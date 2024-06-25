Richard Childress Racing Announces Key Competition Personnel Changes Ahead of Nashville Superspeedway Race

Andy Petree Announces his Retirement: Keith Rodden Named Interim Competition Director

WELCOME, N.C. (June 25, 2024) – Long-time Richard Childress Racing competition executive Andy Petree has announced his retirement from the 55-year-old race team. Keith Rodden has been appointed interim competition director of RCR.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Richard Childress for the impact he has had on my career, as well as the wonderful memories and on-track success we have enjoyed together,” said Petree. “Although my day-to-day involvement with RCR is changing, I will always be a fan and supporter of everyone in Welcome, North Carolina. I wish RCR the best for the rest of this season and beyond.”

A 35-year veteran of the motorsports industry, Petree first joined Richard Childress Racing in 1993 as the crew chief for the famous No. 3 Chevrolet driven by Dale Earnhardt. With Petree’s help, Earnhardt earned his sixth and seventh championships in 1993 and 1994. The pair also secured 15 wins, seven poles, 56 top-five and 47 top-10 finishes together.

Petree most recently led RCR’s competition team as executive vice president. In that role, he guided the organization to 26 race wins (nine in the NASCAR Cup Series and 17 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series) and helped RCR earn the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2019. Under Petree’s leadership, RCR made seven NASCAR Cup Series Playoff appearances from 2017-2023. He was also instrumental in overseeing the development of the Next Gen Chevy.

“Andy Petree has been a tremendous supporter of RCR for many years and we wish him success in the future,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “Our organization won two championships with Andy during his first stint at RCR, and we have made the NASCAR Playoffs and won races with him during his most recent tenure. I am grateful for his contributions to the team, leadership and friendship over the years. Keith Rodden has big shoes to fill as interim competition director, but I know his passion for motorsports and dedication will help drive RCR forward during a key time for our organization.”

Rodden, a veteran crew chief and race engineer, will take on a larger role across the organization to help maximize the capabilities of RCR’s Chevys and provide leadership, coordination and support.

The changes are effective immediately.

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).