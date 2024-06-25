Overstock.com Racing: Josh Berry Nashville Advance

JOSH BERRY

Nashville Advance

No. 4 Overstock.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Event Overview

● Event: Ally 400 (Round 19 of 36)

● Time/Date: 3:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, June 30

● Location: Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway

● Layout: 1.333-mile, concrete oval

● Laps/Miles: 300 laps/399.9 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stages 1: 90 laps / Stage 2: 95 laps / Final Stage: 115 laps

● TV/Radio: NBC / PRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● If there was one race Berry is looking forward to most of all during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, it’s Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. Berry hails from nearby Hendersonville, Tennessee, and will make his Cup Series debut on the 1.333-mile, concrete oval. He’s competed three times there in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving a JR Motorsports entry to finishes of fourth in his first outing in June 2021, and fifth in his most recent in June 2023. Berry drove through the field for those top-five finishes, having started 22nd in the 2021 race and 23rd in the 2023 race. Berry’s June 2022 Xfinity Series outing resulted in a 23rd-place finish from the ninth starting position.

● Berry arrives at his home racetrack riding the momentum of a seventh-place finish two weekends ago at Iowa Speedway in Newton and third last weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. The latter result equaled his season-best of third first achieved May 12 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Berry started Sunday’s race at New Hampshire 10th after Saturday qualifying was rained out and the grid set per the NASCAR rule book. He made steady forward progress in the opening two stages, which he finished fifth and eighth, respectively. Inclement weather then brought out the red flag with 77 laps remaining, and when the race was restarted, competitors took to the track on wet-weather tires the rest of the way. Berry restarted 20th and again maneuvered his No. 4 Ford Dark Horse to the front, taking the checkered flag behind race-winner Christopher Bell and his second-place-finishing Stewart-Haas teammate Chase Briscoe.

● With nine Cup Series races left in the regular season, Berry is ranked 19th in the driver standings, 48 points shy of the 16th and final playoff position. He also continues to lead the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings, 35 markers ahead of second-place Carson Hocevar.

● On Thursday, Berry will make his Late Model debut on the 5/8-mile track at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Berry tested the No. 4 Late Model for Dylan Fetcho Racing last Wednesday, getting himself acclimated to the new track. His affinity for Late-Model racing was fostered during his days driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr., as part of the JR Motorsports Late Model program. Berry amassed an impressive 95 victories in his 262 starts with the team, with 189 top-fives and 219 top-10s. He was also the NASCAR Weekly Series champion in 2020, finishing every race but one inside the top-10 that season.

● Veteran crew chief Rodney Childers makes his fourth Nashville start atop the pit box in the Cup Series this weekend. The 48-year-old shot-caller has tallied one top-five result, two top-10s, an average starting position of 12.3 and an average finish of 13 with former No. 4 Stewart-Haas driver Kevin Harvick behind the wheel. Harvick completed all but one lap (99.9 percent) across those three previous appearances. Last year, Harvick was running fourth on lap 239 when a flat tire forced him to pit out of sequence and sent him back in the field. He finished 24th. Childers’ and Harvick’s best Nashville result came in June 2021, a fifth-place finish from the 12th starting position.

● Overstock.com adorns Berry’s No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in Music City. The partnership amplifies the recent relaunch of Overstock.com, home of crazy good deals that offer quality and style for less. Overstock.com is for the savvy shopper who loves the thrill of the hunt and it includes product categories customers know and love, like patio furniture, home furniture and area rugs, while reintroducing jewelry, watches and health-and-beauty products.

Josh Berry, Driver of the No. 4 Overstock.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Nashville is your home track, and this Sunday will be the first time you’ll be racing there in NASCAR’s premier series. Talk about how significant this race is to you and how special it will be Sunday when you take the green flag knowing that your love of racing started there.

“I am really excited to get there, in general. I remember growing up and watching races there as a kid, and to get to be the driver on track instead of the kid in the stands is a really cool feeling. I am sure I will see some friends and family that I haven’t seen in a while, which makes it special, too, because they were the ones to support me when I was chasing this dream. So to see them as a Cup Series driver means a lot to me. I think for the race, this will be a good opportunity for us to run well. I have had success there before and run well there, and the No. 4 team and Kevin (Harvick) did well there recently so I think we can be competitive.”

Thursday evening, you will make your debut at the 5/8-mile track at the Nashville Fairgrounds. How important is it for you to run those extracurricular races, and how does that help you on Sundays?

“It’s obviously fun to go compete, and any day you get to spend behind the wheel of a race car is a good day. For me, that race means a little bit more than other Late-Model races I have run because that is the place I grew up racing, so to be able to go back and compete there on the big track and cross it off my racing bucket list is just a really cool opportunity for me.”

How do you savor those bigger races and big moments in your racing career?

“I think it will be a lot of reflecting on those moments when I was racing as a kid and looking back and remembering those fun stories we all have from our childhood. Racing with my family and watching racing there was always fun, so to be in the race and being able to make it a full-circle moment is something really unique and means a lot to me. I am going to see a lot of people I haven’t seen in years, and I will be taking my family there this time to create new memories, so it’s all just really cool. I keep saying that, but I am just really looking forward to enjoying this week of racing back home.”

No. 4 Overstock.com Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Josh Berry

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Rodney Childers

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Car Chief: Robert “Cheddar” Smith

Hometown: Whitewater, Wisconsin

Engineer: Dax Gerringer

Hometown: Gibsonville, North Carolina

Engineer: Billy Kuebler

Hometown: Saline, Michigan

Spotter: Eddie D’Hondt

Hometown: Levittown, New York

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Daniel Coffey

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Daniel Smith

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Mason Flynt

Hometown: High Point, North Carolina

Jack Man: Brandon Banks

Hometown: High Point, North Carolina

Fuel Man: Evan Marchal

Hometown: Westfield, Indiana

Road Crew Members

Mechanic: Tyler Trosper

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Mechanic: Chris Capaldi

Hometown: Armada, Michigan

Tire Specialist: Zac Lupien

Hometown: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Engine Tuner: Robert Brandt

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama

Transporter Co-Driver: Jake Zierhoffer

Hometown: Billerica, Massachusetts

Transporter Co-Driver: Stephen Mitchell

Hometown: Woodville, Ohio