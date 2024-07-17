Kleenex® Donates $500,000 to Donors Choose and Celebrates with Kroger Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Kleenex® and Kroger® Partner for Local Back-to-School Supply Drive

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (July 17, 2024) – Kimberly-Clark’s U.S. Kleenex® Brand and Kroger today announced a significant back-to-school promotion alongside Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the Kroger Racing team at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This year, Kleenex® is proud to donate $500,000 to DonorsChoose, the #1 nonprofit funding site for U.S. public school teachers. Additionally, Kleenex® and Kroger will host a back-to-school supply drive and celebration at 20 Indianapolis Kroger stores, benefiting local school classroom projects.

“It’s exciting to see Kleenex® utilizing their Kroger® Racing partnership to help bring awareness around this cause and the important role teachers and classrooms have with kids,” said Stenhouse Jr. “They’re all working together to ensure teachers are able to receive proper funding for their classroom needs to help all kids grow and thrive.”

As part of this initiative, Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Camaro will feature Kleenex® and DonorsChoose branding during the Brickyard 400 to help raise awareness and encourage fans to support local teachers’ classroom projects with purchases of Kleenex®, the #1 Facial Tissue Trusted by Teachers. The local school supply donation event tour kicks off Wednesday, July 17, at Kroger® on Rockville Rd. from 2:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET. The tour continues to other Kroger® Indianapolis locations daily from Wednesdays through Sundays, culminating at the South Emerson Ave Kroger® on August 11. Stenhouse Jr. will make an appearance at the Kroger® store located at 975 N. Green Street, Brownsburg, Ind. on Friday, July 19, from 3:30 PM ET to 5:00 PM ET to visit with local shoppers and race fans.

Since 2020, Kleenex® has donated nearly $5 million to support classrooms across the country, funding nearly 25,000 projects on the DonorsChoose platform and reaching more than 10,000 schools in the U.S.

“Kleenex® is proud to help ensure that teachers can count on the supplies they need for their students to thrive,” said Will Dunn, Senior Brand Manager for U.S. Kleenex® Brand. “As we celebrate our partnership with DonorsChoose alongside Stenhouse Jr. and Kroger® Racing, we’re excited to continue Kleenex’s legacy of care during all of life’s big and small moments.”

Live coverage of the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 21, begins at 2:30 PM ET on NBC, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Kimberly-Clark:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people’s most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what’s important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies(R) by Ethisphere for the sixth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company’s 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.