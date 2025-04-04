BACK-TO-BACK FOUR-WIDE MISSION #2FAST2TASTY NHRA CHALLENGES HEADED TO LAS VEGAS AND CHARLOTTE

LAS VEGAS (April 4, 2025) – As the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series marches on, racers are gearing up for back-to-back four-wide competition in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenges, kicking off at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals on April 11-13 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas and followed by the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway on April 25-27.

Since 2010 at zMAX Dragway, four-wide drag races have wowed NHRA fans with 48,000-horsepower nitro machines, providing one of the most incredible spectacles in motorsports. When The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway doubled its track to four lanes, Las Vegas fans were treated to twice the thrills.

The popular Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge adds an extra layer of competition every Saturday during the regular season, bringing competitive racing – and an added dose of intensity – to qualifying. Semifinalists from the previous week’s race are again pitted against each other for a rematch. However, at both four-wide races, it’s the quarterfinalists from the previous race who will take part in the Mission Challenge.

When the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series arrives to Las Vegas next week, quarterfinalists from the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals in Pomona will meet up in two quads for the first round of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge. Two cars in each quad will advance to the final round, all with bonus points and a bonus purse on the line as part of a thrilling Saturday in Las Vegas.

In the Top Fuel division, Pomona winner Clay Millican will take on a Brittany Force, Jasmine Salinas and Scott Palmer. The other quad will be led by Pomona runner-up Tony Stewart who will see Pomona and Phoenix Mission Challenge winner and points leader Shawn Langdon, former champ Doug Kalitta and Josh Hart.

The Funny Car ranks saw Jack Beckman winning over Daniel Wilkerson in Pomona. Beckman will be aiming for his second consecutive Mission Challenge win and will be up against Gainesville winner Chad Green, former champion Matt Hagan and Blake Alexander. Wilkerson will take on Phoenix race winner Paul Lee, former champion Cruz Pedregon and Funny Car newcomer Spencer Hyde, who made his first career semifinal appearance in Pomona.

Finally in Pro Stock, reigning world champion Greg Anderson secured his 108th career win in Pomona over his teammate Dallas Glenn. Anderson will face off with five-time champion Jeg Coughlin Jr., Brandon Foster and Cory Reed, while Glenn will square off with Matt Hartford, Deric Kramer and Pro Stock newcomer Matt Latino.

The 2024 NHRA 4-Wide Nationals winners in Las Vegas were Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), while Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car) and Coughlin each claimed Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge wins a year ago.

This season, Top Fuel driver Shawn Langdon has picked up both Mission Challenge wins in Phoenix and Pomona. Former champ Ron Capps won in Phoenix and it was Jack Beckman winning in Pomona to go alongside his Winternationals win. Pro Stock’s Coughlin Jr. won in Phoenix and Matt Hartford claimed the Challenge win in Pomona.

The NHRA 4-Wide Nationals also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, featuring some of the top racers in the country. Fans will also be invited all weekend long to the Nitro Alley Stage, which will help create a festive atmosphere leading with Nitro School, meet and greets and much more.

Race fans at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans also get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Las Vegas. This opportunity gives fans a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more.

In Las Vegas, NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. PT on Friday, April 11, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, April 12 at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 12 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 13. Television coverage includes qualifying action at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday and 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, leading into eliminations coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

