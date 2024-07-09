Louis-Philippe Dumoulin aims for a Top 5 at the only 2024 dirt race of the NASCAR Canada series

Event Freshstone Brands Dirt Classic Track Ohsweken Speedway, Ontario – July 11th, 2024 Broadcast TSN + app (live) | TSN (tape delayed) | RDS (tape delayed) | FloRacing (USA) Race 7:30 PM E.T. – nascar.ca/race-center/

Trois-Rivières (Quebec), July 8th, 2024.- Trois-Rivières (Quebec), July 8, 2024.- Only ten days after the end of the races in the Maritime Provinces and less than two weeks before a new tripleheader in the West, the NASCAR Canada series presents this Thursday evening the only dirt race of the 2024 season, on the oval track of Ohsweken Speedway in Ontario.

A very special event, prepared with a mixture of discovery and optimism by the series’ triple champion Louis-Philippe Dumoulin. At the wheel of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab, Dumoulin will try to repeat, and even do better, the Top 6 clinched last year.

Basically, the cars in the NASCAR Canada series are not designed to compete on dirt. Adapting them to this surface therefore constitutes a challenge for the drivers and their teams. If the technical structure of Dumoulin Compétition had succeeded in its bet last year, Louis-Philippe knows that anything can happen on this type of surface. “I really admire racing on dirt. It’s a fantastic show to watch, especially with the vehicles specifically built for this type of racing. With our NASCAR Canada cars, it’s more difficult to perform as well as we would like, but I will take part of this event with the desire to take advantage of the slightest situation to gain positions and offer a good result to our team #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab” adds the driver.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin has currently four Top 5 finishes in five races contested this season, which places him fourth in the championship standings, in the contenders for the title. “The important thing will be to score big points at Ohsweken to remain among the leaders in the championship before the Western events and then the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières” mentions the driver, who adds: “Last year , I fought with DJ Kennington to get a Top 5 after gaining ten places from my starting position. It’s an excellent memory and it pushes me to be confident for the race this Thursday evening.”

This will be the third year that the NASCAR Canada series will present a race at the Ohsweken track. Drivers will have only thirty minutes of free practice before starting the qualifying rounds. The start of the grand final will be given around 7:30 p.m. “This sixth event of the season is a great challenge in terms of setting up the car and adapting to a surface used only once a year. Some drivers in the series are much more experienced than me on dirt but, considering our good results last year at this track and since the start of the season, I think we can do very well at Ohsweken” concludes the driver of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab.

ABOUT PARTNERS

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices. For more information, visit groupebellemare.com

Omnifab has joined Dumoulin Compétition in June 2023.In less than twenty years, Omnifab has made its place in the mechanical manufacturing industry in Quebec. They have earned this place by offering a unique turnkey solution to large companies and SMEs that want to modernize their production line or have their industrial equipment repaired. No matter your industry, you can count on Omnifab team to manufacture custom industrial machinery or solve your mechanical problems with great precision, in a timely manner and with quality components, as pledged. Visit omnifab.ca for more information.

Rousseau Metal has been manufacturing high-quality products for 70 years. Over the years the company become known as a leader in storage solutions. The quality, durability and reliability of their products have earned them a reputation as being among the best in the industry. Over the years, the quality of Rousseau products and excellence of the company’s business practices have been recognized through various certifications and membership in industrial and automotive organizations. To learn more about the company and its products, visit rousseau.com

Dumoulin Competition

Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its own race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through on-track performance, an entrepreneurial spirit and human values. dumoulincompetition.com