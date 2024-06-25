RFK Advance | Nashville

Nashville Event Info:

Date: Sunday, June 30

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Lebanon, Tennessee

Format: 300 Laps, 399 Miles, Stages: 90-95-115

TV: NBC

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 1:05 p.m. ET, Practice (USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 1:50 p.m. ET, Qualifying (USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Race (NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Nashville Superspeedway – the 1.33-mile tri-oval – hosts its fourth Cup race this weekend as race No. 19 in the 2024 slate.

Jack Roush won six times in the Xfinity Series at Nashville, and Brad Keselowski has a pair of wins at NSS himself in the NXS.

Through the halfway point in the 2024 season, Keselowski leads the series in second-place finishes (3), and is tied with the No. 5 and No. 24 with six finishes of third or better.

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: Consumer Cellular

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

Keselowski at Nashville

Starts: 3

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Keselowski makes his fourth start at Nashville this weekend. He’s coming off his best finish there a year ago (P11).

He has 12 additional starts otherwise at the 1.333-mile track and is a former winner in the Xfinity Series. He went to victory lane twice in Nashville – once in 2008 and again in 2010 – with seven overall top-10 finishes and an average result of 10.9.

Outside of the pair of wins, Keselowski also has finishes of fourth (2008), third (2009), second (2009), fifth (2010) and third (2011).

Buescher at Nashville

Starts: 3

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Buescher makes his fourth start at NSS this weekend. He finished 18th a season ago after starting 12th, his best finish there to date.

He’s qualified top-17 or better in each of the three Cup races dating back to 2021, carrying a 14.7 average starting position into the weekend.

RFK Historically at Nashville

Cup Wins: —

Roush Responsible for Marquee Wins at Nashville: NASCAR’s initial tenure at Nashville lasted around a decade, and Jack Roush not only opened but closed out the run the Xfinity Series had there with victories. In the very first NXS race back in 2001, Greg Biffle led 133 of the 225 laps to capture one of his five series wins that season. Carl Edwards, responsible for five NXS wins at Nashville Superspeedway, won the very last NASCAR Xfinity race there, leading 124 of the 225 laps in July of 2011.

Cousin Carl Dominates in Music City: Edwards dominated in his 13 starts at Nashville, finishing top-10 in all but once race, and top five in all but two. He averaged a finish of 3.5 with five overall wins, including three-straight from 2006-07, and the final two in 2011. Driving the No. 60 entry in all 13 events, Edwards led a combined 247 laps in the first three wins, then went on to lead a combined 272 laps in the 2011 races, which stands as the last time NASCAR visited the facility.

Tale of the Tape: Overall at Nashville SS, 15 different drivers have driven for Jack Roush at the 1.33-mile track. RFK has 28 top-10s in 52 starts, 17 of which were inside the top five.

RFK Nashville Wins

2001 Biffle

2006 Edwards

2007 Edwards

2011 Edwards

2011 Edwards

2007 Edwards

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Loudon: Buescher earned his fourth top five of the season in a rain-filled Sunday at New Hampshire, driving to a fifth-place result. Keselowski finished 28th.

Points Standings (6: 10th, 17: 13th): Keselowski sits now 10th in points while Buescher is comfortably in 13th.