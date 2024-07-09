THE TIPO 6 LMH COMPETIZIONE SETS ITS SIGHTS ON A NEW GOAL: THE 6 HOURS OF SÃO PAULO

After an extraordinary performance at the La Sarthe circuit, the Isotta Fraschini Duqueine Team is ready to give their best on the historic Brazilian track on Sunday, July 14.

São Paulo (Brazil), July 9, 2024 – Following their best placement of the season at their debut on the Le Mans circuit during the 24 Hours, the Tipo 6 LMH of the Isotta Fraschini Duqueine Team is gearing up for a big return to the top category of the World Endurance Championship at the fifth round: the 6 Hours of São Paulo, scheduled from July 12 to 14 at the historic Autódromo José Carlos Pace.

After an exceptional performance at Le Mans, the team returns to “normal operations” in South America with only two categories on the track, HYPERCAR and LMGT3: 19 cars in the premier category, 18 in the GT class. The challenge is open, and anything can happen on the Interlagos circuit, where Jean-Karl Vernay, Carl Wattana Bennett, and Antonio Serravalle, driving the number 11, are ready to unleash all the adrenaline that has been building up in the Italo-French team’s pits since their great result in France.

Jean-Karl Vernay: “I am excited to return to Brazil, where I have already been twice: the first time during the WEC in 2013, and the second in Stock Car in 2018. Both were unforgettable experiences. The circuit is incredible, full of history, especially with the iconic Senna Chicane at the first corner. The atmosphere in São Paulo is always fantastic, with thousands of passionate fans ready to show their support. Our goal is to build on the momentum of the fantastic 24 Hours of Le Mans, aiming to make continuous progress and achieve great results. We are here to work hard, have fun, and reach great milestones together.”

“São Paulo is an iconic circuit, and it is a pleasure to go to Brazil with the FIA WEC,” said Team Manager Max Favard. “After a great success for the Isotta Fraschini Duqueine Team at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and a very busy schedule, we are happy to get back on track and look forward to the start of another great race week.”

And the start is just around the corner: on Friday, July 12, the race weekend will begin in São Paulo, Brazil, with the first two 90-minute free practice sessions. Saturday will feature Free Practice 3 and the much-anticipated qualifying sessions. The race is set for Sunday, July 14, starting at 11:30 AM local time.

Stay tuned!