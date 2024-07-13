NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: POCONO RACEWAY

Race: CRC Brakleen 175 (70 laps / 175 miles) | Race 14 of 23

Track: Pocono Raceway

Location: Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Date & Time: Friday, July 12th | 5:30 PM ET

No. 41 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Start: 20th

Stage 1: 32nd

Stage 2: 22nd

Finish: 17th

Driver Points: 18th

Owner Points: 22nd

Key Takeaway: As rain washed away the Pocono qualifying session, Bayley Currey would start mid-pack in 20th position. On the first lap of the race, contact with the left rear tire forced the No. 41 Chevy to pit, resulting in a 32nd-place run in stage one. Currey rose to 22nd in stage two, and made up a handful of positions to finish in 17th.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Lackluster day for sure, we had a solid truck but got hit in the left rear on lap one. I came down pit road with it smoking real bad in the corners and thought the tire was going down. That put us behind all day. I was trying to fight for track position and make up spots on pit road, but it was tough. We came down at the end and put some tires on it to salvage a decent top-20 finish. I was hoping for a top-15; it was there, but I just didn’t capitalize enough in the last corner. But, that’s automobile racing, I guess. It seems like everything that can happen will happen to us, but the truck came home pretty straight. When we got out front, it handled really well and we were running as fast as the leader. It was just hard to keep track position. Big thanks to DQS, Masked Owl Technologies, AutoVentive, Precision, and everyone on our No. 41 Chevy team.”

DQS Solutions & Staffing Mission Statement: The core mission of DQS Solutions & Staffing is to attain unparalleled excellence in our specialized domains, specifically staffing and security. Simultaneously, we maintain the flexibility required to collaborate closely with our clients in the creation of innovative products and services within the framework of DQS.

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Start: 13th

Stage 1: 13th

Stage 2: 10th

Finish: 11th

Driver Points: 21st

Owner Points: 25th

Key Takeaway: Thanks to his top-10 finish at Nashville, Matt Mills would start the highest of the Niece Motorsports drivers in 13th after qualifying was canceled. Mills showed promise throughout the race as he gained confidence in his truck. Following a 13th-place run in stage one, Mills climbed to 10th in stage two to pick up a point. Before the red flags came out for rain, the No. 42 was slated to finish sixth, but ultimately dropped to eleventh. Still, a solid showing for the team.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “Overall, it was a good day for us. It was a nice change to start up front with that track position. We just fired off a bit loose and built tight throughout the race. Jon (Leonard) made some good calls to keep us in track position. I thought we still had a good truck even with it getting tight. I learned a lot today manipulating the air, but didn’t learn enough by the end there. I cost us a couple of spots just trying to be greedy and making aggressive moves, but overall, I learned a lot. It’s another good day, we have another clean J.F. Electric/Utilita Chevy, and we built up a pretty good notebook for next year.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 45 Mar-Del Watermelon Association Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Ross Chastain | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 27th

Stage 1: 16th

Stage 2: 7th

Finish: 5th

Driver Points: N/A

Owner Points: 10th

Key Takeaway: By virtue of the qualifying metric, Ross Chastain started the deepest in the field of the Niece Motorsports drivers in 27th position. He did not stay there for long, however, as he made quick work early on to pick up track position. A 16th-place finish in stage one propelled him to a seventh-place run in stage two, enabling Chastain to fight for the win in the closing laps of the race. With just a handful of laps to go, his truck began to stumble, but held on following both red flags to come home with a top-five finish.

Ross Chastain’s Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: You had some issues on your truck there at the end. On the restart, were the issues still there?

“No, it made it! I’m happy. I mean, we gave up one spot, I didn’t get attached to the No. 19 well, so I didn’t give him the push he deserved. I got to him too late with the No. 77 pushing me and knocked our nose in. For all things considered, I’m happy with fifth. Our Mar-Del Watermelon Association Silverado was fast today, and it’s always fun to race these trucks for Al (Niece), Cody (Efaw), and Phil (Gould).”

About Mar-Del Watermelon Association: Established in 1965, the Mar-Del Watermelon Association is an organization that works to increase demand for Maryland and Delaware watermelons and the agriculture industry for their farmers, brokers, and industry suppliers. The voluntary, elected board of directors strives to make a positive difference in the business and lives of its members while working closely with National Watermelon Association and National Watermelon Promotion Board.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.