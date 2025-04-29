Meyer Shank Racing Heads South for INDYCAR Action at Barber Motorsports Park

Birmingham, Ala. (29 April 2025) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) is set for round four of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season this weekend as the team heads to the scenic Barber Motorsports Park for the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (May 4, 1:00pm ET, FOX, SiriusXM channel 218).

Coming off of Indianapolis 500 oval testing at IMS last week, MSR is back with its two full-season entries – Marcus Armstrong in the No. 66 SiriusXM / Root Insurance Honda and Felix Rosenqvist in the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda.

Rosenqvist will make his seventh INDYCAR start at Barber, having qualified in the top ten on four occasions and scoring a best finish of sixth in 2021. Known for his ability to extract speed on technical circuits, the Swede is aiming to convert qualifying strength into a strong race-day result for MSR.

Armstrong will make his third career start at Barber Motorsports Park after making his debut at the circuit in 2023. The New Zealander showed promising pace in that outing, gaining six positions to finish 11th. With a strong road course background and continued progress from MSR, Armstrong is targeting another step forward on the 2.3-mile, 17-turn circuit.

Meyer Shank Racing made its debut at Barber in 2019 and has steadily built its program at the picturesque venue. MSR’s 2024 outing at Barber saw Rosenqvist finish fourth and just shy of a podium finish. The result was the team’s best finish to date at the Birmingham circuit.

The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix weekend kicks off with practice on Friday, May 2, followed by qualifying on Saturday at 2:30pm ET on FS2. Sunday’s 90-lap race will be broadcast live on FOX and SiriusXM (channel 218) beginning at 1:00pm ET.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “We have some good momentum going into the start of the season, and we are looking forward to keeping that going through Barber. We got to test there a while back, but the temperatures I don’t think were very representative of what we will see next week. Barber is another track that will be a lot different for us now with the hybrid, so we will see how everything goes.”

Marcus Armstrong: “Barber is one of my favorite circuits on the calendar. It’s high speed and flowing, kind of what I used to race on in Europe. We tested there a little bit ago and we got some good data from that which will hopefully help us get through the weekend. I’m really looking forward to heading there this weekend.”