PATRICK EMERLING ROARS INTO POCONO RACEWAY WITH CAMELBACK RESORTS & DINOBEACH

MOORESVILLE, NC, July 10, 2024 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Patrick Emerling today announced he is partnering with Camelback Resorts for this Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway. This marks Emerling’s 13th primary marketing partner in the 14 races he has run this season.

“We’re thrilled to partner with SS-GreenLight Racing and driver Patrick Emerling in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year! Race weekend at Pocono Raceway is one of the highlights of the summer, and this year we are lending a few surprise attractions to the event. We recently converted Camelbeach into “Dinobeach” by adding 40 life-sized dinosaurs, half of which are audio-animatronic – so look for a few of those to appear at the raceway,” said David Makarsky, managing director of four-season Camelback Resort. “We can’t wait for kids of all ages to race to our Pocono Mountain resort for outdoor adventures, waterslides and, and of course, the dinos. Here’s to a great race year and good luck to Patrick and car number 07!”

Nestled in the scenic Pocono Mountains, formed 400 million years ago, Camelback Resort is a year-round destination ideal for adventure-packed multi-generational family travel and experiences. With a nod to its prehistoric roots, in 2024 the resort welcomed “Dinobeach,” an animatronic exhibit of life-sized dinosaurs situated throughout the resort. The 560-acre resort includes Camelback Mountain for unsurpassed skiing, snowboarding and snowtubing; Camelback Mountain Adventures for ziplining, a treetop obstacle course and alpine mountain coaster; Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark, Pennsylvania’s biggest outdoor waterpark; and Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark, voted regularly as one of USA Today’s top Indoor Waterparks.

Accommodations are available at Camelback Lodge, an eight-story mountain modern-designed hotel with 453 guest suites, featuring many dining choices including ski-in/ski-out restaurants, a fitness center, 20,000 square feet of flexible conference and meeting venues and 170,000 square feet of indoor adventure and entertainment space. For reservations and more information, call 1-855-515-1283 or visit www.CamelbackResort.com.

“Having grown up in Buffalo, I’ve always known the Poconos as a honeymoon destination. But Camelback Resorts redefines the region as fun for the entire family. I’m looking forward to bringing my family back here when we have time to enjoy all that their waterparks have to offer,” said Emerling. “As a huge fan of the Jurassic Park movies, I was impressed to learn that Don Lessem, an advisor on the original movie, created the dinosaurs at Dinobeach. I’m hoping to run into a couple of them at the track!”

Additionally, Emerling will welcome back season-long partners SimForge, which sells sim racing equipment and accessories, and Frontline Optics, a San Diego sunglass brand owned by a retired firefighter.

The green flag drops for the Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 on Saturday, July 13 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on USA, MRN and SiriusXM.

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/).