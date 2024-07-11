Exciting Sprint format to return for the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX in 2025

Miami International Autodrome chosen by Formula 1 as one of six venues to host the popular Sprint race next year

Exciting format returns to Miami Gardens after a successful 19-lap debut in the May 2024 event

The Sprint weekend guarantees fans will experience three days of competitive action with an extra Sprint Qualifying session on Friday afternoon and an exciting shorter-distance race on Saturday, ahead of the Grand Prix on Sunday

Next year’s race in Miami Gardens will take place the weekend of May 2-4, 2025

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – South Florida Motorsports (SFM), promoter of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, is thrilled to announce the popular Sprint format will return for next year’s event. The additional dash-to-the-flag race on Saturday guarantees fans will experience three exciting days of on-track action at the Miami International Autodrome across the weekend of May 2-4, 2025.

Earlier today, Formula 1 confirmed six venues will feature a Sprint in 2025 with Miami joining China, Belgium, Austin, Brazil and Qatar on the schedule to host the additional, shorter-format race. This will be Miami’s second time hosting a sprint race. In May 2024, over 275,000 spectators attended the Miami International Autodrome as the event held a Sprint race for the first time. With two Qualifying sessions, the Sprint and Grand Prix itself on the Sunday, fans were treated to a competitive spectacle across all three days.

“We are thrilled to once again have the opportunity to host a Sprint race in 2025, which brings tremendous excitement and added energy to the race track and ultimately to the fans,” said Tyler Epp, President of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX. “The Sprint guarantees all three days will have competitive sessions, and the drivers and teams have to be on the pace right away. It was a huge success for us in 2024, and we can’t wait for the opportunity to deliver another world-class spectacle next May.”

First introduced in 2021, the Sprint is a 100km (62.14 mile) dash to the checkered flag, which is roughly one-third the distance of a standard Grand Prix. Five different winners have taken the top spot in the 15 Sprints to have been held in the past three years — with seven different pole position holders. There are no mandatory pitstops and eight points are awarded for the winner, descending to one point for eighth place. Both drivers and teams score points for their respective championships.

In May, two winners were crowned across the weekend in Miami Gardens as Max Verstappen triumphed for Red Bull Racing in the 19-lap Sprint on Saturday, while McLaren’s Lando Norris memorably took his first-ever Formula 1 victory at the 57-lap FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX on Sunday.

The FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025 will be the fourth race to be held in Miami Gardens on a 3.36-mile track within the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins. Each year, Miami is the first of three F1 races to be held in the United States and has developed a reputation as an event that combines the fun and culture of Miami with a fan-focused experience, unrivaled food and beverage offerings and luxury hospitality. Fans interested in attending next year’s race on May 2-4, 2025 are encouraged to sign up for more information on tickets at https://f1miamigp.com/.

About the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

The FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, established in 2022 on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar, is the premier culmination of world-class racing, fan experience, entertainment and hospitality. Located in the heart of Miami Gardens, Florida, the event was recognized as Best New Event of 2022 by Sports Business Journal and the event’s promoter South Florida Motorsports (SFM) was recently awarded the prestigious FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation rating for its overall sustainability and environmental management efforts. Now entering its fourth year, the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX is hosted by SFM at the Miami International Autodrome, a 19-turn, 3.36-mile track within the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the legendary Miami Dolphins NFL team.

In its third edition, the race boasted more than 275,000 attendees and a record-breaking average audience of 3.1 million viewers on ABC – a mark previously held by the inaugural FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX – making it the largest live US television audience on record for a Formula 1 race. The event has generated more than $1 billion in economic impact to South Florida over its three years. SFM and Formula 1 have also worked closely to engage with and support the local Miami Gardens community, providing thousands of tickets annually for residents, creating a STEM education program through F1 in Schools, offering event internships for local students and featuring several community-owned restaurants on Campus during race weekend each year.

