Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

New Hampshire Motor Speedway; June 22, 2024

Track; New Hampshire Motor Speedway– Oval (1.058-miles)

Race: SciAps 200; 200 Laps –45/45/110; 211.6 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; June 22, 2024 3:30 PM ET

TV: USA Network (USA), and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Jeb Burton – No. 27 Bommarito.com/ Coble Enterprises

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- New Hampshire Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; After NASCAR technical inspection on Friday afternoon, the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) would be broken into two groups for a pair of 20-minute practice sessions. Unfortunately, rain showers in the area would cancel practice and teams would move directly into NXS qualifying for the SciAps 200.

– Starting Position; Following the conclusion of the cancelled 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would have ten minutes to make adjustments, change tires, and fill the car full of Sunoco race fuel before moving directly into qualifying for the Saturday’s SciAps 200. In 2024, Intermediate sized tracks would use a single round of single-lap single-car qualifying to determine the starting lineup. As rains would continue to fail over NHMS qualifying would ultimately be cancelled, and the starting lineup would be decided by the rule book based on the NXS Qualify Metric based on the driver points, owner points, last race finish and fastest lap of last race. With a score of 24.050, Burton will start the SciAps 200 from the 20th position outside Row 10.

– New Hampshire Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS SciAps 200 will mark Burton’s fourth NXS start at NHMS. In three previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 17.0 with an 87.5% lap completion rate logging 530 laps of the possible 606. Burton’s best NHMS finish would come last season where he would finish in the 7th position after starting 20th. To date Burton has paced NXS field for 16 laps at NHMS.

Featured Partner

Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating over 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Practice; After NASCAR technical inspection on Friday afternoon, the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) would be broken into two groups for a pair of 20-minute practice sessions. Unfortunately, rain showers in the area would cancel practice and teams would move directly into NXS qualifying for the SciAps 200.

– Starting Position; Following the conclusion of the cancelled 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would have ten minutes to make adjustments, change tires, and fill the car full of Sunoco race fuel before moving directly into qualifying for the Saturday’s SciAps 200. In 2024, Intermediate sized tracks would use a single round of single-lap single-car qualifying to determine the starting lineup. As rains would continue to fail over NHMS qualifying would ultimately be cancelled, and the starting lineup would be decided by the rule book based on the NXS Qualify Metric based on the driver points, owner points, last race finish and fastest lap of last race. With a score of 25.000, Retzlaff will start the SciAps 200 from the 24th position outside Row 12.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s SciAps 200 will mark Retzlaff’s second career NHMS start. Last season in his debut, Retzlaff would start in the 13th position and would lose a right-rear tire on Lap-190 causing the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet to spin in Turn-1 and make heavy contact with the outside wall. Unable to continue Retzlaff would be credited with the 31st position after the conclusion of the 200-Lap affair.

Featured Partners

FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook. #FUNKINFAST31

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.