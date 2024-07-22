ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards Series East at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

Circle City 200 Post-race Notes

Connor Zilisch (No. 28 Silver Hare Development Chevrolet) took the lead from reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion William Sawalich (No. 18 Starkey/Sound Gear Toyota) on a restart with 21 laps remaining to win the Circle City 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway Park. It is his third ARCA Menards Series win in three starts in 2024 and his fourth win in the ARCA Menards Series East.

With the victory, Zilisch unofficially stretched his lead in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings to 22 points over Sawalich with only races at The Milwaukee Mile and Bristol Motor Speedway remaining.

ARCA Menards Series championship leader Andres Perez (No. 2 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet) matched his best career series finish in second. Perez unofficially leads the series standings by 46 points over runner-up Greg Van Alst (No. 35 Zaki Ali Trial Attorney/CB Fabricating Ford). Van Alst, who missed practice at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park while he was practicing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, finished eighth.

Lavar Scott (No. 6 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet) finished fourth, his second consecutive top-five finish and fourth of the season. Scott has unofficially closed to within one point of Van Alst in the battle for second in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings.

Giovanni Ruggiero (No. 20 JBL Audio Toyota) finished fifth, his fifth top-five finish in six ARCA Menards Series East races and his fifth top-five finish in five ARCA Menards Series starts. Ruggiero unofficially remains third in the East standings, 35 points out of the lead.

Kris Wright (No. 15 FNB Corporation Toyota) finished sixth, his second consecutive top-five finish after a streak of three consecutive races outside of the top 15. Wright has unofficially climbed to fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings, 65 points out of the lead.

Marco Andretti (No. 17 Group 1001 Chevrolet) finished seventh, his best ARCA Menards Series finish in an oval track. Andretti went on to finish 25th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series nightcap later in the evening. Andretti was the highest finishing driver of the four who did double duty on Friday night; Dean Thompson (No. 55 Thompson Pipe Group Toyota) was ninth, Tyler Tomassi (No. 93 Tomassi Law Toyota) was 17th, and Lawless Alan (No. 33 AUTOParkIt Ford) was involved in a late-race accident and finished 23rd.

Isaac Johnson (No. 34 Endress + Hauser Ford) finished tenth, his first career top-ten finish in four career series starts.

Toni Breidinger (No. 25 Raisin’ Canes Toyota) was involved in a lap 173 crash while battling for sixth; she was relegated to 24th at the finish and unofficially dropped two positions to sixth in the ARCA Menards Series standings.

Zachary Tinkle (No. 11 Racing for Rescues Toyota) finished eleventh and maintained fourth in the ARCA Menards Series East standings. Tinkle joined crew chief Todd Parrott at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday as Parrott was honored by the track as a winning crew chief of the Brickyard 400; Parrott won the race with driver Dale Jarrett in 1996 and the duo was the first to “kiss the bricks” after their victory.

The race was slowed by seven caution flags for 44 laps.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is the Salem ARCA 200 on Saturday, July 27. The race will be televised live on FS1 and streamed live on FloRacing starting at 8 pm ET.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series East is the Sprecher 150 at The Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 25. The race will be televised live in FS1 and streamed live on FloRacing at 2 pm ET/1 pm CT.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

