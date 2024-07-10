Jeb Burton and Puryear Tank Lines To Run Blackhawk H-60 Helicopter Tribute at Pocono Raceway

Puryear Tanklines teams up with the Fort Indiantown Gap Army National Guard Training Installation and The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation to honor the Blackhawk H-60 Helicopter at the Pocono Raceway

STATESVILLE, N.C. (July 10, 2024) — The H-60 Blackhawk is a workhorse for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Blackhawk aircrafts are used daily at Fort Indiantown Gap to train warfighters how to fly, instruct, and maintain this aircraft throughout the U.S. Army. The 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade used the Blackhawk heavily in their most recent deployment in the Middle East 2020-2021, supporting thousands of troops supporting Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR).

Puryear Tanklines and Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport have teamed up to honor the “workhorse of Army aviation” with a special paint scheme mimicking the design of the iconic aircraft. The US Army has more than 2,000 Blackhawks in service. This is more aircraft by quantity than any other aircraft in the Army. When you combine all the variants of the Blackhawk, it is the largest fleet of aircraft than any other aircraft in the entire US military. It entered service in 1979 and will continue to serve in the U.S. Army for decades to come.

The special scheme also highlights a unique partnership with The Fort Indiantown Gap Army National Guard training installation and The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation (WBWF). The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation has been the lead partner to the Army National Guard for the Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) program at Ft. Indiantown Gap for 10 years. The REPI program is administered through the Department of Defense in effort to conserve properties around military bases. These conservation efforts reduce incompatible uses around the bases such as high-density development, and offer additional indirect benefits including protecting rural culture and family legacy farms. The military services utilize non-profit partners, like WBWF, to work directly with landowners to conserve willing landowner lands. The program is truly a win-win-win for the installations, landowners, and surrounding communities.

WBWF has the privilege of working with the Ft. Indiantown Gap base and 2 others in Virginia by providing experience in natural resource sustainment, conservation, and land management. With everyone working together in concert, the military missions will be protected from encroachment while the beautiful rural landscapes will be conserved for future generations.

“On behalf of The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation and our wonderful partners of over 10 years at Ft. Indiantown Gap, I’m thrilled to see this paint scheme come together on the 27 Chevy to highlight the H-60 Blackhawk thanks to the generosity of Puryear Tank Lines. To commemorate the day, I’ll have the opportunity to attend the race along with over 50 soldiers in training at the base and cheer on the #27 and honor the brave men and women that protect our freedoms”

Puryear Tanklines has long supported military and Veteran initiatives. Since its founding in 1959, Puryear has been committed to supporting the women and men of the U.S. military. “Over the years, we’ve had numerous people work for us who were also in active reserve units,” said Ron Patterson, Director of Safety & Risk Management at Puryear Tank Lines.

Former Puryear Tanklines driver Sergeant Jeremy F. Hardison will be remembered on the name rail of the No. 27 Chevrolet. Jeremy’s passion for engineering led him to enlist in the National Guard in May 2006 to fulfill his dreams of going to college and designing aircraft. He then deployed to Iraq from 2008 to 2009. In 2011, Jeremy decided to join Puryear Tank Lines after getting referred by his dad, who has been a Puryear driver for over 20 years. In 2012, Jeremy’s unit was called to active duty in Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom. Tragically, on October 1, 2012, Jeremy and two other soldiers were killed when an insurgent detonated a suicide vest while they were on foot patrol in Khost, Afghanistan.

Jeb Burton is excited to get behind the wheel on what is sure to be a special weekend. “I’m so proud to honor Sgt. Hardison as well as the work done by the Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation. The sacrifices that the men and women make to defend our country is something that I am forever grateful for.” Jeb also serves as a board member for his father’s Foundation.

Team Owner Jordan Anderson echoes the excitement for the special scheme “We are incredibly honored to partner with Puryear Tanklines and the Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation to pay tribute to the H-60 Blackhawk and the brave servicemen and women of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. This special paint scheme is a testament to the dedication and sacrifice of those who serve, and we’re excited to hit the track with this meaningful tribute and give it our all at Pocono.”

Tune into the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at the Pocono Raceway on Saturday July 13th at 3:00 PM ET. The race will be broadcast on the USA Network.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.

About Puryear Tank Lines

Puryear Tank lines was established by Harold Puryear who began as a driver. Later he would be succeeded by Donnie Puryear then later by his son Donnie who both drove prior to leading the company. Puryear Tank Lines has always been owned and operated by former drivers. We specialize in bulk tank delivery of liquid asphalt, anhydrous ammonia, chemical tankers, dry bulk, and aggregates. As a company whose roots started in driving, we will always put the drivers’ needs first.