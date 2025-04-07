NASCAR Track News

The Sky’s The Limit: Patriots Jet Team to Soar Over Sonoma Raceway at NASCAR

By Official Release
SONOMA, Calif. (April 7, 2025) – Fans attending the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on July 13, will be treated to an unforgettable aerial spectacle as the renowned Patriots Jet Team returns to the skies above wine-country’s famous racetrack for two awe-inspiring performances.

Known for their high-speed precision and breathtaking aerobatics, the Northern California-based Patriots Jet Team is North America’s largest civilian-owned jet aerobatic team. Flying L-39 Albatros jets, the team’s signature maneuvers include high-speed passes, breathtaking rolls, and heart-stopping loops – all performed with military-style precision and accompanied by a patriotic soundtrack that will energize fans in attendance.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race day will mark the Patriots Jet Team’s 18th year performing in front of a packed house at Sonoma Raceway.

“The Patriots Jet Team are a fan-favorite at Sonoma Raceway,” said Brian Flynn, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Sonoma Raceway. “Their precision, power, and incredible stunts add an exciting layer to this world-class event.”

July 13 will feature Sonoma Raceway’s premier event of the year – the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race. For the first time since 1996, NASCAR will make its only trip to the state of California in 2025.

Tickets for NASCAR are available at SonomaRaceway.com or by calling (800) 870-RACE [7223].

