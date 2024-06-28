Veterans’ Voices Hit High Speeds: Operation Song Partners with JD Motorsports and Garrett Smithley at Nashville

GAFFNEY, SC – Johnny Davis Motorsports is excited to announce a brand-new partnership with the nonprofit organization, Operation Song, for our race at Nashville Superspeedway. The race will be held this weekend on Saturday, June 29th, with live coverage on USA Network, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Operation Song is a Nashville-based 501(c)3 that pairs veterans with professional songwriters to turn their stories into song. During cathartic writing sessions, personal experiences of service become songs about bravery, camaraderie, heartbreak, and humor. Operation Song’s catalog of over 1,700 songs can be heard on the organization’s BandCamp page HERE.

“Operation Song’s mission really speaks to my heart. Letting veterans, active-duty military members, and their families share their stories through the power of song is really inspiring to me. Having many family members that served in the military, partnering with an organization like this really brings a great deal of pride into my heart,” says Smithley.

“Operation Song is thrilled to partner with Garrett Smithley and the JD Motorsports Team,” says Mike Byer, Operation Song’s Executive Director of Veteran Engagement. “We’re proud that Garrett will be representing us in front of this spirited, patriotic audience. We’re even more proud that Garrett has accepted Operation Song’s invitation to write with us as we work to turn the story of every veteran, active-duty military, and their families into song.”

About Operation Song

Operation Song empowers veterans, active-duty military members, and their families to tell their stories through the process of songwriting. Those we serve need no musical or writing skills, only a willingness to share their stories and, with the help of professional songwriters, transform them into songs. For more information or if you would like to donate to their cause please visit: https://www.operationsong.org/

About JD Motorsports

JD Motorsports is a prominent team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, known for its passion for racing and commitment to excellence. Founded by team owner Johnny Davis, JD Motorsports has been a fixture in the series since its inception. With a focus on developing talent and achieving success on the track, JD Motorsports continues to be a force to be reckoned with in one of NASCAR’s premier racing series. https://www.teamjdmotorsports.com