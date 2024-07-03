Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Chicago Street Course

Race Notes

Chicago Street Course

Grant Park 165

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, July 7, at 4:30PM EDT

USA | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing earned a runner-up finish last year in the inaugural Grant Park 220 at the Chicago Street Course, after leading a total of 23 laps with Justin Haley.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned six top 10s, 16 top 20s and led 40 laps.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

“I really liked the racetrack last year in Chicago. I thought it was really ‘racey’ for a street course. We definitely didn’t have the result we wanted to, but I’m pumped up to get back there and run both races. I believe with the things we have learned on the road courses, especially with the Cup car, we’ll be better there and have a great weekend.” – AJ Allmendinger on Chicago Street Course

No. 13 Benesch Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger will make his second NCS start at the Chicago Street Course and his eighth NCS start of the 2024 season.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned three top-10 finishes and led 13 laps.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

“Chicago is a special place for me and I am excited to get back there! The event last year was so impressive, and it was the first-ever street race for NASCAR plus my first time racing in the series. I’m looking forward to seeing what my Wendy’s Saucy Nuggs Chevrolet can accomplish this weekend. It’s not going to be easy; it’s going to be a challenge but it’s going to be fun and hopefully better weather! Thankful for everyone at Trackhouse Racing, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet and Wendy’s for making this all possible.” – Shane van Gisbergen on Chicago Street Course

No. 16 Wendy’s Camaro ZL1

No. 16 Wendy’s Chevrolet driver, Shane van Gisbergen, returns to the streets of Chicago on Sunday to defend his 2023 Chicago Street Race victory.

Last year, the 35-year-old Auckland, New Zealand driver became the first driver in 60 years to win in his NCS debut. He also became one of six foreign-born drivers to win a NCS race.

The No. 16 Chevrolet is a collaboration between Kaulig Racing and Trackhouse Racing with Travis Mack as the crew chief.

The race marks Van Gisbergen’s fourth NCS start of the 2024 season and sixth-career NCS start.

Wendy’s® will serve as the No. 16’s primary sponsor on Sunday as it did at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April. Van Gisbergen’s paint scheme will feature Wendy’s Saucy Nuggs® livery as he looks to capture another Chicago victory.

DANIEL HEMRIC

“I haven’t made a ton of laps at Chicago, since the Xfinity Series race was shortened last year, but Kaulig Racing always has a really good road-course program. I’m looking forward to Chicago and learning a lot from my teammates, SVG and AJ. I feel really good about our simulator sessions we’ve had, so hopefully this will be one of our better road-course races this year.” – Daniel Hemric on Chicago Street Course

No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric will make his first NCS start at the Chicago Street Course this weekend.

Last year, Hemric finished seventh in the first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at the Chicago Street Course.

After finishing ninth last weekend in Nashville, Hemric has earned three top 10s, eight top-20 finishes and has led 14 laps so far in the 2024 season.



Race Details

Chicago Street Course

The Loop 110

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, July 6 at 3:30PM EDT

NBC | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing earned two top-10 finishes in the inaugural NXS race at the Chicago Street Course in 2023.

On road courses in 2024, Kaulig Racing has earned two wins, five top-10 finishes and 84 laps led.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned two wins, six top fives, 16 top-10 finishes and led 111 laps.

JOSH WILLIAMS

“The atmosphere at Chicago is really cool. It’s a change of pace for us in NASCAR, and I’m happy that the series was able to put it all together again for this season. Hopefully we can run the whole race this time instead of just 25 laps.” – Josh Williams on Chicago Street Course

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams finished 36th in the inaugural race for the NXS at the Chicago Street Course.

Williams sits 18th in the NXS points standings with three top 10s and 14 laps led.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger will make his first NXS start at the Chicago Street Course in The Loop 110.

In 2023, Allmendinger earned a 17th place finish in the NCS race at the Chicago Street Course.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Allmendinger has earned three top fives, eight top-10 finishes and led 32 laps. Allmendinger currently sits seventh in the NXS driver standings.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

”I’m looking forward to racing the Xfinity car on this Chicago Street Course, obviously I have already raced the Cup car here, but these cars [Xfinity and Cup] are not comparable. So, it is going to be another massive challenge for me but [Crew Chief] Bruce [Schlicker] and my 97 Kaulig Racing team always bring fast cars to the track. Happy to have WeatherTech on board with us this weekend in their home city and hopefully park it in victory lane!” – Shane van Gisbergen on Chicago Street Course

No. 97 WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro

Shane Van Gisbergen and the No. 97 WeatherTech team head to the Windy City this weekend for the second-running of the Chicago Street Race.

Although Saturday marks Van Gisbergen’s first NXS start at the sport’s only street course, last year he became the first driver in 60 years to win in his NCS debut at the Chicago Street Race.

The victory helped propel the three-time Supercars champion to switch to NASCAR and embark on a full-time effort with Kaulig Racing in the NXS in 2024.

So far in the 2024 NXS season,Van Gisbergen has earned two wins, one pole award, three top five and four top-10 finishes. He currently sits 13th in the driver standings.

The No. 97 will sport the white and red WeatherTech livery. For decades, WeatherTech has delivered on its promise of quality and craftsmanship through a commitment to American-made auto, home and pet products. More information can be found at weathertech.com.





