JEGS & NHRA ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION OF JEGS ALLSTARS, WITH 2025 RETURN SET FOR TEXAS MOTORPLEX

ENNIS, Texas (April 29, 2025) – Following a thrilling celebration of 40 years of the popular JEGS Allstars in 2024, NHRA and JEGS announced an exciting multi-year extension of the historic specialty race.

Continuing its status as one of the biggest and most highly-anticipated events of the years for standout drivers in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the JEGS Allstars returns to historic Texas Motorplex for the third time in 2025 as part of the track’s Stampede of Speed and the 40th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals on Oct. 8-12.

The JEGS Allstars made a successful move to Texas Motorplex in 2023 and will continue as a marquee attraction during the massive Stampede of Speed.

“JEGS is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the NHRA in presenting the JEGS Allstars, an event that showcases the highest level of sportsman competition,” JEGS CEO Gabe Mendoza said. “For more than four decades, this program has recognized the dedication, performance and excellence of racers from across the country and beyond. We are honored to play a key role in one of the most prestigious events in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and remain committed to supporting its continued growth and impact.”

For more than 40 years, the JEGS Allstars has celebrated the best of sportsman racing in a unique team format, bringing out the best from across NHRA’s seven divisions, including competitors from across the country and internationally.

The unique event crowns individual champions in 10 separate classes, in addition to the overall team title. To qualify for the prestigious event, drivers earn points in their home divisions throughout the season in the following categories — Top Alcohol Dragster, Top Alcohol Funny Car, Competition, Super Stock, Stock, Super Comp, Super Gas, Super Street, Top Dragster and Top Sportsman.

Since moving to Texas Motorplex, the race has also featured distinct Texas-sized traditions, including custom t-shirts and decals for drivers and teams, and a custom trophy and custom-made JEGS Allstars belt buckle for the winners. There’s also custom-fit Texas Motorplex cowboy hats for winners, as a victory at the JEGS Allstars remains a huge honor for every racer in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

“The JEGS Allstars has become a major addition to the Stampede of Speed and Texas Fall Nationals lineup and we are thrilled to have it back,” Texas Motorplex Co-Owner Christie Meyer Johnson said. “Having racers from all over the country race in an all-star event brings a lot of prestige to the Fall Nationals. Seeing the emotion and passion from those drivers really makes the Stampede of Speed an even more special event for all our fans. We have added some Texas traditions to the JEGS Allstars and hope that we will continue to make this a memorable event for all the racers, their fans and teams.”

“The JEGS Allstars has been a hallmark event for 40 years and we’re thrilled to see JEGS continue as the title sponsor of this special and unique event,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “They see the tremendous value in this team event that brings out the best in our remarkably talented sportsman racers. The race has found a great home at Texas Motorplex and we look forward to seeing this event continue to grow and thrive for years to come.”

The weekend includes several special events, including the driver and team welcome breakfast and participating in the Stampede of Speed Pre-Stage Fan Fest in downtown Waxahachie. The JEGS Allstars event will be shown live on NHRA.tv during the race weekend and also featured on the NHRA on FOX Lucas Oil Sportsman show.

For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About JEGS

JEGS, an industry-leading DTC e-commerce retailer and distributor of high-performance and restoration automotive aftermarket parts and accessories, will have a strong presence on and off the track as it celebrates its 65th anniversary and ongoing commitment to sportsman racing.

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Today, it encompasses the most diversified range of products in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces, many of which were created by Forrest Lucas himself. In total, the company boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries. For more information, please visit www.LucasOil.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.