AM Racing | Hailie Deegan Nashville Superspeedway Xfinity Series Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway | Tennessee Lottery 250

Fast Facts

No. 15 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Hailie Deegan

Primary Partner(s): AirBox

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Matt Lucas

Spotter: Michael Fisher

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. X-006

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

Sophomore Journey: After a successful rookie campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season with driver Brett Moffitt, AM Racing will embark on its sophomore journey in 2024 with driver Hailie Deegan for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

The Statesville, N.C.-based team hopes to expand its footprint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series by running two cars throughout the season with its partial No. 25 AM Racing entry.

Future Focused: Last October, AM Racing announced that Hailie Deegan joined the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in a multiyear agreement.

Deegan, a native of Temecula, Calif. has been a staple in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for the past three seasons but will embrace her rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as part of the Ford Performance program.

Deegan grew up racing off-road and on dirt but transitioned to competing on asphalt in 2016 to pursue a career in stock car racing. She began that transition in 2018 in the ARCA Menards Series West (previously NASCAR K&N Pro Series West). She became the first female driver to win races in the West Series, doing so in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, respectively.

Deegan, 22, arrives at AM Racing after a stint driving for ThorSport Racing in 2023.

Giving You Peace of Air: For the 17th time in 2024, AirBox will serve in a major partnership role on Deegan’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2017, AirBox was established to focus on building the world’s best air purifiers for indoor occupied spaces. This coincided with people starting to wake up to issues with indoor air quality. With new challenges to air cleanliness, such as COVID-19 and wildfire smoke, people are looking for effective and proven solutions to ensure they receive cleaner air, at last.

Their history in delivering clean air systems and services gives them an expertise that is unmatched. AirBox uses some of the most effective air filtration technologies that exist with Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorption. Coupled with their Indoor Air Quality Assessment, AirBox is the total solution for all indoor air quality needs, ensuring their customers meet and exceed current and future ventilation standards.

Today, AirBox filtration systems are used across the country, purifying the air and capturing harmful irritants to create healthier, safer spaces. They’ve become the trusted choice for hospitals, educational centers, offices, warehouses, construction zones, public assembly, sports facilities, and more.

They’re proud to build all products to the highest standards in the USA at their North Carolina production facility. Every day, AirBox is working hard to give the American people the safer learning, working, and living environments they deserve — helping people breathe easy and live better.

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Nashville Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. will mark Deegan’s inaugural Xfinity Series start at the 1.33-mile track nestled in Lebanon, Tenn.

Deegan, however, does own three prior NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at the concrete race track from 2021 – 2023.

Her track-best result occurred in her debut during the 2021 Rackley Roofing 200, where she steered to a 21st-place finish after starting 14th for David Gilliland Racing (now TRICON Garage).

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Deegan has a career-best 12th-place finish after starting 31st for AM Racing at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April 2024.

In addition to her 17 Xfinity Series starts, she has achieved 70 ARCA Menards Series starts, including three wins and 69 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to her credit.

Thanks For Your Support: With 48 percent of the 2024 Xfinity Series season complete, AM Racing and Hailie Deegan would like to thank their marketing partners for their support: AirBox, Flying Circle, Klutch Vodka, Mechanix Wear, Monster Energy Drink, Mobil 1, Viva Tequila Seltzer and WIX Filters.

﻿New Hampshire Motor Speedway | SciAps 200 Race Recap: The 16th race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicked off in Loudon, New Hampshire on Saturday, June 22nd.

Flying the Viva Tequila Ford Mustang colors in the series’ lone trip to the “Magic Mile,” Deegan started her No. 15 Ford Mustang from the 30th position after Mother Nature washed out practice and qualifying earlier in the day.

Starting the race on wet weather tires, Deegan maintained a steady pace while waiting for the track to dry out before making an effort to climb through the field.

Deegan made progress throughout the race, running as high as 14th before experiencing a double dose of setbacks in Stage 3, including an untimely pit road violation and being collected in a late-race accident.

At the checkered flag, she finished a disappointing 32nd.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Matt Lucas is Hailie Deegan’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 109th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his first in the Music City.

In his previous 108 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected two wins, 22 top-five and 39 top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Hailie Deegan, please visit hailiedeegan.com, like her Facebook page (HailieDeegan4), or follow her on Instagram (@hailiedeegan), YouTube and X | Twitter (@hailiedeegan).

Hailie Deegan Quoteboard:

On Nashville Superspeedway: “Honestly, I am just hoping for a clean and productive weekend with our No. 15 AirBox Ford Mustang. Even though Saturday will be my first Xfinity Series start at Nashville, I am hoping that some experience from the Truck Series will carry over this weekend.

“A productive race weekend and a solid finish will be a much-welcomed boost to our team as we continue to fight through the summer stretch.”

Race Information:

The Tennessee Lottery 250 (188 laps | 250.04 miles) is the 17th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 11:00 – 11:20 a.m. Qualifying immediately follows at 11:30 a.m. The 38-car field is set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 4:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on the USA Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Central).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.

﻿The team has named Hailie Deegan, Christian Rose, and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2024 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series, and Dirt Modified seasons, respectively.