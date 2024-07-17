The Different Betting Types for Sports on Mobile Apps

Participating in mobile betting has never been easier and more accessible and can easily be done through utilizing a wide array of well-designed apps. With the availability of smartphones, mobile gambling apps have become available anywhere in the world including the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas.

Mobile gambling apps offer plenty of betting options for a wide range of sports. If you want to find these apps, you can easily use a search engine, or our recommended app, 22Bet login.

Here’s a breakdown of the most popular betting options for each common sport that you may find on gambling apps:

Motorsports

Unlike ball-related sports, motorsports typically don’t offer betting options such as point spread or totals. Typically, motorsports bets are centered around individual performance and lap speeds. Below are some of the most common options for motorsports betting:

Race Winner: The simplest option, betting on which driver or team will win the race.

Podium Finish: Betting on whether a driver will finish in the top three. There are also options to bet for specific positions.

Head-to-Head: Betting which of two specified drivers will finish ahead of the other.

Fastest Qualifier: Betting on pole position, like podium finish, you can bet on specific pole positions.

Futures: Wagers on future events. An example in NASCAR would be betting on which drivers will be in the playoffs, for example.

Basketball

Moving on to ball sports, these focus more heavily on points, and team performance. There are many similarities between basketball to other sports, like soccer, and American football.

Winner: This bet is where you choose which team will win the game.

Props: Wagers specific events or performances, such as points scored, rebounds, passes, penalties, or assists.

Totals: Betting on whether the total points scored in the game will be over or under a specified number.

American Football

Similar betting options to basketball. The scoring system is different and much more rigid due to how the teams swap offensive and defensive positions.

Winner: Like basketball, this bet is where you choose which team will win the game.

Totals: Similarly to basketball, this bet is on whether the total points scored in the game will be over or under a specified number.

Props: A wager on specific events within the game, such as the first touchdown, first penalty, or even weather.

Parlays: A higher risk, but higher reward combination of multiple bets into a single wager. All bets must succeed to payout.

Boxing

Boxing moves back towards individual performance. The way winners are decided in boxing is via judges and a scoring system based on hits, dodges, and more. Boxing makes for a very interesting betting option because there are many outcomes to any boxing match, each round could be the last.

Winner: Betting on which boxer will win the match overall.

Round Finish: Betting on which round a fight will end or if it will go the entire distance.

Type of Victory: Betting on how the boxing match will end. Victory can be achieved via a knockout, disqualification, etc.

Props: Specific outcomes like total punches, knockdowns, or even objects thrown into the ring during the match.

Benefits of Mobile Gambling Apps

Mobile gambling apps have made participating in betting types much more accessible. These apps are just as capable now as dedicated websites and real-life bookmakers. These apps offer real-time odds updates, easy installation, secure payment options, and the convenience of placing bets from anywhere at any time.

Another benefit is that apps on their respective app stores must be compliant with the laws and regulations of the country you reside in. There is no gray area on whether the app you participate in is illegal. Hopefully, you learned a bit more about the types of betting you can encounter on gambling apps, and remember to bet responsibly!