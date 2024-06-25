Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Advance: Nashville Superspeedway

Race: Rackley Roofing 200 (150 laps / 200 miles) | Race 13 of 23

Track: Nashville Superspeedway

Location: Lebanon, Tennessee

Date & Time: Friday, June 28th | 8:00 PM ET

Tune-In: FOX Sports 2 | Motor Racing Network (MRN) | Sirius XM Ch. 90

No. 41 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Currey’s Nashville Stats: Bayley Currey has made one prior Truck Series start at Nashville which came in last year’s running of the Rackley Roofing 200. Currey and team had a strong run at the 1.33-mile track last season, starting the race from the outside pole. Shown as a true contender throughout the event, Currey nabbed his second-career top-five finish with an impressive fifth-place race result. Currey has also made two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts here in 2021 and 2022.

Niece Motorsports Nashville Stats: Since the Truck Series’ return in 2021, Niece Motorsports drivers have combined to make a total of 10 starts at Nashville Superspeedway. Niece is the defending race winning team, having picked up the win with Carson Hocevar in last year’s Rackley Roofing 200. In total, Niece drivers have led 41 laps and picked up three top-five finishes.

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from DQS Solutions & Staffing along with Masked Owl Technologies. The truck will debut a radically new, black and white paint scheme, with DQS serving as Currey’s primary partner at Nashville, Kansas Speedway II, Talladega Superspeedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway II.

Recapping Gateway: Currey and the No. 41 team fought mechanical issues in the race at World Wide Technology Raceway. After starting 25th, Currey began to pass some competitors, moving up to 21st in stage one. Towards the end of stage two, his truck began to lose power, dropping to 25th in stage two. The issue would persist throughout the rest of the race, resulting in a 29th-place finish.

Points Rundown: Entering the 13th race of the season, Currey is seeded 18th in the NCTS driver points standings. Searching for his first breakout result of the year, the driver from Driftwood, Texas is 97 points out of the Playoffs picture. His nearest competitor, Dean Thompson in 17th, is 18 points ahead.

Quoting Currey: Last year, the trucks at Nashville seemed like it was a combo that naturally fit you. How can you take what you learned to transition it to this weekend?

“Yeah, that was fun last year; I definitely feel like that was the best run in my NASCAR career. I felt like we could have walked away with the win if a few things went differently. I really like these kind of tracks that are in between a mile-and-a-half and a short track. You still have to use a little bit of brake, but you’re carrying so much speed too, so I feel like it fits my style as a driver. I think if we can fight the dirty air that’s usually pretty bad here and stay up front with some track position, we should be pretty good on Friday.”

Quoting Efaw: As we get through the halfway point of the season, what can you say about the speed the team has had this year on the intermediates?

“I feel like our mile-and-a-half package has been pretty good this year. It seems like we’ve been fine tuning on it really since the first true intermediate in Las Vegas. Now that we’ve had a few of those races in our notebook, I feel pretty strong about the direction we’re headed in. Each week, our guys do a great job at finding that extra bit of pace, and it’s showing across the board. Bayley, Matt, and Kaden have started to get in a rhythm at these tracks, and they’ve been able to work really well together, which makes us have some high hopes for this weekend. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can continue to build off of.”

DQS Solutions & Staffing Mission Statement: The core mission of DQS Solutions & Staffing is to attain unparalleled excellence in our specialized domains, specifically staffing and security. Simultaneously, we maintain the flexibility required to collaborate closely with our clients in the creation of innovative products and services within the framework of DQS.

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Mills’ Nashville Stats: Matt Mills has yet to compete in a Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, and will make his first series start at the track on Friday night. Mills made one Xfinity Series start here (2021) while driving for BJ McLeod Motorsports, which resulted in a 25th-place finish.

Leonard’s Nashville Stats: Jon Leonard has a strong record on top of the box at Nashville Superspeedway. In two Truck Series starts, Leonard recorded two top-five finishes while working with Stewart Friesen, who finished fifth in back-to-back years (2021 & ’22). Leonard did not call the race here last year.

On the Truck: Mills’ No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from longtime partners J.F. Electric and Utilitra.

Recapping Gateway: Mills and the No. 42 team had a relatively uneventful day at WWT Raceway. Mills qualified in the 26th position and would finish in the same spot at the conclusion of stage one. Jon Leonard called for significant changes in stage two, and the group would climb to 18th at the stage. Citing a tight condition, Mills lost a bit of track position en-route to a 23rd-place finish.

Points Rundown: The five-race stretch went well for the No. 42 team, resulting in Mills picking up five spots in driver points. Mills is currently shown in the 23rd position in the standings, 11 points behind his teammate, Kaden Honeycutt.

Quoting Mills: It’s been a while since you last raced at Nashville, so do you anticipate it being tough to get acclimated again?

“Well, the first time I raced at Nashville in the Xfinity car, I had no idea what the track was going to be like. So, going into it this time with having the resources of the simulator time and the good, experienced people at the team, I’m definitely more prepared for this track now. I think we should be a lot better; we’ve started to build some good momentum on our mile-and-a-half and short track package, and Nashville seems to be in the sweet spot right in the middle of those types of tracks. In the past, the Niece trucks have been really fast there, so hopefully it’ll be a good one for us.”

Quoting Leonard: Your team has done a great job of picking up spots in points over the past few races. How do you keep this momentum to gain more moving forward?

“I think we have to just keep building week-to-week on what Matt needs and stay with our baseline of what we’ve been running. We’ve been staying closely as a company setup-wise, and I think Matt’s in a good space of building momentum which keeps his confidence up, so we just have to chip at it on a weekly basis like we have been doing on the No. 42 team.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 45 AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Honeycutt Returns: After stepping aside for Connor Mosack to take the reigns in the last race at WWT Raceway, Kaden Honeycutt returns to the seat of Niece Motorsports’ No. 45 Chevrolet for his sixth start of the season. Honeycutt’s last three starts in his part-time schedule resulted in three top-10 finishes – with finishes of ninth at Martinsville, fourth at Kansas, and most recently, seventh at Charlotte back in May.

Honeycutt’s Nashville Stats: Honeycutt has made one start at Nashville Superspeedway which came in the 2022 running of the Truck Series race. In that race, he finished 21st for G2G Racing behind the wheel of the No. 47 truck.

Gould’s Nashville Stats: Phil Gould is the defending, winning crew chief in the Truck Series race at Nashville. Last year, Gould guided Carson Hocevar to victory lane for the No. 42 team’s second race win of the season. Gould has made a total of three starts here, recording two top-five finishes with Hocevar.

On the Truck: Honeycutt’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from AutoVentive and Precision Vehicle Logistics. Having primarily sponsored the team’s No. 41 entry driven by Bayley Currey, the partners will make their debut on the No. 45 truck in Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200.

Recapping Gateway: Connor Mosack and the No. 45 team had high hopes for a solid run in Gateway, but sustained damage early on. Mosack qualified 18th, but had to make repairs in stage one, dropping to 25th. They went on to finish 26th in stage two, but the damage proved to be too heavy to enable him to move up the running order. Mosack would walk away with a 22nd-place result in his second start with Niece Motorsports.

Points Rundown: Despite only running a part-time schedule, Kaden Honeycutt’s impressive results have kept him relatively high up in the points standings. Honeycutt enters Nashville scored in 22nd, 15 points behind Timmy Hill in 21st.

Owner Points Outlook: The No. 45 team is amidst a heated battle for a Playoffs bid in the owner points standings. The team, currently shown in seventh position, has had four drivers in its rotation this year, highlighted by a Darlington win delivered by Ross Chastain. Only three points behind TRICON Garage’s No. 17 team, the No. 45 has a 36 point buffer to the Playoffs cutline.

Sim to Reality: Tonight, Honeycutt will compete in round 11 of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series held at the virtual Nashville Superspeedway. Driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports’ eSports team, Kaden is currently eighth in the series standings. The race will be shown live on eNASCAR.com/live at 8:00 PM ET.

Double Duty Weekend: Following the Truck Series race, Honeycutt will travel east to compete in the Thunder Road Harley Davidson 200 at South Boston Speedway on Saturday. The Late Model Stock race is the first leg of the prestigious “Virginia Triple Crown” with the NASCAR Advanced Auto Parts Weekly Series, and can be seen live on FloRacing at 7:00 PM ET.

Quoting Honeycutt: How high is your confidence heading into Nashville after having two strong runs on intermediate tracks?

“I feel really confident going to Nashville, especially after the last two mile-and-a-half tracks that we ran. We’re bringing the same truck that we had at Kansas and Charlotte, so I know we’ll be really fast, but it’s all about executing. We’ve got to be fast on and off pit road, as well as myself on the racetrack in qualifying well. It’s up to me to figure out how to win the race and bring home back-to-back wins for Niece Motorsports after they won with Carson last year. Now, it’s our turn as a company to try and back it up this year. Thanks to AutoVentive and Precision for jumping on board, and for all they do for our team as a whole. We’ll go out and represent them well and try to get them a win!”

Quoting Gould: Last year, your team showed a ton of speed here. Do you think Kaden should be able to adapt quickly to the truck having not raced here in two years?

“For sure, I feel like he should adapt really well here. The places that Kaden has been fast at this year are some of the same tracks that Carson (Hocevar) was fast at last year, so I think Nashville will be no different. Looking at what he’s been able to do on the simulator showed the pace he has, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.