyota Camry XSE, quickly driving up through the field after the green flag in Stage 1 and running mostly inside the top-10, and leading seven laps, in Stage 2. However, an ill-timed caution as he entered pit road in the lead moved him to the end of the lead lap, where he used the rest of the race to battle his way back up the running order to fourth.

Martin Truex Jr. battled back from a lap down early on to earn a 15th-place finish in his No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE, and Bubba Wallace, who finished fifth in Stage 2, came home 17th at the race’s end.

The Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway next Sunday, June 23.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Iowa Speedway

Race 17 of 36 – 306.25 miles, 350 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Ryan Blaney*

2nd, William Byron*

3rd, Chase Elliott*

4th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

5th, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.*

15th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

17th, BUBBA WALLACE

22nd, TYLER REDDICK

24th, DENNY HAMLIN

25th, TY GIBBS

26th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

32nd, ERIK JONES

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing position: 4th

Starting in the rear, and with a backup car, you have to be proud of a fourth-place finish.

“Yeah, I mean, a top-five, is a good day. Obviously, we had pace to be better than that, so that’s why I’m sitting here with mixed emotions. Great effort, and if we keep bringing cars like that, hopefully it’ll be our day one of these times.”

Did you make adjustments to the car to pick up speed at the end?

“I was just not good until the tires got hot. Once the tires got hot, it came in. I was literally the slowest car in the field when we took off on stickers, and all of a sudden, it started to come in, and we were really fast. I don’t know. It was an up and down day, and I don’t really quite know how to feel about it.”

What was the car like in the long runs tonight?

“Yeah, I mean it was a rocket ship on the long runs. Everything I needed. I don’t know how much faster I was, but I could see the leaders, and then all of a sudden, I couldn’t see them later on. It was good on the long runs, just struggled with strategy and on the short runs.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 34 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 28 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company’s U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.