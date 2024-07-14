Felix Rosenqvist Leads Meyer Shank Racing Results at Iowa INDYCAR SERIES Race 1

Newton, Iowa (13 July 2024) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) continued its consistent NTT INDYCAR SERIES campaign at Saturday’s Hy-Vee Homefront 250 as Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda) ran a workman-like 250 laps on his way to a 13th-place finish at Iowa Speedway.

Rosenqvist was in and around the top 10 all evening after starting 11th, climbing as high as ninth on the Lap 190 restart. The Swede, who carries Eric Church’s Outsiders Radio SiriusXM channel on the No. 60 MSR machine for the double-header race weekend, chased a top-10 position for 250 orbits of the .875-mile oval, but settled for a 13th-place result.

The finish was the fifth consecutive in the top-14 for Rosenqvist, who provisionally remains in the top-10 in series points leading to Sunday’s nightcap race at Iowa. Rosenqvist will start fifth in Sunday’s 250-lap event, after earning his fifth top-5 qualifying result of the 2024 season.

David Malukas (No. 66 AutoNation / Arctic Wolf Honda) suffered his first DNF of the season, spinning in Turn 2 on the opening lap and contacting the outside wall. The damage ended his race after just those turns, leaving him to finish 26th after earning the 14th starting spot in Saturday afternoon qualifying. The DNF was just the third of the 2024 season for MSR.

Malukas will start ninth in Sunday’s race, earning his spot on the second lap of Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session. The result set another MSR team standard, marking the first time in team history that two MSR drivers will start in the top 10 on an INDYCAR oval. It is the first time both drivers have top-10 grid spots since Detroit in 2022 (Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud).

The second race of the weekend takes place on Sunday, less than 15 hours after the end of Saturday’s race, with the race broadcast set for Noon E.T. on NBC/Peacock. The races, along with all other INDYCAR action can be heard live on Sirius XM Radio, Channel 218.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “A little disappointed, we had a good car, but we kept losing positions on the restarts. I didn’t really use the high line, I didn’t feel like risking it to be honest, but it seemed to work for quite a lot of people. Really good pace, we just couldn’t really go anywhere. Tomorrow we are starting fifth so I think we can use out pace a bit better.”

David Malukas: “I made a rookie mistake. I had to check up on the start and didn’t anticipate it well, so I got on the curb and spun. We had a good start to the weekend and we were looking forward to a good race.”