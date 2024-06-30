NHRA AT NORWALK: Team Chevy Race Report | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT NHRA NATIONALS

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT MOTORSPORTS PARK

NORWALK, OHIO

TEAM CHEVY RACE REPORT | NOTES & STATS

JUNE 30, 2024

AUSTIN PROCK AND THE AAA CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR TEAM OF JOHN FORCE RACING RACE TO THE SEMIFINALS AT NORWALK

Chevrolet Captures the FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown and Factory X Wally Trophies at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park

Notes:

Austin Prock, driver of the AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing, raced to the semifinals but fell to Bob Tasca III with his run of 3.927-seconds E.T. at 328.06 mph to Tasca’s 3.929-seconds E.T. at 334.73 mph.

Setting the track record at Norwalk with his Saturday run of 3.853 seconds E.T. at 329.10 mph, Prock claimed his seventh No. 1 qualifier of the season.

Additionally on Saturday, facing off in the Mission Foods NHRA #2Fast2Tasty, Prock also claimed the win-within-a-race and earned both bonus prize money and points toward the championship.

Aaron Stanfield and Elite Motorsports claimed the Wally trophy and Norwalk win over Dallas Glenn with his run of 6.539 seconds E.T. at 208.91 mph to Glenn facing issues on his run.

Greg Anderson, driver of the Summit Racing Equipment Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock, captured the victory in the category’s Mission Foods NHRA #2Fast2Tasty Challenge Saturday while also claiming his 127th career No. 1 qualifier with his run of 6.592 seconds E.T. at 207.69 mph.

Stephen Bell, driver of the Chevrolet COPO Camaro in FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown, took the win after qualifying No. 1 for the first time this season, defeating Mark Pawuk with his run of 7.811 seconds E.T. at 174.98 mph to Pawuk facing issues early on his run.

Bell leaves Norwalk continuing to lead the FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown championship standings.

Lenny Lottig captured the Factory X Wally trophy for Chevrolet, piloting his Chevrolet COPO Camaro to the win over fellow Team Chevy driver Aaron Stanfield.

Quotes:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE AAA CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“That was close. 13,000 fans (here). Was a great show for the fans, and we just came up on the wrong end of the stick. That’s going to happen, but outstanding weekend for our AAA Camaro SS team. Obviously, wanted to get the job done for all of our partners and for John Force. Just wasn’t our day. We’ll regroup, and the west coast swing is up next. It’s wild, man. We’re halfway through the season.”

Up Next:

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series action heads west to Pacific Raceways in Kent, Wash. for the NHRA Northwest Nationals July 19-21. Eliminations air Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

