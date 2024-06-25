Rush Truck Centers to Sponsor Clint Bowyer, Spire Motorsports at Nashville Superspeedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 25, 2024) – A familiar face will be paired with a familiar partner when the NASCAR CRAFSTMAN Truck Series (NCTS) returns to Nashville Superspeedway for the Rackley Roofing 200.

Rush Truck Centers, the nation’s largest provider of premium products and services for the commercial vehicle market, will serve as the primary sponsor aboard Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado when Clint Bowyer returns to the driver’s seat in a NASCAR-sanctioned event for the first time since the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season finale.

“I’ve had some great sponsors over the years, and I’m thankful for all of them, but I take a very special pride in my connection to Rush Truck Centers and couldn’t be prouder that they’ve decided to come on board for this race,” said Bowyer. “When we first announced that I was going to drive for Spire Motorsports at Nashville and be working with (crew chief) Brian Pattie, we talked about getting the band back together, so to speak. Well, to have Rush Truck Centers sponsor the truck is kind of the trifecta. I’m pretty excited about how all this is coming together.”

Bowyer will reconnect with crew chief Brian Pattie who guided the 44-year-old’s NCS efforts from 2012-2015. Pattie led the affable racer to three wins in 2012 and ultimately a runner-up finish in the NCS championship point standings when the potent duo was paired together at Michael Waltrip Racing (MWR).

In addition to replicating the traditional Rush Truck Centers livery the Emporia Kan., native raced during his final season on NASAR’s senior circuit, Bowyer’s No. 7 entry will also showcase a special sweepstakes benefitting Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP).

In March, Rush Truck Centers announced a sweepstakes for a chance to win the final Peterbilt Model 389X ever built, and the only 2025 model year ever produced. Eligible participants are encouraged to visit winthelast389.com for details and to make a contribution to WWP and be automatically entered to win.

The Model 389X embodies the history of trucking with its traditional styling and stunning display of chrome and class. This one-of-a-kind Peterbilt Model 389X has been customized to match the paint scheme of the 1965 Peterbilt Model 358 proudly displayed at Rush Truck Centers’ headquarters which commemorates the year the company was founded.

“This is probably the coolest sweepstakes I’ve ever seen,” added Bowyer. “That model Peterbilt is a piece of Americana. There’s no telling how many truckers made a living behind the wheel of a Pete 389 and how much freight those trucks have pulled up and down the road. For someone to be able to win that truck – the last one ever built and the only 2025 – is absolutely incredible. It’s a priceless truck. Literally, one of a kind. Rush stepped up in a big way to help an organization that does very important work providing free, life-changing programs and services for America’s heroes and their families. I’m really proud to help promote such a worthy initiative.”

Nashville Superspeedway marks the site of Bowyer’s second-career NASCAR Xfinity Series start, where he tallied nine total races from 2004 – 2008. He has one win over those nine starts at the 1.33-mile oval and parlayed those efforts into an uber-impressive 2.8 average finish, competing on NASCAR’s junior circuit.

In 14 NCTS starts from 2006 – 2016, Bowyer recorded two pole positions, three wins, nine top-five and 10 top-10 finishes. While he hasn’t competed in a NASCAR sanctioned event since dropping the window net for the final time in November 2020, Bowyer made three Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) starts last season and was a threat for the win in each outing.

After 12 races, the No. 7 team sits fifth in the 2024 NCTS owner point standings after posting two wins, five top-five and eight top-10 finishes. Kyle Busch earned both the teams 2024 wins by collecting the checkered flag at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway. In the series most recent stop at World Wide Technology Raceway, Andres Perez started 16th and finished ninth.

“Clint has big shoes to fill, but we’re pretty sure he’s up to the task,” quipped Pattie. “He’s been to the shop a couple times and he’s the same as he ever was. We never skipped a beat. We know he’s up for the job and Clint is always up for a good time, so we’re looking forward to Friday night. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The Rackley Roofing 200 from Nashville Superspeedway will be televised live on FS2 Friday, June 28, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 13th of 23 NCTS races on the 2024 schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

*No donation required to enter or win. See winthelast389.com for details and complete rules.

About Rush Truck Centers …

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, with more than 150 locations in 22 states and Ontario, Canada. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs — from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises’ operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires. For more information, please visit rushtruckcenters.com and rushenterprises.com, on X @rushtruckcenter and Facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team will also field the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. An all-star driver lineup will rotate throughout the 2024 season in the No. 7 Chevy. Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 71 entry and Chase Purdy rounds out the team’s fleet of Chevrolets in the No. 77.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.