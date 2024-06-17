Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol

DANIEL HEMRIC

No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric qualified 30th for the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway.

The first caution of the day came out on lap five, and Hemric stayed out to restart 26th. Struggling with a loose-handling No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1, Hemric had fallen a lap down by the time the next caution came out on lap 53. He was able to take the wave around and restarted back on the lead lap, before finishing the opening stage in 35th.

During the first stage break, Hemric pitted for tires, fuel and a right-rear adjustment to tighten up the No. 31 Chevrolet. Just after the start of the second stage, the caution came out for a wreck in front of Hemric, who acquired minimal nose damage. He restarted 31st. Hemric ran long and made it as high as 15th, before he got into the wall and the caution came out. He pitted for four tires and fuel. He restarted 32nd and radioed that something felt broken or badly bent on the No. 31. He nursed the car to the end of stage two, finishing 32nd.

During the second stage break, Hemric pitted and came back down pit road to fix a toe link before starting the final stage from 32nd. A caution on the initial restart put Hemric 27th. By lap 230, he radioed that his No. 31 Cirkul Chevrolet was extremely tight handling. The next caution came out on lap 260. Crew chief Trent Owens made the call to pit for tires, fuel and adjustments to free up the No. 31 Chevrolet under caution. He restarted 31st on lap 266 and went on to finish 29th.

“Today was quite the battle. We were too free to start and after getting into the wall, we bent a rear toe link on our No. 31 Cirkul Chevrolet. After that, I was just too tight and couldn’t really catch a break. We will regroup and get ready for New Hampshire next week.” – Daniel Hemric

AJ ALLMENDINGER

No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger qualified 18th for the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway.

The first caution came on lap five and Allmendinger reported he was free on the throttle, while running in 19th. On lap 50, Allmendinger blew a right front tire and hit the outside wall. The damage sustained to the Action Industries Chevy ended the day for Allmendinger and the No. 16 team. Allmendinger was relegated to 36th place.

“Disappointing day for our No. 16 Action Industries team. The warning signs were there. I could feel it getting really tight before we had the tire issue. Yesterday, there was no warning sign to it, so it was a shock. Today, I kind of felt it coming when it blew. It kind of turned off into the corner, so I could definitely checkup enough.” – AJ Allmendinger

