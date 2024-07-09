Cadillac at Brazil: Aiming for strong finish

No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R takes Hyperpole momentum to Interlagos

DETROIT (July 9, 2024) – Capitalizing on speed displayed in qualifying and race pace is an objective for the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R this weekend in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) race in São Paulo, Brazil.

The Cadillac Racing Hypercar has qualified second the past two races, with seventh place June 16 in the 24 Hours of Le Mans the best result. Additionally, Alex Lynn qualified seventh in Hyperpole in the season opener in Qatar. The team finished fourth, though the result was vacated because of a technical infraction.

The Rolex 6 Hours of São Paulo – the fifth round of the WEC season – poses another opportunity for Lynn and Earl Bamber to score a podium spot after teaming with two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou to lead 23 laps and finish in the top seven for the second consecutive year at Circuit de la Sarthe.

It’s been 10 years since the WEC last competed at Autódromo José Carlos Pace, so the 2.677-mile (4.409 km), 15-turn circuit will be new to most of the drivers in the 37-car field. Car will also run counterclockwise on the hilly road course opened in 1940.

“The WEC not having raced at Interlagos for a number of years it will be a clean sheet for almost everybody,” Lynn said. “We’re improving a lot, which we showed at Le Mans. The car has a lot of strong points, and we aim to utilize them on the Interlagos circuit.”

Drivers and teams will attempt to quickly find their car’s balance on the variable terrain circuit that requires power combined with fast and slow corners that are traction dependent. A pair of 90-minute free practice sessions Friday will be followed by a 60-minute free practice Saturday that precedes qualifications and the 10-minute Hyperpole.

MotorTrend TV will air the race live with streaming coverage on the FIA WEC app and the MAX app in the U.S. Radio Le Mans will broadcast coverage of Saturday’s final practice and qualifying plus the race.

That iconic sound

What makes the Cadillac V-Series.R sound so incredible? The propulsion team behind the 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 explains what gives Cadillac Racing its roar. WATCH

What they’re saying

Earl Bamber: “Interlagos is a track that I always dreamed of going to, so I’m looking forward to it and the passionate fans. I think the track will race fantastically with these cars. How everyone’s cars will go, I don’t think anyone has a solid idea. It really is a blank slate, and I think with our two-driver strategy it will be to our benefit with the limited practice and everyone having to learn the track. (progress) “We were in the fight at Spa. We were in the fight at Qatar. We had an off weekend at Imola, but I think the learnings from Imola has made us understand our car even better, which has helped us go forward at Spa and Le Mans.”