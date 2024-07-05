Young’s Motorsports The Chicago Street Course Xfinity Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Chicago Street Course | The Loop 110

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Klean Freak

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 20th

2024 Owner Points Position: 24th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Movin’ on Up!: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced it would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the 18th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Klean Freak as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 50-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

The Klean Freak story began on a camping trip in Zion National Park. Our creator, a world traveler known to get himself in a lot of dirty, nasty, sticky icky icky, ooh wee situations, found himself in yet another freakin’ funky predicament after a long hike.

If only there were a product, he thought, that provided single-use body wipes infused with amazing, natural ingredients and conveniently packaged for the on-the-go individual. Well, there wasn’t, so he smelled. But the seed was planted, and it set us on our mission to cure the world of nasty B.O., one product at a time.

Klean Freak teamed up with some dang good scientists to formulate the “best of the best” body wipes that gives you a refreshing, confidence-boosting kind of klean.

We tapped into some amazing ingredients that hydrate the skin while also ridding it of bad bacteria, cleared by the FDA and safe for even the most sensitive skin. Plus, our amazing scents leave you smelling freakishly fresh… And not like a baby’s butt. We think that’s a huge plus.

So go ahead. Run that to-do list to the ground after going hard at the gym. Get drinks with friends after a long day at work. Wipe away the stresses of your strenuous labor. We’ve got you.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Chicago Street Course Stats: Saturday afternoon’s

The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course will mark Honeyman’s inaugural Xfinity Series start at the 2.2-mile street course in the streets of downtown Chicago.

This weekend’s race, part of the Fourth of July Holiday week, is part of a doubleheader race weekend in its second year. It will be Honeyman’s sixth career Xfinity Series start on any course that involves turning left and right.

The Xfinity Series rookie driver will look to improve his overall average finish of 25.3.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Career Stats: Entering Chicago, Honeyman has 25 career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting 33rd in the Ag-Pro 300 for Young’s Motorsports in April 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 23.7.

Nashville Superspeedway | Tennessee Lottery 250 Race Recap: In the 17th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Honeyman searched for another solid finish in the team’s inaugural Xfinity Series trip to Nashville Superspeedway.

In sweltering hot conditions, Honeyman maintained his solid practice pace and started his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race from 25th position.

Throughout the race, Honeyman battled the heat and the competition to maintain a solid rhythm inside the top 25.

A lack of natural race cautions hindered much of the field, but Honeyman was able to thrive during a green flag pit stop in Stage 3 and cling to a 25th-place finish at the checkered flag.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 115th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 114 races, he has four top-five and 12 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 18th race will be his first tango in the Windy City as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Chicago Street Course: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the Chicago Street Course.

Despite Chicago being a new venue for the veteran NASCAR team, the organization has competed on the road courses of Circuits of the America (COTA), Portland International Raceway, and Sonoma Raceway thus far.

The team posted its best road course finish this season, 20th in downtown Austin, Texas, after starting 34th.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 17 starts and maintains an average starting position of 26.5 and an average finish of 22.9.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and X |Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

﻿Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On The Chicago Street Course: “I am very optimistic about my debut at the Chicago Street Course. This year, we have shown speed with our Young’s Motorsports road course program, so I believe we can do the same on the street course.

“It’s going to be a different style of racing for sure, but I believe we can learn throughout the weekend and find ourselves in contention for a solid finish at the checkered flag.”

Race Information:

The Loop 110 (50 laps | 110 miles) is the 18th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, July 6, 2024, from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. Qualifying immediately follows at 10:00 a.m. The 38-car field is set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on NBC, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Central).