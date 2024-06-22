Custer’s Third Place Finish Leads Ford at New Hampshire (NXS Post Race Quotes)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Xfinity Series
NXS Post Race | Saturday, June 22, 2024
UNOFFICIAL FORD FINISHING RESULTS
3rd – Cole Custer
6th – Ryan Sieg
8th – Riley Herbst
17th – Matt DiBenedetto
28th – Blaine Perkins
32nd – Kyle Sieg
33rd – Hailie Deegan
Cole Custer, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 3rd)
“That was hard racing at the end. I hate it for us and our guys. I felt like we had that one. We had the best car all day and to have it ripped away with one lap to go is just heartbreaking. Our guys brought a really fast Haas Automation Ford Mustang. That was one of the best cars I’ve had in the Xfinity Series. Man, it sucks. I am going to replay that one in my head of what I could do differently. You get put in those late-race cautions six times, or however many there were, and eventually, it is not going to go your way. There are definitely some things I can look back on and see what I could have done differently. That one really stings. I really wanted that one.”
Ryan Sieg, No. 39 Sci Aps Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 6th)
“It was a really good day for the Sci Aps Ford. It wasn’t the best handling but we made the best of it and got it better all day. Grip off on exit, everyone struggled and we were one of them. We adjusted right and picked the right lines and got up through there at the end and we were able to get a top-10 in sixth. We just needed one more spot, but it was all in all a good day.”