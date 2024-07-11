CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT IOWA: Team Chevy Race Advance

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

HY-VEE HOMEFRONT 250 & HY-VEE ONE STEP 250

IOWA SPEEDWAY

NEWTON, IOWA

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE

JULY 12-14, 2024

CHEVROLET SHIFTS GEARS TO IOWA SPEEDWAY FOR THE HY-VEE DOUBLEHEADER WEEKEND

In the 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 era since 2012, Chevrolet holds 11 wins in 14 events at the 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway.

Since 2012, Team Chevy has also captured the NTT P1 Pole Award in 13 of 14 events.

In the V6 era since 2012, Chevrolet has led 3,519 laps at Iowa Speedway of the 3,850 total laps, for 91.4%.

Chevrolet additionally has swept the Iowa Speedway doubleheader weekend in the three events it has hosted, including 2020, 2022, and 2023.

Team Chevy has swept the podium at Iowa Speedway in six of the 14 events, including 2012, 2013, 2016, 2022 Race 1, 2022 Race 2, and 2023 Race 1.

Team owner and driver Ed Carpenter returns to the Team Chevy lineup, driving the No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway this weekend.

DETROIT (July 11, 2024) – With momentum gained from Pato O’Ward and Arrow McLaren’s victory in the 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 with hybrid technology debut at Mid-Ohio this past weekend, Chevrolet looks next to the 0.875-mile tri-oval of Iowa Speedway to continue their hot streak in the first of two doubleheader weekends on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule.

The 10th and 11th rounds on tap in the hunt for the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship, Chevrolet holds a stellar record at “The World’s Fastest Short Track,” with 11 wins in the 14 events held during the V6 era since 2012. Locking out the podium six times as well as qualifying on pole in 13 of the 14 events, Team Chevy has swept the previous three doubleheader weekends at Iowa, including 2020 (Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden), 2022 (Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward), and 2023 (Josef Newgarden in both). Combined, Chevrolet has led 3,519 laps at Iowa of the 3,850 turned in competition during the V6 era since 2012, for 91.4%.

“It was a successful start to the V6 hybrid era with Pato (O’Ward) and Arrow McLaren securing the first victory with the new technology on board in Mid-Ohio for Chevrolet,” said Mark Stielow, Director of Motorsports Competition Programs for General Motors. “Shifting forward to Iowa this weekend, it’s a demanding oval both mentally and physically on our Team Chevy drivers, and mixing in the July heat with the new hybrid technology during a doubleheader, it will be a challenge that we are ready for. Iowa has been a great proving ground for Chevrolet, a place to showcase our strong success, dedication, and hard work, and we’re looking forward to potentially adding a 12th and 13th win on the oval there this weekend.”

After the successful Mid-Ohio debut of the V6 engine with hybrid technology, Iowa Speedway will be the first oval for the new tool in competition after extensive collaboration, research, and testing by the series and both manufacturers.

Of the V6 era since 2012, including the hybrid technology debut, Chevrolet holds 116 wins since 2012 in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 208 race events, as well as 130 earned NTT P1 Pole Awards, eight manufacturer titles, and six Indianapolis 500 victories.

The doubleheader weekend at Iowa Speedway kicks off with practice on Friday at 3:35 p.m. ET, transitioning then to Saturday with qualifying and Firestone Fast Six at 3:45 p.m. ET. The first 250-lap event of the weekend, the Hy-Vee Homefront 250, takes the green flag live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. Sunday sees the second of the two races, with the Hy-Vee One Step 250, airs live at 12 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC. All practice and qualifying sessions broadcast with Peacock, INDYCAR Radio, and SiriusXM Channel 218.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (Quotes):

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“It was really good to have both not only the Iowa hybrid test but the Milwaukee hybrid test as well because it gave us a head start on a car setup, and really figuring out what I like as a driver and what I don’t like, I think that that’s really important. Also, James (Schnabel) is still learning me as a driver, so getting the car comfortable for me to be fast is crucial. And we were able to do that at the hybrid test.

“I think it’s definitely going to be a different experience using (the hybrid technology) in Iowa. I think that the hybrid is less effective on the short oval just because of the minimum speeds and how we carry the corners. So, I don’t think I’ll really using the hybrid much other than maybe for starting qualifying off and you know being able to play defense and offense but for normal running, I probably won’t be using much of it. I do enjoy racing at Iowa and I’ve had a lot of fun, fun races there. I love the fact that it’s normally two to three lanes. Unfortunately, I don’t think that’s going to be the case this year, but we’re gonna have our fingers crossed for the highline practice so we can make sure we have a two-lane racetrack.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“The repave completely changed the track. The increase in grip means less tire wear and more fatigue for the drivers. There will need be different demands on the car than we initially thought too. Making a “quali” [qualifying] car and a car to last the race will be interesting.

“(Running two races so close together is physically) incredibly difficult. I expect this to be the most physical weekend of the year. This is due to the temperatures at the track, plus the increase in grip over past years here. Good sleep, lots of food, and lots of hydration I think will be some key points for the weekend. I think it could be a fun race with a good car where we are competitive. I know the race can be won and lost on pitlane on such a short oval like Iowa, so those will be one of the main focuses through the weekend to nail down. “

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“We have a big doubleheader this weekend coming off the win at Mid-Ohio. This weekend at Iowa Speedway is probably going to be one of the most physical races weekends of the season. The hybrid system and repave should keep things interesting. I hope we come out of Iowa with better results than we did last year and keep some positive momentum rolling.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“It’s a big shift going into short track racing now, but I’m really excited. It’ll be the first oval race with the hybrid system, so there is still a lot to learn. Historically, Arrow McLaren has always been super strong on ovals, so I’m really excited to do my first oval with the team. We had a successful test there a couple weeks ago and I think we’re going to have a strong car and a solid shot at it this weekend. I’m excited to see what we can do and start building better results.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I can’t wait to get back to Iowa for the first doubleheader of the year. It’s going to be a hot and intense weekend, but I think we’ll have strong cars and I can’t wait to get going.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal at Arrow McLaren:

“The win last weekend in Mid-Ohio definitely provided a boost of confidence for the team heading into the second half of the season. We’ve been strong at Iowa Speedway in the past but, as we found at our recent test here, the repave has really changed the characteristics of the track. We’re hoping to pull together everything we learnt from the test and roll off the trucks with a competitive package for all three cars. The atmosphere at this race is so cool with the concerts and IndyCar short oval racing is hard to beat. As a team our focus remains one of continual improvement and enjoying the process of competing at the highest level. If we can keep doing that, the results will take care of themselves.”

Ed Carpenter, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“The Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend has become a highlight of the calendar for me. I have always really enjoyed racing at Iowa Speedway and it has turned into a really fun and unique event! For sure, it will be a challenge with the new surface and somewhat unknown tire and downforce package. The team has really been coming on strong the second half of the season. I am excited to pick up where Christian (Rasmussen) left off at Mid-Ohio and get more great results for the team!”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“I am excited for Iowa, such a cool track! It will be interesting with the new surface to see how the racing will be, and there have been some changes made in downforce levels and tire compounds since the test. But we had good speed during the test! This is kind of the start of the oval season, so that’s pretty cool. Two races and one at night, which will be exciting. I love night races! I am just looking forward to bouncing back in a strong way this weekend and working back towards the Top 10 in points!”

Romain Grosjean, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet:

“Iowa is a fun little racetrack where the races were awesome in the past. There has been a few changes made to the track so we will see how that plays out for us. We will try to start our oval season pretty well in Iowa with two races.”

Agustin Canapino, No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet:

“We arrived in Iowa, which is a very important weekend because it is double (race). It is an oval that last year we had very good potential, and we were satisfied with the tests carried out a few days ago. We are going to try to have a great weekend and take many points.”

Chevrolet in Iowa (since 2012, V6 era, pre-hybrid):

Wins at Iowa: 11

2012: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2013: James Hinchcliff

2016: Josef Newgarden

2017: Helio Castroneves

2019: Josef Newgarden

2020 (Race 1): Simon Pagenaud

2020 (Race 2): Josef Newgarden

2022 (Race 1): Josef Newgarden

2022 (Race 2): Pato O’Ward

2023 (Race 1): Josef Newgarden

2023 (Race 2): Josef Newgarden

Earned Pole Awards at Iowa: 13

2013: Helio Castroneves

2014: Scott Dixon

2015: Helio Castroneves

2016: Simon Pagenaud

2017: Will Power

2018: Will Power

2019: Simon Pagenaud

2020 (Race 1): Conor Daly

2020 (Race 2): Josef Newgarden

2022 (Race 1): Will Power

2022 (Race 2): Will Power

2023 (Race 1): Will Power

2023 (Race 2): Will Power

Number of Team Chevy Podiums at Iowa (V6 era since 2012, pre-hybrid): 31

*Chevrolet has also swept the podium six times, including 2012, 2013, 2016, 2022 Race 1, 2022 Race 2, and 2023 Race 1.

Number of laps led by Team Chevy at Iowa (V6 era since 2012, pre-hybird): 3,519 of 3,580, or 91.4% of all laps in the V6 era since 2012.

2024 CHEVROLET BY THE NUMBERS:

1: NTT INDYCAR SERIES race as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration.

1: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR Series as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration since mid-2024.

207: NTT INDYCAR Series races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

115: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR Series since 2012.

130: Earned poles since 2012. Chevrolet holds 135 pole awards in total, with five recorded based on points for weather.

8: Manufacturer Championships since 2012.

7: Driver/entrant champions since 2012.

13: Indianapolis 500 victories by Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

6: Indianapolis 500 wins by Chevrolet since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era.

33: Number of times Chevrolet has swept the podium in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era. In total, a manufacturer has swept the podium 53 times since 2012.

27: Wins by Will Power since 2012 – all with Chevrolet power – most of any driver with the same manufacturer.

9: Wins from the pole by Will Power with Chevrolet power since 2012, most by any driver.

46: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver.

*Will Power’s career total of 70 poles makes him the all-time pole winner in INDYCAR.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.