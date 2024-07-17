Spire Motorsports Brickyard 400 Race Advance

In two NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) starts on the oval configuration at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), Spire Motorsports has logged one top-20 and two top-25 finishes. Ross Chastain earned a team-best 17th-place finish in the division’s 2020 visit to “The Brickyard.” Spire Motorsports fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NCS with Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively.

In addition to two NCS starts on the oval configuration, Spire Motorsports has fielded six entries on the road course configuration at IMS, collecting one top-10, three top-20 and four top-25 finishes. Justin Haley owns the team’s best finish at the venue, crossing the line eighth in 2021.

The Brickyard 400 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be televised live on NBC, Sunday, July 21st, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 22nd of 36 races on the 2024 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Corey LaJoie – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Corey LaJoie heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway behind the wheel of the No. 7 Gainbridge Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The Brickyard 400 will mark LaJoie’s fifth Cup Series start in the prestigious event. In his four previous NCS starts on the oval at IMS, he has logged one top-20, a venue best 19th-place finish.

For the past three seasons, the NCS raced the road course configuration of IMS. In these three races, LaJoie owns two top-20 finishes including a venue-best 16th-place finish in the 2021 event.

Gainbridge Insurance Agency, LLC (“Gainbridge”), a Group 1001 company, is an insurtech which strives to offer products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Gainbridge’s digital-first distribution model underpins its mission to reach all communities, including those that have been historically underserved by the national financial system.

LaJoie started 30th and finished 19th in last weekend’s The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. The 32-year-old has led 38 laps in 2024 and is currently 30th in points.

Over 257 career NCS starts, the father of three has earned four top-five and nine top-10 finishes and led 161 laps in NASCAR’s premier division.

Corey LaJoie Quotes

What are your thoughts on heading to the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend?

“Indy is a special place, and it’s a big weekend for our Spire Motorsports team. Everybody brings their absolute best to ‘The Brickyard,’ and our No. 7 team is no different. With Indianapolis being the home of Gainbridge, its even more of an incentive to have a great run.”

Zane Smith – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Zane Smith will make his first NASCAR Cup Series start at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, driving the No. 71 Focused Health Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports.

Last weekend in Pocono, Smith reached the second round of qualifying for the first time in his career, rolling off a career-best ninth for the 400-mile race. The rookie ran in the top-15 for a majority of the race before an incident on Lap 128 ended his day early, finishing 29th.

Sunday will mark Smith’s 31st Cup Series start and his 22nd aboard the No. 71 Spire Motorsports entry.

Focused Health will serve as the primary sponsor for Smith’s No. 71. The blue and orange paint scheme represents a health insurance agency that assists consumers and employers in navigating the myriad of health insurance options in the government programs space. The company partners with payors and employers to deliver health insurance solutions for individuals and families. For more information visit AtFocusedHealth.com.

Crew Chief Stephen Doran is a two-time Brickyard 400 champion, winning the crown jewel in back-to-back seasons as an engineer for Kevin Harvick in 2019 and 2020.

Zane Smith Quotes

What are you looking forward to at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this coming weekend?

“I’m excited to get to Indy this weekend. It will be my first time racing there and it is a super iconic track, so I’m looking forward to getting on the oval on Friday and seeing how it feels. My No. 71 Spire Motorsports team has been working hard day in and day out to bring fast race cars to the track and it has shown the last couple of weekends. Hoping for a solid race on Sunday.”

Carson Hocevar – Driver, No.77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Carson Hocevar will make his first NCS start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 driving the No. 77 Zeigler Automotive Group Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports.

Hocevar started 15th and finished 17th in The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway last Sunday.

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers. Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top one percent of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2023. The family-owned and -operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor’s top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

While he’s never raced at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the four-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series winner has two truck starts at nearby Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP), crossing the line fourth in 2023. He has also made two ARCA Menards Series appearances at the 0.686-mile oval, including a fifth-place finish in the 2018 event.

In 2022, Hocevar was behind the wheel of a Super Late Model in an ARCA/CRA Super Series event at IRP. He finished fifth behind William Byron, Erik Jones and Sammy Smith.

The youngest NCS driver in the field is currently 23rd in the division’s championship point standings. Over the course of the season’s first 21 races, Hocevar has notched two top-10 and five top-15 finishes.

Crew chief Luke Lambert called the shots for Ryan Newman’s third-place effort in the 2017 Brickyard 400 during his stint at Richard Childress Racing.

Carson Hocevar Quotes

What does it mean to you to race at a historic track like Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

“It means a lot and I’m pumped. I raced quarter-midgets there for years, and even drove one around the oval once. I remember thinking that it would be a dream come true to race a full-sized car competitively at “The Brickyard.” Indy has always been a dream, especially the (Indianapolis) 500, but with no Brickyard races for the last few years, this is an incredible opportunity. We’ve got a strong team and this track suits our racing style, so I’m very optimistic. Everyone’s excited – Luke (Lambert), Jeff (Dickerson), the whole team – and we’re ready for a good run.”

From the Top of the Box

Ryan Sparks – Crew Chief, No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Ryan Sparks serves in a dual role as both Spire Motorsports competition director and crew chief for driver Corey LaJoie and the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro in the NCS.

Sparks, a Winston-Salem, N.C., native, has been paired with LaJoie since 2020.

Combined, Sparks and LaJoie have earned four top-five and seven top-10 finishes, including a fourth-place finish in the 2024 Daytona 500.

Stephen Doran – Crew Chief, No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Stephen Doran begins his first full season as a Cup Series crew chief leading Zane Smith and the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet team during the 2024 season.

In 2006, Doran got his start in NASCAR at Petty Enterprises.

Prior to his arrival at Spire Motorsports, Doran worked at Stewart-Haas Racing as an engineer, most recently on the No. 4 car driven by Kevin Harvick.

Luke Lambert – Crew Chief, No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Luke Lambert is the crew chief for Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 team with 2024 NCS Rookie of the Year candidate Carson Hocevar.

The 2005 North Carolina State graduate has led the competition efforts for some of the sport’s most notable names including Jeff Burton, Ryan Newman, Elliott Sadler and Chris Buescher.

In 2014, Lambert led Newman to a berth in the Championship 4, and ultimately a runner-up finish in the NCS championship point standings.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team will also field the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. An all-star driver lineup will rotate throughout the 2024 season in the No. 7 Chevy. Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 71 entry and Chase Purdy rounds out the team’s fleet of Chevrolets in the No. 77.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.